Agricultural Inoculants Market to Reach USD 1,939.9 Million in 2027; Increasing Usage of Chemical Pesticides from Growers to Aid Growth, States Fortune Business Insights™

Fortune Business Insights
·6 min read

Top companies covered are Bayer AG (Leverkusen, Germany), BASF SE (Ludwigshafen, Germany), Corteva (Delaware, United States), Isagro S.p.a. (Milan Italy), Lallemand Inc. (Ontario, Canada), Rizobacter (Pergamino, Argentina), Stoller Group (Texas, United States), Verdesian Life Sciences (North Carolina, United States), KALO (Kansas, United States), Advanced Biological Marketing Inc. (Ohio, United States)

Pune, India, Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global agricultural inoculants market size is set to grow at an impressive rate owing to the rising concerns regarding the overuse of chemical pesticides, observes Fortune Business Insights™ in its report, titled, Agricultural Inoculants Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Microbe (Fungal, Bacterial, and Others), By Crop Type (Cereals, Oilseeds & Pulses, Fruits & Vegetables), Application Method (Seed, Soil, and Others), Regional Forecast, 2020 – 2027.” The market size was USD 867.6 million in 2019 and is anticipated to reach USD 1,939.9 million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.6% during the forecast period.


Reduced Production amid COVID-19 to Decrease the Demand for Inoculants

Some industries have had a direct impact of the COVID-19 outbreak and agriculture is one such industry. As a result, all the supporting industries around the former are stumbling upon low production. This has significantly reduced the demand for inoculants. Top-order enterprises are looking at alternative measures to survive the crisis. At Fortune Business Insights, we are consistently providing fruitful insights by conducting a detailed analysis of the market.


List of Top Manufacturers Operating in the Agricultural Inoculants Market:

  • Bayer AG (Leverkusen, Germany)

  • BASF SE (Ludwigshafen, Germany)

  • Corteva (Delaware, United States)

  • Isagro S.p.a. (Milan Italy)

  • Lallemand Inc. (Ontario, Canada)

  • Rizobacter (Pergamino, Argentina)

  • Stoller Group (Texas, United States)

  • Verdesian Life Sciences (North Carolina, United States)

  • KALO (Kansas, United States)

  • Advanced Biological Marketing Inc. (Ohio, United States)

  • Others


Get Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/agricultural-inoculants-market-101615


Highlights of the Report:

The report comprises insights into the revenue generated by key market players, which we have availed through secondary sources such as company websites, corporate filings, annual reports, and investor presentations. Our next step included tracking and analyzing competitive developments of these players such as partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, and research & development activities.


Drivers & Restraints-

Rising Concerns regarding Soil Damage Due to Chemical Pesticides to Drive Growth

Growers use chemical pesticides in order to protect their crops against insects and harmful weeds. However, prolonged use of chemicals could damage the quality of the soil. The growing concerns regarding the over-use of chemical pesticides are estimated to drive the agricultural inoculants market growth in the forecast timeline. For example, according to the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations, in 2018, the total amount of pesticides utilized by growers worldwide was 4.1 million. However, limited awareness regarding the product as well as its low shelf life is anticipated to limit the growth of agricultural inoculants.


Regional Insights-

The market in North America to Bolster owing to the Adoption of Advanced Crop Production Technologies

North America is projected to dominate the global market with USD 294.2 million share in 2019. High cultivation of crops that consume high amounts of inoculant, such as soybean, canola, and corn, in major countries including the U.S. and Canada is one of the major factors driving the growth in the region. In addition, faster adoption of the latest technology in the region to improve crop productivity is set to further strengthen the demand.

The market in South America is set to grow at the fastest CAGR in the forecast timeframe. Large application of inoculants in major countries including Brazil and Argentina is the key factor responsible for significant agricultural inoculants market share in the region. In addition, the presence of key players is forecast to further propel the demand. For instance, the expansion of Rizobacter, the third-largest inoculant company, is based in Argentina.


Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/agricultural-inoculants-market-101615


Competitive Landscape-

Key Players Planning to Invest in R&D Activities to Launch Innovative Products

Key players operating in the global agricultural inoculants market are embarking on product innovation. Most of them are investing extensively on research and development in order to offer better inoculants. For instance, in August 2020, Lallemand Plant Care Canada launched LALFIX PROYIELD LIQUID SOYBEAN, a new inoculant that combines two unique strains of nitrogen-fixing bacteria.

Key Industry Developments-

In August 2020, Stoller Argentina S.A., a subsidiary of Stoller Group, launched a package with three integrated solutions, an inoculant, a fungicide and a biostimulant.

In April 2019, Bayer introduced biological soybean inoculants in Brazil. The new inoculant, CTS 500 was made available for the 2019/2020 harvest.


Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/agricultural-inoculants-market-101615


Detailed Table of Content:

  • Introduction

    • Research Scope

    • Market Segmentation

    • Research Methodology

    • Definitions and Assumptions

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Market Drivers

    • Market Restraints

    • Market Opportunities

    • Emerging Trends

  • Key Insights

    • Overview of the Parent/Related Markets

    • Regulatory Analysis

    • Supply Chain Analysis

    • Recent Industry Developments - Policies, Partnerships, New Product Launches, and Mergers & Acquisitions

    • Impact of COVID-19

  • Global Agricultural Inoculants Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Size Estimates and Forecast

      • By Microbe (Value)

        • Fungal

        • Bacterial

        • Others

      • By Crop Type (Value)

        • Cereals

        • Oilseeds & pulses

        • Fruits & vegetables

        • Other crop types

      • By Application Method (Value)

        • Seed treatment

        • Soil Treatment

        • Others

      • By Region (Value)

        • North America

        • Europe

        • Asia Pacific

        • South America

        • Middle East & Africa

TOC Continued…!


Get your Customized Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/agricultural-inoculants-market-101615


Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Biopesticides Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Bioinsecticide, Biofungicide, Bionematicide, and Others), Source (Microbials and Biochemicals), Mode of Application (Foliar Application, Seed Treatment, Soil Treatment, and Others), Crop (Cereals, Oilseeds, Fruits & Vegetables, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Biofertilizers Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Nitrogen Fixing, Phosphate Solubilizers, and Others), Microorganism (Rhizobium, Azotobacter, Azospirillum, Pseudomonas, Bacillus, VAM, and Others), Application (Seed Treatment, Soil Treatment, and Others), Crop Type, and Regional Forecast, 2020 – 2027

Agricultural Microbials Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Bacteria, Fungi, Virus, and Others), Formulation (Dry and Liquid), Application Method (Foliar Spray, Soil Treatment, and Seed Treatment), Function (Soil Amendment and Crop Protection), Crop (Cereals, Oilseeds and Pulses, and Fruits & Vegetables), and Regional Forecast, 2019 – 2026


About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.


Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com


Read Press Release:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/press-release/global-agricultural-inoculants-market-10510


