U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,348.87
    -31.39 (-0.72%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,079.18
    -232.85 (-0.68%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,548.07
    -168.65 (-1.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,009.33
    -18.76 (-0.92%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.66
    -0.10 (-0.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,900.80
    -1.20 (-0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    23.95
    +0.08 (+0.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1326
    -0.0039 (-0.34%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9320
    -0.0400 (-2.03%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3591
    -0.0025 (-0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.0500
    +0.1210 (+0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,807.21
    -325.43 (-0.81%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    919.51
    -17.27 (-1.84%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,513.62
    -23.75 (-0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,122.07
    -110.80 (-0.41%)
     

Agricultural Irrigation Machinery Market Size in the US to Grow by USD 881.82 Billion | By Type (sprinkler irrigation, drip irrigation, pivot irrigation, and others) and Application (grains and cereals, pulses and oilseeds, fruits and vegetables, and others) | Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2022 - 2026)

·7 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Agricultural Irrigation Machinery Market Vendors in the US should focus on grabbing business opportunities from the Sprinkler Irrigation Segment as it accounted for the largest market share in the base year.

Attractive Opportunities in Agricultural Irrigation Machinery Market in US by Type and Application - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Attractive Opportunities in Agricultural Irrigation Machinery Market in US by Type and Application - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Moreover, the market share is expected to increase by USD 881.82 billion from 2021 to 2026, at an accelerated CAGR of 9.97% according to the recent market study by Technavio. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenario, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets.

Download FREE Sample: for more additional information about the key segments of the market

Segmentation Analysis & Forecasts

The agricultural irrigation machinery market share growth in the US by the sprinkler irrigation segment will be significant during the forecast period. The increase in preference for new models of sprinkler irrigation systems will accelerate the growth of the market during the forecast period. Some prominent vendors that offer sprinkler irrigation systems are Rain Bird Corp. and Lindsay Corp.

Request for a FREE sample to gain further insights on the market contribution of various segments

Agricultural Irrigation Machinery Market in US Facts at a Glance-

  • Total Pages: 120

  • Companies: 10+ – Including Deere and Co., Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd., Lindsay Corp., Nelson Irrigation Corp., Netafim Ltd., Rain Bird Corp., T L Irrigation Co., The Toro Co., and Valmont Industries Inc. among others

  • Coverage: Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape; COVID impact & recovery analysis

  • Segments: Type (sprinkler irrigation, drip irrigation, pivot irrigation, and others) and Application (grains and cereals, pulses and oilseeds, fruits and vegetables, and others).

Vendor Insights-

The agricultural irrigation machinery market in US is concentrated and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

  • Deere and Co.- The company offers irrigation machinery that is used for lawn and garden, agriculture, construction, landscaping and grounds care, golf and sports turf, forestry, electronics, government and military sector.

  • Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd.- The company offers irrigation machinery that is used in drip irrigation, micro and mini sprinklers, sprinkler irrigation, hose reel and boom irrigation, filters, dosing pump and injectors, PVC and piping systems, plumbing and drainage systems, plastic sheets, planting material, and environment controlled agriculture.

  • Lindsay Corp.- The company offers irrigation machinery that provides pivot irrigation systems which includes center pivot irrigation, tubing, railroad signal infrastructure, moveable barrier systems and crash cushions.

Find additional highlights on the vendors and their product offerings. Download Free Sample Report

Latest Drivers & Trends Driving the Market-

  • Agricultural Irrigation Machinery Market in US Driver:

  • Agricultural Irrigation Machinery Market in US Trend:

Find additional information about various other market Drivers & Trends mentioned in our FREE sample report.

Didn't Find What You Were Looking For? Customize Report-

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

Here are Some Similar Topics-

Smart Irrigation Systems Market by Technology and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The smart irrigation systems market has the potential to grow by USD 1.07 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 13.65%. To get more exclusive research insights: Download Free Sample Report

Agricultural Machinery Market in India by Product - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The agricultural machinery market in India has the potential to grow by USD 1.87 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will decelerate at a CAGR of 5.60%. To get more exclusive research insights: Download Free Sample Report

Agricultural Irrigation Machinery Market in US Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.97%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 881.82 billion

Market structure

Concentrated

YoY growth (%)

9.30

Performing market contribution

US at 100%

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Deere and Co., Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd., Lindsay Corp., Nelson Irrigation Corp., Netafim Ltd., Rain Bird Corp., T L Irrigation Co., The Toro Co., and Valmont Industries Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization preview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2021

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Application

  • Grains and cereals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Pulses and oilseeds - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Fruits and vegetables - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Market opportunity by Application

Market Segmentation by Type

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Type

  • Sprinkler irrigation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Drip irrigation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Pivot irrigation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Deere and Co.

  • Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd.

  • Lindsay Corp.

  • Nelson Irrigation Corp.

  • Netafim Ltd.

  • Rain Bird Corp.

  • T L Irrigation Co.

  • The Toro Co.

  • Valmont Industries Inc.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/agricultural-irrigation-machinery-market-size-in-the-us-to-grow-by-usd-881-82-billion--by-type-sprinkler-irrigation-drip-irrigation-pivot-irrigation-and-others-and-application-grains-and-cereals-pulses-and-oilseeds-fruits-301485035.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Ottawa Senators vs. Boston Bruins - Game Highlights

    Watch the Game Highlights from Ottawa Senators vs. Boston Bruins, 02/19/2022

  • Billionaire George Soros Pulls the Trigger on These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    We’re more than 6 weeks into 2022, and the market uncertainty that characterized January has, if anything, deepened. The sharp drops have turned instead to higher volatility, giving a chart of February’s trading a sawtooth look. The volatility comes as a series of headwinds continue to impact trading sentiment. Stealing the headlines is the Russia-Ukraine situation. Foreign policy pundits are openly speculating on the prospect of war, in the event that Russia invades its neighbor and the US obje

  • Cathie Wood went on TV to defend her ARK fund’s bad performance. It didn’t go as planned

    Cathie Wood’s flagship ARK Innovation ETF fund is down 30% year to date, and the Twitter consensus shows the CNBC interview didn’t inspire much confidence.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Markets Await Putin's Ukraine Invasion Decision; Five Stocks That Don't Suck

    President Biden said late Friday that Putin has decided to invade Ukraine. Apple leads five stocks that don't suck.

