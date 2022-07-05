U.S. markets close in 5 hours 48 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,756.94
    -68.39 (-1.79%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,536.19
    -561.07 (-1.80%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,988.97
    -138.88 (-1.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,684.08
    -43.67 (-2.53%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.02
    -5.41 (-4.99%)
     

  • Gold

    1,779.00
    -22.50 (-1.25%)
     

  • Silver

    19.33
    -0.34 (-1.71%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0261
    -0.0164 (-1.57%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8220
    -0.0670 (-2.32%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1954
    -0.0150 (-1.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.8160
    +0.1560 (+0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,421.77
    -107.95 (-0.55%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    421.11
    -18.92 (-4.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,058.47
    -174.18 (-2.41%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,423.47
    +269.66 (+1.03%)
     

Agricultural Enzymes Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2022 - 2027)

ReportLinker
·5 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

The agricultural enzymes market is projected to register a CAGR of 6. 5% during the forecast period (2022-2027). The market is not severely affected across the world as an impact of COVID-19. In spite of COVID-19, there is an inclination toward sustainable and organic farming, which, in turn, is anticipated to propel market growth.

New York, July 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Agricultural Enzymes Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2022 - 2027)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06290938/?utm_source=GNW
However, the initial supply disruptions across the world had a negative impact on the market during the initial months of 2020.

The agricultural enzymes have gained extensive acceptance in the farming sector. The factors driving the agriculture enzyme market are the growing demand for organic food, increasing adoption of biological agricultural products, and increased R&D and market strategies by key players. In addition, the global rise in the need for food safety is due to the rapid increase in population, developments in farming technologies, and the increasing demand for chemical-free products. Also, the increased inclination toward agro-biologicals, significant growth in organic farming, and the rise in the production yield from limited arable land are other factors that affect the global rise in the need for food safety. Thus, the agricultural enzyme industry will record significant gains by 2027.

North America holds a significant share in the market worldwide during the forecast period due to the increasing consumer inclination toward consuming organic foods which makes farmers to swtich to chemical free/safe pesticides usage. Furthermore, the cereals and grains segments dominate the market due to the higher organic production propelled by its wider application in various industries in the North American region. In 2019, the Organic Trade Association set up a project, "Organic Agronomy Training Series (OATS)", to encourage and educate the producer regarding organic farming practices.

Key Market Trends

Growing Demand For Organic Food

The rising demand for organic food worldwide, along with the growing awareness among people about the unsafe properties of pesticides, has increased the demand for agricultural enzymes over the years. Organic agricultural enzymes enable the production of certified, high-quality, controlled, and safe food. Therefore, it provides high economic and environmentally friendly benefits and preserves a healthy ecosystem. Furthermore, one of the key aspects of the growth in the agricultural enzyme market is the increasing health concerns due to a growing number of biochemical poisoning cases worldwide. It substitutes as a driver in organic food. Consumers are becoming more health-conscious due to the toxic effects caused by the presence of chemical pesticides in food products. The toxicity of chemical pesticides in food commodities can cause hormone disruptions, cancer, and congenital disabilities. The rising consumers’ knowledge about the growing use of pesticides and fertilizers in farm-grown vegetables has led to the expanded adoption of organic food products. According to a report by the Organic Trade Association in 2019, organic food products accounted for sales of 90% of the overall organic product industry. Enzymes have features that allow them to work in low concentrations, low temperatures, mild pH, and minimal water usage. Enzymes are a popular option in organic and sustainable farming since they are biodegradable. Additionally, in 2021, organic food sales grew about 2% to reach USD 57.5 billion due to the increased use of natural biological products, such as agricultural enzymes. This compares to a 12.8% growth rate in 2020 and a 4.6% increase in 2019. Also, the sales of organic vegetables and fruits increased about 4.5% in 2021 to reach more than USD 21 billion, making up a 15% share of the total segment. These factors are expected to drive the agricultural enzymes market over the forecast period.

