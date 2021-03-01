U.S. markets close in 5 hours 45 minutes

Agricultural Fumigants Market Research Report by Crop, by Form, by Function, by Pest Control Method, by Product, by Application - Global Forecast to 2025 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

Agricultural Fumigants Market Research Report by Crop (Cereals & Grains, Fruits & Vegetables, and Oilseeds & Pulses), by Form (Gaseous, Liquid, and Solid), by Function, by Pest Control Method, by Product, by Application - Global Forecast to 2025 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

New York, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Agricultural Fumigants Market Research Report by Crop, by Form, by Function, by Pest Control Method, by Product, by Application - Global Forecast to 2025 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05953125/?utm_source=GNW

Market Statistics:
The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. This helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available.

1. The Global Agricultural Fumigants Market is expected to grow from USD 1,519.64 Million in 2020 to USD 2,146.97 Million by the end of 2025.
2. The Global Agricultural Fumigants Market is expected to grow from EUR 1,332.44 Million in 2020 to EUR 1,882.50 Million by the end of 2025.
3. The Global Agricultural Fumigants Market is expected to grow from GBP 1,184.55 Million in 2020 to GBP 1,673.55 Million by the end of 2025.
4. The Global Agricultural Fumigants Market is expected to grow from JPY 162,184.09 Million in 2020 to JPY 229,136.10 Million by the end of 2025.
5. The Global Agricultural Fumigants Market is expected to grow from AUD 2,206.71 Million in 2020 to AUD 3,117.68 Million by the end of 2025.

Market Segmentation & Coverage:
This research report categorizes the Agricultural Fumigants to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Crop, the Agricultural Fumigants Market studied across Cereals & Grains, Fruits & Vegetables, and Oilseeds & Pulses.

Based on Form, the Agricultural Fumigants Market studied across Gaseous, Liquid, and Solid. The Gaseous further studied across Methyl Bromide and Sulfuryl Fluoride. The Liquid further studied across 1,3-Dichloropropene, Carbon Disulfide, Carbon Tetrachloride, Chloropicrin, and Ethyl Acetate. The Solid further studied across Aluminum Phosphide and Calcium Cyanide.

Based on Function, the Agricultural Fumigants Market studied across Fungicides, Herbicides, Insecticides, and Nematicides.

Based on Pest Control Method, the Agricultural Fumigants Market studied across Non-Tarp Fumigation By Injection, Structural Fumigation, Tarpaulin Fumigation, and Vacuum Chamber Fumigation.

Based on Product, the Agricultural Fumigants Market studied across 1,3-Dichloropropene, Chloropicrin, Metam Sodium, Methyl Bromide, and Phosphine.

Based on Application, the Agricultural Fumigants Market studied across Soil Treatment and Warehouse.

Based on Geography, the Agricultural Fumigants Market studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas region surveyed across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The Asia-Pacific region surveyed across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, South Korea, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa region surveyed across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

Company Usability Profiles:
The report deeply explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Agricultural Fumigants Market including ADAMA Agriculture B.V., AMVAC Chemical Corporation, Arkema SA, Arysta LifeScience Limited, BASF SE, Bayer CropScience AG, Degesch America, Inc., Detia Degesch GmbH, Eastman Chemical Company, FMC Corporation, Great Lakes Solutions, Intertek Group PLC, LANXESS AG, Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc., Nippon Chemical Industrial Co., Ltd, Novozymes A/S, Nufarm Limited, Rentokil Initial PLC, Solvay SA, Syngenta AG, Trical Inc., TriEst Ag Group, Inc, Trinity Manufacturing, Inc., UPL Limited, and Vietnam Fumigation Joint Stock Company.

Cumulative Impact of COVID-19:
COVID-19 is an incomparable global public health emergency that has affected almost every industry, so for and, the long-term effects projected to impact the industry growth during the forecast period. Our ongoing research amplifies our research framework to ensure the inclusion of underlaying COVID-19 issues and potential paths forward. The report is delivering insights on COVID-19 considering the changes in consumer behavior and demand, purchasing patterns, re-routing of the supply chain, dynamics of current market forces, and the significant interventions of governments. The updated study provides insights, analysis, estimations, and forecast, considering the COVID-19 impact on the market.

FPNV Positioning Matrix:
The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Agricultural Fumigants Market on the basis of Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.

Competitive Strategic Window:
The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies. The Competitive Strategic Window helps the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. During a forecast period, it defines the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and new product developments

The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Agricultural Fumigants Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Agricultural Fumigants Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Agricultural Fumigants Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Agricultural Fumigants Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Agricultural Fumigants Market?
6. What are the modes and strategic moves considered suitable for entering the Global Agricultural Fumigants Market?
