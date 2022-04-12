U.S. markets open in 5 hours 20 minutes

Agricultural Films Market to Reach USD 15.37 Billion by 2028 | Agricultural Films Industry Exhibiting a CAGR of 5.0% During the Forecast Period 2021-2028

Fortune Business Insights
·5 min read
Fortune Business Insights
Fortune Business Insights

Companies covered in agricultural films market are AbRaniPlastOy (Finland), Armando Alvarez (Spain), BASF SE (Germany), Berry Global Inc. (U.S.), Kuraray Co. Ltd. (Japan), Coveris (U.K.), RKW Group (Germany), Trioplast Industrier AB (Sweden), Exxon Mobil Corporation (U.S.), Groupe Barbier (France), Novamont (Italy) and others

Pune, India, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The worldwide agricultural films market size was USD 9.92 billion in 2020. The market is projected to grow from USD 10.25 billion in 2021 to USD 15.37 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 5.0% during the 2021-2028 period.

This vital information is presented by Fortune Business Insights™, in its report, titled, Agricultural Films Market, 2021-2028.” Factors such as improved lifespan & growth and rising demand for food sources will increase the footprint of the market during the forecast period. Additionally, expanding the agricultural sector will boost the growth of the market.

Interruptions in Raw Material Supplies & Lockdowns to Hamper Market Growth During Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic bought unprecedented changes to various business sectors regarding an economic backlash and the sector of agricultural films was no different. Disruptions in plastic supplies and other raw materials along with imposed lockdowns will decrease the growth of the market during the intended forecast period. Additionally, the volatility of raw materials and a faltered transport sector will further downgrade the growth of the market. However, the sector is expected to pose a revival due to the opening of emerging economies and resuming world trade.

Get a Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/sample/agricultural-films-market-102701

List of Key Players Present in the Market

  • AbRaniPlastOy (Finland)

  • Armando Alvarez (Spain)

  • BASF SE (Germany)

  • Berry Global Inc. (U.S.)

  • Kuraray Co. Ltd. (Japan)

  • Coveris (U.K.)

  • RKW Group (Germany)

  • Trioplast Industrier AB (Sweden)

  • Exxon Mobil Corporation (U.S.)

  • Groupe Barbier (France)

  • Novamont (Italy)

Report Coverage

The market report for agricultural films contains qualitative and quantitative insights by encompassing critical factors such as type, application, and regional overview. Additionally, the report further contains the ongoing industry developments and future market trends. Also, market dynamics and the competitive landscape for the market are also mentioned in the report. Factors that are expected to impact the market in a positive/negative manner are also provided in the report.

Drivers & Restraints

Rising Food Demand & Increasing Nano Greenhouses to Bolster Growth During Forecast

Factors such as rising population globally, increasing food demand, and increasing disposable income will boost the agricultural films market growth during the forecast period. Additionally, rising innovation for agriculture, the evolution of agricultural techniques, rising demand for agricultural productivity, and rising nano greenhouses will increase the footprint of the market. Also, the integration of films triggers lower labor costs and energy, thereby fueling the market growth.

However, volatility in petrochemical prices will limit the growth of the market during the forecast period. Additionally, stringent regulations over plastic usage will further hinder the growth of the market.

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/agricultural-films-market-102701

Regional Insights

Asia Pacific to Dominate due to Increasing Usage of Mulching & Greenhouse Films

Asia Pacific will hold a considerable agricultural films market share during the forecast period due to the presence of China being a major consumer and rising usage of mulching & greenhouse films. Additionally, the availability of raw plastic materials and favorable regulations among government policies will increase the footprint of the market.

North America will witness a moderate growth owing to increasing production facilities and a shifting trend of consumers towards a plant-based diet.

Europe will occupy a considerable market share in terms of global contribution owing to the rising usage of biodegradable materials and stringent regulations over plastic usage.

Competitive Landscape

Product Diversification & Development to Push Prominent Players Toward a Higher Market Share

The sector of agricultural films is highly competitive due to the dominance of prominent players who boast a diversified product portfolio. Others are focused on providing constant innovations and establishing efficient distribution networks in order to gain a competitive edge. For example, in August 2021, RKW Group launched the next generation of e7 silage film, Polydress FarmGuard for improving oxygen barrier properties. These films consist of 7 layers and is strategically developed with the aim of reducing farm waste for reducing time and cost of farmers. Additionally, players are also focused on employing strategies such as mergers & acquisitions and collaborations in order to maximize revenue.

Speak to Our Expert:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/agricultural-films-market-102701

Table of Content:

  • Introduction

    • Research Scope

    • Market Segmentation

    • Research Methodology

    • Definitions and Assumptions

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Market Drivers

    • Market Restraints

    • Market Opportunities

  • Key Insights

    • Key Industry Trends

    • Key Developments

    • Latest Technological Advancements

    • Insights on Regulatory Scenario

    • PEST Analysis

  • COVID-19 Impact Analysis

    • Supply Chain Challenges

    • Steps taken by Companies to overcome the COVID-19 impact

    • Potential Opportunities due to the COVID-19 outbreak

  • Global Agricultural Films Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Material (Value & Volume)

      • LDPE

      • LLDPE

      • HDPE

      • EVA/EBA

      • Reclaim

      • Others

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application (Value & Volume)

      • Greenhouse

      • Mulching

      • Silage

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region (Value & Volume)

      • North America

      • Europe

      • Asia pacific

      • Latin America

      • Middle East & Africa

Toc Continued…!

Key Industry Development

  • April 2021 - Following major investments, Coveris has set up an advanced stretch film manufacturing facility at Winsford site in the U.K. With this new facility, the company increased the current site film production capacity by around 25%. The company has set next-generation machines & infrastructure to meet growing demand for high performance & recyclable films for agriculture sector in Europe.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/agricultural-films-market-102701

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower,

Baner - Mahalunge Road, Baner,

Pune-411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Connect us via Social Media Channels:

LinkedIn Facebook Twitter Blogs


