Agricultural Irrigation Machinery Market Size in the US to Grow by USD 881.82 Billion | By Type (sprinkler irrigation, drip irrigation, pivot irrigation, and others) and Application (grains and cereals, pulses and oilseeds, fruits and vegetables, and others) | Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2022 - 2026)
NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Agricultural Irrigation Machinery Market Vendors in the US should focus on grabbing business opportunities from the Sprinkler Irrigation Segment as it accounted for the largest market share in the base year.
Moreover, the market share is expected to increase by USD 881.82 billion from 2021 to 2026, at an accelerated CAGR of 9.97% according to the recent market study by Technavio. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenario, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets.
Segmentation Analysis & Forecasts
The agricultural irrigation machinery market share growth in the US by the sprinkler irrigation segment will be significant during the forecast period. The increase in preference for new models of sprinkler irrigation systems will accelerate the growth of the market during the forecast period. Some prominent vendors that offer sprinkler irrigation systems are Rain Bird Corp. and Lindsay Corp.
Agricultural Irrigation Machinery Market in US Facts at a Glance-
Total Pages: 120
Companies: 10+ – Including Deere and Co., Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd., Lindsay Corp., Nelson Irrigation Corp., Netafim Ltd., Rain Bird Corp., T L Irrigation Co., The Toro Co., and Valmont Industries Inc. among others
Coverage: Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape; COVID impact & recovery analysis
Segments: Type (sprinkler irrigation, drip irrigation, pivot irrigation, and others) and Application (grains and cereals, pulses and oilseeds, fruits and vegetables, and others).
Vendor Insights-
The agricultural irrigation machinery market in US is concentrated and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.
Deere and Co.- The company offers irrigation machinery that is used for lawn and garden, agriculture, construction, landscaping and grounds care, golf and sports turf, forestry, electronics, government and military sector.
Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd.- The company offers irrigation machinery that is used in drip irrigation, micro and mini sprinklers, sprinkler irrigation, hose reel and boom irrigation, filters, dosing pump and injectors, PVC and piping systems, plumbing and drainage systems, plastic sheets, planting material, and environment controlled agriculture.
Lindsay Corp.- The company offers irrigation machinery that provides pivot irrigation systems which includes center pivot irrigation, tubing, railroad signal infrastructure, moveable barrier systems and crash cushions.
Latest Drivers & Trends Driving the Market-
Agricultural Irrigation Machinery Market in US Driver:
Agricultural Irrigation Machinery Market in US Trend:
Agricultural Irrigation Machinery Market in US Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.97%
Market growth 2022-2026
$ 881.82 billion
Market structure
Concentrated
YoY growth (%)
9.30
Performing market contribution
US at 100%
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Deere and Co., Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd., Lindsay Corp., Nelson Irrigation Corp., Netafim Ltd., Rain Bird Corp., T L Irrigation Co., The Toro Co., and Valmont Industries Inc.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
Table of Contents
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2021
Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026
Five Forces Analysis
Five forces summary
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
Market segments
Comparison by Application
Grains and cereals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Pulses and oilseeds - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Fruits and vegetables - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Market opportunity by Application
Market Segmentation by Type
Market segments
Comparison by Type
Sprinkler irrigation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Drip irrigation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Pivot irrigation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Market opportunity by Type
Customer landscape
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Overview
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Deere and Co.
Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd.
Lindsay Corp.
Nelson Irrigation Corp.
Netafim Ltd.
Rain Bird Corp.
T L Irrigation Co.
The Toro Co.
Valmont Industries Inc.
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
