Agricultural Films Market Is Expected To Reach around USD 16.37 Billion by 2030, Grow at a CAGR Of 6.3% during Forecast Period 2023 To 2030 | Data By Contrive Datum Insights Pvt Ltd.

·9 min read
Contrive Datum Insights Pvt Ltd

According to a market research study published by Contrive Datum Insights, Asia-Pacific market was worth $5.50 billion US dollars in 2021. Because more mulching and greenhouse films were being used, the region was in charge of the market.

Farmington, Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Agricultural Films Market Size Was Valued At USD 10.25 Billion In 2021. The Market Is Projected To Grow From USD 10.71 Billion In 2022 To USD 16.37 Billion By 2030, Exhibiting A CAGR Of 6.3% During The Forecast Period. The COVID-19 pandemic has been shocking and has never happened before. In all areas, the demand for goods is lower than expected compared to before the pandemic. Our research shows that the global market was 4.0% smaller in 2020 than in 2019.

Semiconductors are made with gases that can pass electricity through them. There are two main groups of these Agricultural Films: bulk electronic gases and special electronic gases. Some of these gases, like argon, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, nitrogen, and oxygen in their purest form, are used in industry. Some gases, like nitrogen fluoride, are only made for the electronics industry. Every electronic device made today runs on semiconductor chips. They have led to improvements in communications, computers, healthcare, military systems, transportation, and many other areas.

Request Sample Copy of Report “Agricultural Films  Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth Opportunities, Future Trends, Covid-19 Impact, SWOT Analysis, Competition and Forecasts 2022 to 2030”, published by Contrive Datum Insights.

Recent Developments:

  • July 2022 – Iwatani Corporation has signed an agreement with Helious Specialty Gases, an Indian specialty gas company. This will make Helious the first company to have three helium transfill facilities in India. The company also plans to become the country's leading helium supplier, accepting major OEMs.

  • July 2022 – SK Materials and Showa Denko signed an MOU on business cooperation for the production of special gases used in the semiconductor chip manufacturing process. Considering the increase in demand for semiconductors, the two companies plan to build factories in the United States and produce high-purity gas in North America.

Segment Overview

Material Insights

Linear Low-Density Polyethylene (LLDPE) has many uses in agriculture because it is easy to get, cheap, strong, easy to work with, doesn't conduct electricity, and is resistant to chemicals. In 2021, LLDPE had the most market share for agricultural films. Low-Density Polyethylene (LDPE) films can be clear, coloured, or see-through. Farmers use these films in places where the weather is bad and there isn't enough water. LDPE films are used in low tunnels, greenhouses, mulching, silage, and irrigation tapes. The segment is expected to grow because there is more demand for films that let in more light, reduce reflection, and let the most sunlight into the greenhouse.

Application Insights

Agri-films are popular all over the world because they protect crops from weeds that stop crops from growing and getting bigger. Also, mulch films raise the soil's temperature, keep water from escaping, and help crops grow better. Because the film is thick, it needs thermal stabilisers, the right light, and only average resistance to chemicals. The fact that these goods are protected from bad weather has made the market for agricultural films grow.

Regional Outlook:

Asia-Pacific market was worth $5.50 billion US dollars in 2021. Because more mulching and greenhouse films were being used, the region was in charge of the market. Due to its large population and high food needs, China buys the most of these films in the Asia-Pacific region. China and other key emerging economies in the Asia-Pacific region are finding it easier to come up with new products because plastic raw materials are easy to find. The market also grows when the government makes rules and policies that are good for agricultural products and trade.

During the time frame of the forecast, North America is expected to grow slowly because many factories are moving to developing countries. More and more people want to eat food made from plants, which is also making the market grow. During the time period of the forecast, the CAGR for the European market is expected to be higher than for other regions. The growing use of biodegradable materials in the region is expected to drive the market. This is because there are strict rules about how and where to use and throw away plastic.

Buy this Premium Research Report@
https://www.contrivedatuminsights.com/buy/248502/?Mode=PM

Scope of Report:

Report Attributes

Details

Growth Rate

CAGR of 6.3% from 2023 to 2030.

Revenue Forecast by 2022                       

USD 10.71 Billion

By Material

LDPE, LLDPE, HDPE, EVA/EBA, Reclaims, Others

By Application

Greenhouse, Mulching, Silage, Others

By Companies 

Rani Plast (Finland), Armando Alvarez (Spain), BASF SE (Germany), Berry Global Inc. (U.S.), Kuraray Co., Ltd. (Japan), Coveris (U.K.), rkw Group (Germany), Trioworld Industrier AB (Sweden), Exxon Mobil Corporation (U.S.), Groupe Barbier (France), Novamont S.p.A (Italy)

Regions and Countries Covered

  • North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

  • Europe(Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

  • Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

  • The Middle East & Africa(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

  • Latin America(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

  • Rest Of the World

Base Year

2022

Historical Year

2017 to 2022

Forecast Year

2023 to 2030

Latest Trends:

More and more biodegradable films are being used to protect the environment, which will boost the market.

