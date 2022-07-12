Agricultural Mowers Market Forecast Report: USD 425 Million Growth Opportunity by 2025, Driven by Rising Need to Boost Hay Making Performance in Fields - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The agricultural mowers market size is set to grow by USD 425 million from 2020 to 2025 progressing at a CAGR of 5.02% as per the latest market report by Technavio. 33% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for agricultural mowers market in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in APAC. Technological advances for better cultivation practices will facilitate the agricultural mowers market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Agricultural Mowers Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Agricultural Mowers Market: Scope

The agricultural mowers market covers the following areas:

Agricultural Mowers Market: Market Dynamics

Major Driver:

The rising need to boost hay-making performance in fields is a major factor driving the global agricultural mowers market share growth. Mower's efficiency will have a major impact on the success and speed of the hay-making process. It is also an essential step to produce high-quality forage. Mowing at the correct maturation period provides improved yield, relatively low fiber content, adequate energy content, and required protein content. Thus, forage crops should be mown at the right maturity to optimize yield and quality. The optimum maturity of forage crops varies among forage species.

Normally this optimum maturity occurs in the late vegetative to early reproductive stages. Mowing at this time provides adequate energy and protein contents. Mowing is a primary activity for haymaking. The amount of crop mown in a certain period has a direct impact on the overall hay and forage production. Therefore, agricultural mowers are available with different cutting widths to suit the requirement of small, medium, and large-sized farms.

Major Challenges:

The growing demand for substitute agricultural equipment will be a major challenge for the global agricultural mowers market share growth. The availability of substitute machinery can negatively impact market growth. Many vendors offer mower conditioners that can perform both the applications of a mower and a conditioner. Mower conditioners offer more benefits compared to agricultural mowers. Mower conditioners are highly adopted in adverse weather, especially in wet weather conditions. Agricultural mowers do not alter the dry content in crops, but the conditioning action helps crops to dry faster and minimize the risk of wet weather impact on crop growth. Instead of cutting the crops, mower conditioners can crack, split, and abrade the plant stem to enable good airflow and facilitate the loss of moisture.

The drying rate of forage crops can be increased when a mower-conditioner is used. Farmers get the benefit of using a single piece of equipment to perform both operations in the field. Some of the key leading vendors are also focusing on launching new models of mower conditioners with improved features. All these advantages of mower conditioners can challenge the adoption of agricultural mowers.

Agricultural Mowers Market: Segmentation Assessment

Technavio analyzes the Agricultural Mowers Market by Product (disc, sickle bar, drum, and flail) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). The report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the agricultural mowers market size and actionable market insights on the post-COVID-19 impact on each segment.

Agricultural Mowers Market: Vendor Assessment

The agricultural mowers market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

AGCO Corp.

Buhler Industries Inc.

CLAAS Group

CNH Industrial NV

Deere & Co.

Kubota Corp.

KUHN SAS

Maschinenfabrik Bernard Krone GmbH & Co. KG

STIGA Spa

Vermeer Corp.

Agricultural Mowers Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.02% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 425 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.51 Performing market contribution North America at 33% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AGCO Corp., Buhler Industries Inc., CLAAS Group, CNH Industrial NV, Deere & Co., Kubota Corp., KUHN SAS, Maschinenfabrik Bernard Krone GmbH & Co. KG, STIGA Spa, and Vermeer Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five force summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Product

5.3 Disc - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.4 Sickle bar - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.5 Drum - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.6 Flail - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.7 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.8 Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Vendor Landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 AGCO Corp.

10.4 Buhler Industries Inc.

10.5 CLAAS Group

10.6 CNH Industrial NV

10.7 Deere & Co.

10.8 Kubota Corp.

10.9 KUHN SAS

10.10 Maschinenfabrik Bernard Krone GmbH & Co. KG

10.11 STIGA Spa

10.12 Vermeer Corp.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

11.4 List of abbreviations

About Us