Higher Consumption of Agriculture Enzymes in North America

North America is one of the primary consumers of agricultural enzymes globally. The United States is one of the major markets for agricultural enzymes in North America. The country is highly evolved in adopting modern technologies in the agriculture sector. The increasing cost of chemical inputs, their adverse effect on soil mass and environment, and the increasing awareness regarding balanced plant nutrition are driving the market demand for agricultural enzymes in this country. The US Department of Agriculture launched a National Organic Program in 2017 to certify farmland for the growers that were in the process of switching to organic. Such programs are expected to expand the use of bio-based inputs, subsequently expanding the market in the country. Canada is inclining toward bio-based agriculture, to strengthen crop productivity and quality at an early growth stage. The Canadian agricultural enzymes market is growing in terms of demand generation, given the increase in agricultural land size, improved investment in the agriculture sector, and government support. The Canadian organic sector witnessed disruptions in 2020 as there was a national lockdown during the growing season, causing global disruptions. Despite the obstacles, organic acreage increased by 19% to more than 3.5 million acres or almost 1.5 million hectares.

Competitive Landscape

The agricultural enzymes market is relatively consolidated, with major players occupying a share of 43.9% and others accounting for 56.1% of the total shares. Bayer CropScience, BASF SE, Corteva Agriscience, Stoller USA Inc., and Syngenta AG are the key players in the market studied. The companies looking for various strategic activities such as product innovation, expansion, partnership, and merger and acquisition. The players are partnering with other companies to build a strong presence in the market while doing research collaboratively.

Additional Benefits:

The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format
3 months of analyst support
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06290938/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Oil from U.S. reserves head overseas as gasoline prices stay high

    More than 5 million barrels of oil that were part of a historic U.S. emergency oil reserves release aimed at lowering domestic fuel prices were exported to Europe and Asia last month, according to data and sources, even as U.S. gasoline and diesel prices touched record highs. The export of crude and fuel is blunting the impact of the moves by U.S. President Joe Biden designed to lower record pump prices. Biden on Saturday renewed a call for gasoline suppliers to cut their prices, drawing criticism from Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

  • Natural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold War

    (Bloomberg) -- One morning in early June, a fire broke out at an obscure facility in Texas that takes natural gas from US shale basins, chills it into a liquid and ships it overseas. It was extinguished in 40 minutes or so. No one was injured.Most Read from BloombergPerson of Interest in July 4 Parade Shooting That Killed Six in Police CustodyBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesTesla Pauses Plants After Ending Shaky Quarter With a Production MilestoneBiden Close to Rollback of

  • Car quality is slipping: These are the brands with the most and least complaints, study finds

    KELLEY BLUE BOOK New car owners are experiencing more problems in the first 90 days of ownership than ever before. Buick took the top spot in the 2022 J.D. Power Initial Quality Study, but the headline isn’t the winner this year.

  • Biden Dropping China Tariffs Could Be Good News for Tech Stocks

    100s of flights were canceled or delayed over the holiday weekend, sanctions hurt Russia but Putin also threatens food supplies, Tesla is no longer the world’s largest EV seller, and other news to start your day.

  • Exxon Stock Slumps As Oil Slide Offsets Bets For Record Q2 Profits

    "High energy prices are largely a result of underinvestment by many in the energy industry over the last several years and especially during the pandemic," Exxon said.

  • Germany Faces Limited Options If Nord Stream Flows Don’t Return

    (Bloomberg) -- A key pipeline delivering Russia’s natural gas to Europe may not return to full capacity after planned maintenance this month, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. said, echoing the concerns of German officials.Most Read from BloombergPerson of Interest in July 4 Parade Shooting That Killed Six in Police CustodyBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesTesla Pauses Plants After Ending Shaky Quarter With a Production MilestoneNatural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the Ne

  • Oil Prices Could Fall $40 This Year if Recession Hits, Citi Says

    Crude oil prices may drop to $65 a barrel this year if a recession strikes in the second half, analysts at Citi said. If history is any guide, oil prices will fall back sharply after spiking and slamming the brakes on economic growth. In the 2007-2008 financial crisis, oil prices peaked at more than $160 a barrel and then quickly fell below $40 a barrel.

  • Over $300,000 raised for Burger King employee who never missed work in 27 years and got a backpack, movie ticket, and Starbucks cup as a gift

    Over $300,000 was raised for a Burger King employee who never missed work in 27 years and got a backpack, movie ticket, and Starbucks cup as a gift.

  • Citi Says Oil May Collapse to $65 by the Year-End on Recession

    (Bloomberg) -- Crude oil could collapse to $65 a barrel by the end of this year and slump to $45 by end-2023 if a demand-crippling recession hits, Citigroup Inc. has warned.Most Read from BloombergPerson of Interest in July 4 Parade Shooting That Killed Six in Police CustodyBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesTesla Pauses Plants After Ending Shaky Quarter With a Production MilestoneNatural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold WarBiden Close to Rollback of Chin

  • Coal Makes a Comeback as the World Thirsts for Energy

    Tight supplies of commodities following Russia’s war in Ukraine lead countries back to the dirtiest fossil fuel, despite commitments to tackle climate change.

