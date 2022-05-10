Agricultural Machinery Market: Market Size to Increase by USD 45.98 Billion from 2021 to 2026|Technavio

NEW YORK, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio categorizes the global agricultural machinery market as a part of the global agricultural and farm machinery market. The agricultural machinery market report presents a comprehensive study and presentation of demand drivers, market trends, restraints, market size, and forecasts over the period of 2022 to 2026.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Agricultural Machinery Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Agricultural Machinery Market: Key Drivers, Trends, and Challenges

The government subsidies to promote the agricultural sector will drive the agricultural machinery market's growth.

The increased popularity of small tractors is one of the key agricultural machinery market trends that is expected to impact the industry positively in the forecast period.

One of the key challenges to the global agricultural machinery market growth is the availability of agricultural tractors on a rental basis.

View market report outlook to learn more about factors influencing the market.

Vendor Insights

The report identifies the following as the dominant players in the market:

AGCO Corp.

Agrale SA

Bucher Industries AG

CHANGFA GROUP

Changzhou Dongfeng Agricultural Machinery Group Co. Ltd.

CLAAS Group

CNH Industrial NV

Daedong Corp.

Deere and Co.

Escorts Ltd.

HORSCH Maschinen GmbH

ISEKI and Co. Ltd.

Kubota Corp.

Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd.

SDF SpA

Sonalika International Tractors Ltd.

Weichei Lovol Heavy Industry Co. Ltd.

Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd.

China National Machinery Industry Corp. Ltd.

J C Bamford Excavators Ltd.

Product Insights and News

The agricultural machinery market forecast report offers insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies. For example, AGCO Corp., a leading vendor offers agricultural machinery including articulated four-wheel-drive tractors which provide farmers with the highest level of productivity in large acreage enterprises. In addition, in December 2021, the company acquired Appareo Systems LLC, a leader in software engineering, hardware development, and electronic manufacturing.

Story continues

Learn more about the other dominant vendors as you download your sample copy .

Product Segmentation

The tractors segment emerged as the largest revenue-generating product segment of agricultural machinery market. The agriculture machinery market is dominated by the sale of products such as tractors, harvesting machinery, parts and attachments, planting and fertilizing machinery, and plowing and cultivating machinery. Owing to the application in farming activities such as plowing, tilling, harrowing, leveling, and weed control, this demand for tractors will contribute to a significant market share of the agriculture machinery market during the forecast period.

Get your report sample and know more about the other contributing product segments.

Agricultural Machinery Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 5.87% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 45.98 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.6 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 40% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Indonesia, and Brazil Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled AGCO Corp., Agrale SA, Bucher Industries AG, CHANGFA GROUP, Changzhou Dongfeng Agricultural Machinery Group Co. Ltd., CLAAS Group, CNH Industrial NV, Daedong Corp., Deere and Co., Escorts Ltd., HORSCH Maschinen GmbH, ISEKI and Co. Ltd., Kubota Corp., Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd., SDF SpA, Sonalika International Tractors Ltd., Weichei Lovol Heavy Industry Co. Ltd., Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd., China National Machinery Industry Corp. Ltd., and J C Bamford Excavators Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Unlock the scope of this market report while you Download your sample copy .

Pandemic Impact

The outbreak of COVID-19 in 2020 severely affected the agricultural sector. Lockdowns were introduced to control the spread of the disease, which further caused the closure of manufacturing facilities and disruptions in supply chains. The restrictions negatively impacted crop production, decreasing the demand for agricultural machinery and resulting in low sales. However, policies and initiatives by various governments are expected to improve growth and aid in market recovery.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Product

5.3 Tractors - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Harvesting machinery - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Parts and attachments - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Planting and fertilizing machinery - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.7 Plowing and cultivating machinery - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.8 Haying machinery - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.9 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Indonesia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Brazil - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 AGCO Corp.

10.4 CHANGFA GROUP

10.5 Changzhou Dongfeng Agricultural Machinery Group Co. Ltd.

10.6 CLAAS Group

10.7 CNH Industrial NV

10.8 Daedong Corp.

10.9 Deere and Co.

10.10 Kubota Corp.

10.11 Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd.

10.12 SDF SpA

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