More and more people are using films that break down into harmless substances instead of films that hurt the environment and people's health. Europa says that about 80% of the plastic waste in the farming industry comes from plastic mulch films. So, people have tried to make biopolymers that break down or can be eaten to improve crop performance and farming methods for end users. The natural polymers used to make these films come in solid sheets. Biodegradable agri-films make crops better, increase yields, use less water for irrigation, get rid of or cut down on the use of herbicides and pesticides, and help control weeds better. So, if more and more people like these movies, the market should grow.

Driving Factors:

The market will be driven by the growing number of people who need food.

Farmers have had to grow more food as the number of people on Earth has grown. The United Nations says that the world's population will grow by 2 billion people over the next 30 years. Because of this growth and rising incomes in developing countries, more people are changing what they eat, which has increased the need for food all over the world. Because farmers use the same land every year to grow crops, the amount of nutrients in the soil has changed. So, instead of the old ways of farming, many new ways are used to get a higher yield.

Restraining Factors:

Rules about the environment that make it hard to use plastics will slow the market's growth.

Plastic is mostly made from oil and natural gas. Plastic is the main cause of pollution, including the pollution of arable land and water. Many governments and groups have made rules about how to use plastic because they want to protect the environment and save resources. These strict rules are likely to change how agricultural films are used. The price and availability of plastics are also affected by how much crude oil costs. When oil prices go up and down, so do plastic prices. This should make it harder for farmers to use agri-films.

Key Segments Covered:

Top Market Players:
Rani Plast (Finland), Armando Alvarez (Spain), BASF SE (Germany), Berry Global Inc. (U.S.), Kuraray Co., Ltd. (Japan), Coveris (U.K.), rkw Group (Germany), Trioworld Industrier AB (Sweden), Exxon Mobil Corporation (U.S.), Groupe Barbier (France), Novamont S.p.A (Italy), and others.

By Product Type

  • LDPE

  • LLDPE

  • HDPE

  • EVA/EBA

  • Reclaims

  • Others

By Application

  • Greenhouse

  • Mulching

  • Silage

  • Other

Regions and Countries Covered

  • North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

  • Europe: (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

  • Asia-Pacific: (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

  • The Middle East & Africa: (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

  • Latin America: (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

  • Rest Of the World

Check out more related studies published by Contrive Datum Insights:

  • Biolubricants Market - The Global Biolubricants Market Size Is Valued At USD 1,950.0 Million In 2022 And Is Expected To Grow at a CAGR of 4.9% During The Forecast Period 2023 To 2030.

  • Architectural Window Films Market - The Global Architectural Window Films Market Size Was Valued At USD 3.22 Billion In 2021. The Market Is Projected To Grow From USD 3.34 Billion In 2022 To USD 4.59 Billion In 2029, Exhibiting a CAGR Of 4.6% During The Forecast Period.

  • Disposable Gloves Market - The Global Disposable Gloves Market Size Was Valued At USD 23.03 Billion In 2021. The Market Is Projected To Grow From USD 26.82 Billion In 2022 To USD 44.64 Billion By 2029, Exhibiting A CAGR Of 7.5% During The Forecast Period.

Customization of the Report: The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements.For any queries, you can contact us on anna@contrivedatuminsights.com or +1 215-297-4078. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

About Us:
Contrive Datum Insights (CDI) is a global delivery partner of market intelligence and consulting services to officials at various sectors such as investment, information technology, telecommunication, consumer technology, and manufacturing markets. CDI assists investment communities, business executives, and IT professionals to undertake statistics-based accurate decisions on technology purchases and advance strong growth tactics to sustain market competitiveness. Comprising of a team size of more than 100 analysts and cumulative market experience of more than 200 years, Contrive Datum Insights guarantees the delivery of industry knowledge combined with global and country-level expertise.

Social: Facebook / LinkedIn / Twitter

Contact Us:
Anna B. | Head Of Sales
Contrive Datum Insights
Phone: +91 9834816757 | +1 2152974078
Email: anna@contrivedatuminsights.com

Website:
https://www.contrivedatuminsights.com
Contrive Datum Insights Press Releases
Latest Contrive Datum Insights Latest Reports


