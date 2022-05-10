U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,978.50
    -9.00 (-0.23%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,090.00
    -71.00 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,177.50
    -16.25 (-0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,756.00
    -4.40 (-0.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    100.89
    -2.20 (-2.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,854.00
    -4.60 (-0.25%)
     

  • Silver

    21.73
    -0.09 (-0.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0569
    +0.0008 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0790
    -0.0440 (-1.41%)
     

  • Vix

    34.75
    +4.56 (+15.10%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2350
    +0.0020 (+0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.0660
    -0.2970 (-0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,839.03
    -3,300.01 (-9.67%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    715.45
    -64.92 (-8.32%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,216.58
    -171.36 (-2.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,845.72
    -473.62 (-1.80%)
     

Agricultural Machinery Market: Market Size to Increase by USD 45.98 Billion from 2021 to 2026|Technavio

·14 min read

NEW YORK, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio categorizes the global agricultural machinery market as a part of the global agricultural and farm machinery market. The agricultural machinery market report presents a comprehensive study and presentation of demand drivers, market trends, restraints, market size, and forecasts over the period of 2022 to 2026.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Agricultural Machinery Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Agricultural Machinery Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Agricultural Machinery Market: Key Drivers, Trends, and Challenges

  • The government subsidies to promote the agricultural sector will drive the agricultural machinery market's growth.

  • The increased popularity of small tractors is one of the key agricultural machinery market trends that is expected to impact the industry positively in the forecast period.

  • One of the key challenges to the global agricultural machinery market growth is the availability of agricultural tractors on a rental basis.

View market report outlook to learn more about factors influencing the market.

Vendor Insights

The report identifies the following as the dominant players in the market:

  • AGCO Corp.

  • Agrale SA

  • Bucher Industries AG

  • CHANGFA GROUP

  • Changzhou Dongfeng Agricultural Machinery Group Co. Ltd.

  • CLAAS Group

  • CNH Industrial NV

  • Daedong Corp.

  • Deere and Co.

  • Escorts Ltd.

  • HORSCH Maschinen GmbH

  • ISEKI and Co. Ltd.

  • Kubota Corp.

  • Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd.

  • SDF SpA

  • Sonalika International Tractors Ltd.

  • Weichei Lovol Heavy Industry Co. Ltd.

  • Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd.

  • China National Machinery Industry Corp. Ltd.

  • J C Bamford Excavators Ltd.

Product Insights and News

The agricultural machinery market forecast report offers insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies. For example, AGCO Corp., a leading vendor offers agricultural machinery including articulated four-wheel-drive tractors which provide farmers with the highest level of productivity in large acreage enterprises. In addition, in December 2021, the company acquired Appareo Systems LLC, a leader in software engineering, hardware development, and electronic manufacturing.

Learn more about the other dominant vendors as you download your sample copy.

Product Segmentation

The tractors segment emerged as the largest revenue-generating product segment of agricultural machinery market. The agriculture machinery market is dominated by the sale of products such as tractors, harvesting machinery, parts and attachments, planting and fertilizing machinery, and plowing and cultivating machinery. Owing to the application in farming activities such as plowing, tilling, harrowing, leveling, and weed control, this demand for tractors will contribute to a significant market share of the agriculture machinery market during the forecast period.

Get your report sample and know more about the other contributing product segments.

Agricultural Machinery Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Decelerate at a CAGR of 5.87%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 45.98 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

6.6

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 40%

Key consumer countries

US, China, India, Indonesia, and Brazil

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

AGCO Corp., Agrale SA, Bucher Industries AG, CHANGFA GROUP, Changzhou Dongfeng Agricultural Machinery Group Co. Ltd., CLAAS Group, CNH Industrial NV, Daedong Corp., Deere and Co., Escorts Ltd., HORSCH Maschinen GmbH, ISEKI and Co. Ltd., Kubota Corp., Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd., SDF SpA, Sonalika International Tractors Ltd., Weichei Lovol Heavy Industry Co. Ltd., Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd., China National Machinery Industry Corp. Ltd., and J C Bamford Excavators Ltd.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Unlock the scope of this market report while you Download your sample copy.

