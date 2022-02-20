Agricultural Irrigation Machinery Market Size in the US to Grow by USD 881.82 Billion | By Type (sprinkler irrigation, drip irrigation, pivot irrigation, and others) and Application (grains and cereals, pulses and oilseeds, fruits and vegetables, and others) | Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2022 - 2026)

NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Agricultural Irrigation Machinery Market Vendors in the US should focus on grabbing business opportunities from the Sprinkler Irrigation Segment as it accounted for the largest market share in the base year.

Attractive Opportunities in Agricultural Irrigation Machinery Market in US by Type and Application - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Moreover, the market share is expected to increase by USD 881.82 billion from 2021 to 2026, at an accelerated CAGR of 9.97% according to the recent market study by Technavio. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenario, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets.

Segmentation Analysis & Forecasts

The agricultural irrigation machinery market share growth in the US by the sprinkler irrigation segment will be significant during the forecast period. The increase in preference for new models of sprinkler irrigation systems will accelerate the growth of the market during the forecast period. Some prominent vendors that offer sprinkler irrigation systems are Rain Bird Corp. and Lindsay Corp.

Agricultural Irrigation Machinery Market in US Facts at a Glance-

Total Pages: 120

Companies: 10+ – Including Deere and Co., Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd., Lindsay Corp., Nelson Irrigation Corp., Netafim Ltd., Rain Bird Corp., T L Irrigation Co., The Toro Co., and Valmont Industries Inc. among others

Coverage: Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape; COVID impact & recovery analysis

Segments: Type (sprinkler irrigation, drip irrigation, pivot irrigation, and others) and Application (grains and cereals, pulses and oilseeds, fruits and vegetables, and others).

Vendor Insights-

The agricultural irrigation machinery market in US is concentrated and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Story continues

Deere and Co.- The company offers irrigation machinery that is used for lawn and garden, agriculture, construction, landscaping and grounds care, golf and sports turf, forestry, electronics, government and military sector.

Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd.- The company offers irrigation machinery that is used in drip irrigation, micro and mini sprinklers, sprinkler irrigation, hose reel and boom irrigation, filters, dosing pump and injectors, PVC and piping systems, plumbing and drainage systems, plastic sheets, planting material, and environment controlled agriculture.

Lindsay Corp.- The company offers irrigation machinery that provides pivot irrigation systems which includes center pivot irrigation, tubing, railroad signal infrastructure, moveable barrier systems and crash cushions.

Latest Drivers & Trends Driving the Market-

Agricultural Irrigation Machinery Market in US Driver:

Agricultural Irrigation Machinery Market in US Trend:

Agricultural Irrigation Machinery Market in US Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.97% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 881.82 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 9.30 Performing market contribution US at 100% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Deere and Co., Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd., Lindsay Corp., Nelson Irrigation Corp., Netafim Ltd., Rain Bird Corp., T L Irrigation Co., The Toro Co., and Valmont Industries Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2021

Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Grains and cereals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Pulses and oilseeds - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Fruits and vegetables - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Market opportunity by Application

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Sprinkler irrigation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Drip irrigation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Pivot irrigation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Deere and Co.

Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd.

Lindsay Corp.

Nelson Irrigation Corp.

Netafim Ltd.

Rain Bird Corp.

T L Irrigation Co.

The Toro Co.

Valmont Industries Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

