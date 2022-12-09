Agricultural pesticides market to grow by 3.75% Y-O-Y from 2022 to 2023: Increased use of herbicides will drive growth -Technavio
NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Agricultural pesticides market Insights -
Vendors: 15+, ADAMA Ltd., BASF SE, Bayer AG, Cropnosys India Pvt. Ltd., DuPont de Nemours Inc., FMC Corp., Isagro Spa, NACL Industries Ltd., Nantong Jiangshan Agrochemical and Chemicals Ltd. Liability Co., Novozymes AS, Nufarm Ltd., Shandong Weifang Rainbow Chemical Co. Ltd., Sichuan Fuhua Agricultural Investment Group, Sinochem Group Co. Ltd., Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd. among others
Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors
Segments: Type, Product, and Region
The agricultural pesticides market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.
In 2017, the agricultural pesticides market was valued at USD 87,240.23 million. From a regional perspective, APAC held the largest market share, valued at USD 26,599.55 million. The agricultural pesticides market size is forecasted to grow by USD 25,123.05 million from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 4.49% according to Technavio.
Agricultural pesticides market - Customer Landscape
To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –
Key purchase criteria
Adoption rates
Adoption lifecycle
Drivers of price sensitivity
Agricultural pesticides market - Vendor Insights
The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including -
Shandong Weifang Rainbow Chemical Co. Ltd.: The company offers agricultural pesticides such as Acifluorfen.
Sinochem Group Co. Ltd.: The company offers agricultural pesticides such as neonicotinoid insecticides.
Sichuan Fuhua Agricultural Investment Group: The company offers agricultural pesticides such as glyphosate.
Agricultural pesticides market - Market Dynamics
Major Drivers:
Increased use of herbicides
Rise in demand in developing countries
Shrinking arable land
Key Challenges:
Challenging regulatory environment
Growing concerns related to health risks
Growing interest in organic products
What are the Key Data Covered in this agricultural pesticides market Report?
CAGR of the market during the forecast period
Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the agricultural pesticides market between 2023 and 2027
Precise estimation of the agricultural pesticides market size and its contribution of the market in focus to the parent market
Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
Growth of the agricultural pesticides market industry across APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America
Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of agricultural pesticides market vendors
Agricultural Pesticides Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
173
Base year
2022
Historic period
2017-2021
Forecast period
2023-2027
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.49%
Market growth 2023-2027
USD 25,123.05 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
3.75
Regional analysis
APAC, South America, Europe, North America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
APAC at 39%
Key countries
US, China, India, France, and Brazil
Competitive landscape
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
Key companies profiled
ADAMA Ltd., BASF SE, Bayer AG, Cropnosys India Pvt. Ltd., DuPont de Nemours Inc., FMC Corp., Isagro Spa, NACL Industries Ltd., Nantong Jiangshan Agrochemical and Chemicals Ltd. Liability Co., Novozymes AS, Nufarm Ltd., Shandong Weifang Rainbow Chemical Co. Ltd., Sichuan Fuhua Agricultural Investment Group, Sinochem Group Co. Ltd., Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd., Syngenta Crop Protection AG, UPL Ltd., Wynca Group, and Zuari Agro Chemicals Ltd.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
Table Of Contents :
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market Overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market Definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2022
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
4 Historic Market Size
4.1 Global agricultural pesticides market 2017 - 2021
4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
5 Five Forces Analysis
5.1 Five forces summary
5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
5.4 Threat of new entrants
5.5 Threat of substitutes
5.6 Threat of rivalry
5.7 Market condition
6 Market Segmentation by Type
6.1 Market segments
6.2 Comparison by Type
6.3 Herbicides - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.4 Insecticides - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.5 Fungicides and bactericides - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.7 Market opportunity by Type
7 Market Segmentation by Product
7.1 Market segments
7.2 Comparison by Product
7.3 Synthetic pesticides - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.4 Biopesticides - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.5 Market opportunity by Product
8 Customer Landscape
8.1 Customer landscape overview
9 Geographic Landscape
9.1 Geographic segmentation
9.2 Geographic comparison
9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.4 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.6 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.8 Brazil - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.10 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.11 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.12 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.13 Market opportunity by geography
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
10.1 Market drivers
10.2 Market challenges
10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Vendor landscape
11.3 Landscape disruption
11.4 Industry risks
12 Vendor Analysis
12.1 Vendors covered
12.2 Market positioning of vendors
12.3 ADAMA Ltd.
12.4 BASF SE
12.5 Bayer AG
12.6 Cropnosys India Pvt. Ltd.
12.7 DuPont de Nemours Inc.
12.8 FMC Corp.
12.9 Isagro Spa
12.10 NACL Industries Ltd.
12.11 Nantong Jiangshan Agrochemical
12.12 Novozymes AS
12.13 Nufarm Ltd.
12.14 Shandong Weifang Rainbow Chemical
12.15 Sichuan Fuhua Agricultural
12.16 Sinochem Group Co. Ltd.
12.17 Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.
13 Appendix
13.1 Scope of the report
13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
13.4 Research methodology
13.5 List of abbreviations