Pandemic Impact

The outbreak of COVID-19 in 2020 severely affected the agricultural sector. Lockdowns were introduced to control the spread of the disease, which further caused the closure of manufacturing facilities and disruptions in supply chains. The restrictions negatively impacted crop production, decreasing the demand for agricultural machinery and resulting in low sales. However, policies and initiatives by various governments are expected to improve growth and aid in market recovery.

Related Reports:

Agricultural Machinery Market in Germany: USD 679.51 Mn Growth at CAGR 5.87%. Download Report Sample

Laser Land Levelers Market: USD 166.57 Mn Growth at CAGR of 5.6%.Download Report Sample

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 Tractors - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Harvesting machinery - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Parts and attachments - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Planting and fertilizing machinery - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.7 Plowing and cultivating machinery - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.8 Haying machinery - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.9 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Indonesia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Brazil - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 AGCO Corp.

  • 10.4 CHANGFA GROUP

  • 10.5 Changzhou Dongfeng Agricultural Machinery Group Co. Ltd.

  • 10.6 CLAAS Group

  • 10.7 CNH Industrial NV

  • 10.8 Daedong Corp.

  • 10.9 Deere and Co.

  • 10.10 Kubota Corp.

  • 10.11 Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd.

  • 10.12 SDF SpA

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/agricultural-machinery-market-market-size-to-increase-by-usd-45-98-billion-from-2021-to-2026technavio-301541825.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Brace Yourself: Tesla’s April China Sales Will Look Ugly

    Investors should get wholesale unit numbers from Tesla's Shanghai plant soon. The EV giant will have trouble setting a delivery record for the second quarter.

  • Five telling words in Uber’s email to employees

    Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sent his staff a Sunday-night email this week, setting expectations for a change toward corporate austerity measures at the ride-hailing and delivery app, just days after a mixed earnings call where Uber’s performance beat analysts’ estimates. In the memo, first reported by CNBC, Khosrowshahi explains that he has just wrapped up a series of discussions with investors in New York and Boston. Cutting way back (or perhaps freezing?) hiring will be one way Uber is going to cut costs going forward.

  • Russia admits it faces economic collapse over Putin’s war

    Russia's economy has plunged into its worst crisis for almost three decades as the country is battered by Western sanctions, a leaked copy of the Kremlin's own forecasts shows.

  • Why Illumina Shares Are Plunging Today?

    A jury in the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware rendered a verdict that Illumina Inc (NASDAQ: ILMN) willfully infringed the U.S. Patent Nos. 9,222,132 and 10,662,473 owned by Complete Genomics Inc. The jury awarded approximately $334 million to CGI in past damages. The jury also invalidated three patents owned by Illumina, namely, U.S. Patent Nos. 9,217,178; 9,303,290; and 9,970,055. Illumina said it disagrees with the jury's verdict and intends to defend the action, including fil

  • Oil Tumbles as Saudi Arabia Cuts Prices and China’s Lockdowns Intensify

    Oil prices declined Monday after Saudi Arabia, the biggest exporter, reduced prices for Asia and northwest Europe. Tighter lockdowns in China to prevent the spread of new Covid-19 outbreaks, as well as signs of a broader global economic slowdown, also weighed on prices. West Texas Intermediate, the U.S. benchmark, tumbled 6.1% to $103.09.

  • Stock Market Crash: 3 Absolute Bargains Just Begging to Be Bought

    Buckle up, because volatility is back in a big way on Wall Street. This past Thursday, May 5, just a day after the Federal Reserve increased interest rates by their largest amount in two decades (50 basis points), all of the major indexes crashed. Although "crash" is a bit of a subjective term, the nominal and percentage declines for all of the indexes sent shockwaves throughout Wall Street.

  • Bear Market Bargains: 2 Growth Stocks Down 58% (or More) to Buy Now

    After weathering a rough April, many investors were hoping for a reprieve. But the market downturn has accelerated in May, fueled by the Federal Reserve's decision to raise interest rates by a half percentage point, its most aggressive rate hike since 2000.