  • What Will Stocks Do if War—or Peace—Erupts in Ukraine?

    Uncertainty and the impending Fed rate hikes clobbered shares again this past week. Time to buy the dip? Or stay on the sidelines?

  • Why DraftKings Stock Crashed Today

    Shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) plunged 21.6% on Friday, after the fantasy sports and online betting company warned of larger losses in the coming year. DraftKings' revenue climbed 47% year over year to $473 million in the fourth quarter. DraftKings is also getting better at monetizing its customer relationships.

  • Europe Looks Beyond Russia for Natural Gas. These Companies May Benefit.

    Europe could cut its dependence on Russia’s natural gas by looking to liquefied natural gas in the U.S., which has more gas in the ground than it can use domestically.

  • Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) Analysts Are Reducing Their Forecasts For This Year

    Market forces rained on the parade of Matterport, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MTTR ) shareholders today, when the analysts downgraded...

  • Elon Musk's SpaceX Wants to Split Its Shares

    Is SpaceX a victim of its own success? The stock price was at $560 per SpaceX share at the time. According to a report from CNBC, SpaceX is proposing to its privatel-held shareholders to split their shares in a 10-for-1 ratio.

  • Roblox Stock Crash: Should You Buy Now?

    The market is turning sour on Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) stock. A darling of the pandemic, Roblox shares are down 47% year to date in 2022. Indeed, the company faces headwinds as economies reopen, but the market value has been cut in half while the negative impacts from reopening are nowhere near that magnitude.

  • Nasdaq Sinks Into Death Cross After 16% Drop From November Peak

    (Bloomberg) -- The Nasdaq Composite Index tumbled into an ominous “death cross” technical formation Friday for the first time since April 2020, when the pandemic battered the global economy and U.S. equity markets swooned.Most Read from BloombergBigger Than Wuhan, H.K. Outbreak Defies Covid Zero PlaybookBiden to Meet With Top Security Aides on Sunday: Ukraine UpdateEthereum Founder Buterin Says Crypto ‘Welcomes’ Another WinterRussian Media Reports Fire at Gas Pipeline: Ukraine UpdateFormer Model

  • Roku stock crashes and one analyst warns it's now 'dead money'

    Roku stock gets hammered after a brutal outlook. Here's a quick hot take.

  • Why Fisker Stock Stalled Today

    Investor sentiment dimmed following the company's latest earnings release, compounded by several analyst price target cuts. On Friday, these factors drove Fisker's share price down by almost 9%. The latest in a series of Fisker stock price target reductions occurred Friday morning.

  • 10 Most Shorted Stocks Right Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 most shorted stocks right now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Most Shorted Stocks Right Now. The beginning of 2021 had pitted retail investors against hedge funds in a short squeeze saga involving video game firm GameStop and […]

  • Death cross crystallizes in Nasdaq Composite on Friday for first time in 2 years, in a bearish sign for the stock market

    The Nasdaq Composite has produced a “death cross” chart pattern on Friday, a bearish chart pattern for an asset.

  • Intel's new chip plans could turn rival AMD's fortunes- analysts

    Intel Corp's latest focus on making chips to meet rising demand will give Advanced Micro Devices Inc, its biggest rival in the server and PC market, a chance to build a greater foothold in the segment, analysts said. Intel, which plans large investments in chip technologies in the next four years, said on Thursday it expects revenue from its segment housing PCs to grow in low to mid single digits, and its datacenter and AI business to grow in high teens from 2023 through 2026. AMD's market cap briefly breached Intel's earlier this week when it closed its $50 billion Xilinx deal.

  • Inflation is sending gold prices higher — one insider reveals the best trade to make

    Here's the best way to play the pop in gold prices.

  • Intel Stock Crashed Today -- Is It a Buy?

    Since crashing hard after earnings last month, Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) spent much of the last three weeks clawing its way back higher -- and even approached its pre-earnings share price last week. All that hard work was undone in a day, however -- today, to be precise -- when Intel unveiled its "2022 and long-term growth strategy" last night. In its presentation, Intel described how, over the long term, it intends to rebuild its business, first reaccelerating sales growth into the "mid-to-high-single digits" range in 2023 and 2024, then stepping even harder on the gas pedal, and racing ahead to 10% to 12% annual revenue growth by 2026.

  • Want to Get Richer? 3 Top Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    The legendary investor Peter Lynch once said that "everyone is a long-term investor until the market goes down." Instead of blindly panicking, investors should stick with well-run companies that are firmly profitable, generate stable growth, and trade at reasonable valuations. Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), the parent company of Google, should remain a top tech stock for decades because its ecosystem is nearly inescapable.

  • A Perfect Storm Cut Shopify Stock in Half; Is It Time to Buy?

    The stock market is in brutal mode right now and signaling to the pandemic era stars that it is payback time. For example, shares of Shopify (SHOP) have shed 51% year-to-date with 16% of the decline coming in Wednesday’s session, following the Canadian ecommerce giant’s Q4 report. That is despite the company beating the estimates on both the top-and bottom-line. Revenue increased by 41% year-over-year to reach $1.38 billion - $40 million above the consensus estimate, while non-GAAP EPS of $1.37