  • Vermilion Energy Inc. Receives TSX Approval For Normal Course Issuer Bid

    Vermilion Energy Inc. ("Vermilion", "We", "Our", "Us" or the "Company") (TSX: VET) (NYSE: VET) is pleased to announce that the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") has approved the notice of Vermilion's intention to commence a normal course issuer bid ("NCIB") through the facilities of the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"), New York Stock Exchange and other alternative trading platforms in Canada and USA.

  • Airbus cancels deal with Qatar Airways for fourth A350 -sources

    PARIS (Reuters) -Europe's Airbus has raised the stakes in a dispute with Qatar Airways over damage to the painted surface of long-haul A350 jets by revoking the contract for a fourth airplane, three people familiar with the matter said. The two companies are locked in a dispute over the impact of surface scars on the jets, with Airbus insisting the aircraft are safe and the Gulf carrier claiming there are unanswered questions over airworthiness and refusing to take deliveries. In May, a British judge rejected a bid by Qatar Airways to force Airbus to stop formally trying to deliver more A350s to the carrier, the aircraft's largest customer.

  • Chip crunch to cut Stellantis' Italy 2022 output by up to 220,000 vehicles -union

    A global crunch in semiconductor supply could cost Stellantis up to 220,000 vehicles this year in terms of lost output in Italy, the FIM CISL union said, adding this would mark the fifth year in a row of declining production in the country. FIM CISL said in its periodic report on the group's production in Italy that Stellantis produced 351,890 vehicles in the first half of this year, almost 14% less than in the same period last year, with the key Melfi plant and the Sevel van-making facility being the most affected sites.

  • 10 Best Bargain Stocks To Buy Right Now

    In this article, we discuss 10 best bargain stocks to buy right now. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, click 5 Best Bargain Stocks To Buy Right Now. Oaktree Capital’s co-founder and hedge fund manager, Howard Marks, announced on June 26 that the market is hot to invest in “bargains” amid […]

  • Is Google A Buy Or Sell As Stock Split Approaches?

    Here's what a fundamental and technical analysis says about buying Google stock amid rising fears of a U.S. recession.

  • CureVac files patent lawsuit in Germany against BioNTech

    BERLIN (Reuters) -CureVac has filed a patent lawsuit in Germany against BioNTech over its use of mRNA technology, marking one of the first known cases of a company going to court amid the fierce competition to develop a vaccine against the coronavirus. The German-based company is seeking "fair compensation" from BioNTech and two subsidiaries for infringement of its intellectual property rights, it said on Tuesday. CureVac said that its claim to intellectual property rights was based on more than two decades of work on mRNA technology that was used by BioNTech and Pfizer for the development and sale of their Comirnaty coronavirus vaccine.

  • Russia's Crude Oil Shipments to Crucial Asian Markets Falter

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s seaborne crude exports in the seven days to July 1 rebounded from the previous week’s plunge, but shipments to Asia are slipping, even as flows are diverted to the country’s Black Sea terminal to cut the voyage distance to India.Most Read from BloombergPerson of Interest in July 4 Parade Shooting That Killed Six in Police CustodyBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesTesla Pauses Plants After Ending Shaky Quarter With a Production MilestoneUS Futures, Europ

  • DoorDash to 'fast forward' growth ambitions in face of headwinds: Co-Founder and CTO

    Food delivery giant DoorDash is doubling down on its global ambitions, even as the delivery space faces steep declines from its pandemic highs.

  • It's Not Too Late to Buy These 3 Top Dividend Stocks

    It's hard to buy good companies when their stock prices keep going up -- especially in a bear market when most stocks are going down. Investing in equal parts of each stock gives an investor a dividend yield of 2.9%. Daniel Foelber (Chevron): Share prices of Chevron stock are now down over 20% in less than a month as the energy sector pulls back from recent highs due to concerns that demand will weaken in an economic downturn.

  • European Gas Prices Jump as Norwegian Oil Workers Strike

    European natural-gas prices rose to a four-month high as workers in the second-largest provider of gas to the EU after Russia launched a strike due to a dispute over wages.