  • Google Boosts Pay, Revamps Employee Promotions To Ease Tensions: CNBC

    Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google has revamped its performance evaluation process targeting increased salaries to ease tension between employees and management, CNBC reports. The search engine giant is embracing a new process called GRAD, Google Reviews and Development, to streamline the evaluation process, limit reviews to once a year, and put more responsibility in the hands of managers. Google saw most Googlers modeled for higher pay under GRAD than they would under the old P

  • Tech companies are slowing hiring or announcing layoffs. Is this the beginning of a cooler job market?

    After a booming two years, reality is starting to catch up to the tech industry, with ominous signs for the rest of the labor market.

  • Oil slips further on demand, financial market worries

    Oil prices edged lower in early Asian trade on Tuesday, adding to a 6% slump in the previous session, as coronavirus lockdowns in top oil importer China and potential economic ructions in Europe fed worries about the demand outlook. Brent crude fell 36 cents, or 0.3%, to $105.58 at 0009 GMT. Financial markets are heeding concerns that further curtailing Russian oil imports following the nation's invasion of Ukraine could push some European nations into economic distress.

  • Oil prices close 6% lower to start the week as Saudis lower prices, China exports slump

    Oil prices were tracking a selloff across global assets on Monday, as fresh data out of China cast further doubts on global economic strength.

  • Exclusive-Germany prepares crisis plan for abrupt end to Russian gas - sources

    German officials are quietly preparing for any sudden halt in Russian gas supplies with an emergency package that could include taking control of critical firms, three people familiar with the matter told Reuters. The preparations being led by the Ministry for Economic Affairs show the heightened state of alert about supplies of the gas that powers Europe's biggest economy and is critical for the production of steel, plastics and cars. Russian gas accounted for 55% of Germany's imports last year and Berlin has come under pressure to unwind a business relationship that critics says is helping to fund Russia's war in Ukraine.

  • Apple exec quits over working from home row

    An Apple executive has quit the company in protest over the tech giant’s demands that staff return to the office for three days a week.

  • Shopify Crashed After Earnings -- Is the Stock a Buy?

    Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) bulls have had a tough year. Since releasing its first-quarter earnings report, Shopify has seen its price tumble 21%, and the stock is now down 77% from its high. Does that sell-off make Shopify a buy?

  • Exxon, Chevron, and Other Energy Producers Are Exercising Restraint

    U.S. energy companies are holding the line on capital spending and energy production this year despite higher oil and gas prices, and entreaties from Washington to boost production.

  • Moderna Files Motion To Dismiss COVID-19 Vaccine Related Patent Claims: WSJ

    Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) is trying to fight off rival companies’ patent infringement claims related to its COVID-19 vaccine, arguing that the companies may only pursue their claims by seeking royalties from the federal government. As per Wall Street Journal report, Moderna filed a motion to dismiss some of the patent-infringement claims in the lawsuit filed by Arbutus Biopharma Corp (NASDAQ: ABUS) and Genevant Sciences GmbH in federal court in Delaware. Arbutus and Genevant claimed in their la

  • Electra Drilling Intersects High Grade Cobalt, Extends Mineralization at Idaho Project

    Electra Battery Materials Corporation (NASDQ: ELBM) (TSXV: ELBM) ("Electra") is pleased to announce that drilling at its cobalt-copper mineral project in Idaho has successfully extended mineralization by an additional 180 metres to the east of the current deposit as well as down dip from the eastern edge of the resource zone.

  • Can the Good Times Keep Rolling for Macy's?

    Macy's (NYSE: M) is scheduled to report fiscal 2022 first-quarter earnings on May 16. There is no telling how long these tailwinds will last, but Macy's is looking to capture the benefits while they persist, and investors hope the momentum will continue. In its most recent quarter, which ended Jan. 29, Macy's generated net sales of $8.66 billion.

  • Uber CEO tells staff hiring is now a ‘privilege’ and warns he’s getting ‘hard-core’ on costs

    In a message to employees, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said Uber needsto make tradeoffs as it reacts to a “seismic shift” in markets.

  • Fueled by Higher Crude Prices, This Oil Stock Boosted its Dividend Yield to 13%

    Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE: PXD) is becoming a prodigious passive income producer. The oil company has significantly increased its quarterly dividend over the years. Meanwhile, it's complimenting that growing payout with oil-fueled variable dividend payments.