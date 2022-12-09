Agricultural pesticides market to grow by 3.75% Y-O-Y from 2022 to 2023: Increased use of herbicides will drive growth -Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Agricultural pesticides market Insights -

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Agricultural Pesticides Market 2023-2027

Vendors: 15+, ADAMA Ltd., BASF SE, Bayer AG, Cropnosys India Pvt. Ltd., DuPont de Nemours Inc., FMC Corp., Isagro Spa, NACL Industries Ltd., Nantong Jiangshan Agrochemical and Chemicals Ltd. Liability Co., Novozymes AS, Nufarm Ltd., Shandong Weifang Rainbow Chemical Co. Ltd., Sichuan Fuhua Agricultural Investment Group, Sinochem Group Co. Ltd., Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd. among others

Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Segments: Type, Product, and Region

The agricultural pesticides market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

In 2017, the agricultural pesticides market was valued at USD 87,240.23 million. From a regional perspective, APAC held the largest market share, valued at USD 26,599.55 million. The agricultural pesticides market size is forecasted to grow by USD 25,123.05 million from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 4.49% according to Technavio.

Agricultural pesticides market - Customer Landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Agricultural pesticides market - Vendor Insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including -

Shandong Weifang Rainbow Chemical Co. Ltd.: The company offers agricultural pesticides such as Acifluorfen.

Sinochem Group Co. Ltd.: The company offers agricultural pesticides such as neonicotinoid insecticides.

Sichuan Fuhua Agricultural Investment Group: The company offers agricultural pesticides such as glyphosate.

Agricultural pesticides market - Market Dynamics

Major Drivers:

Increased use of herbicides

Rise in demand in developing countries

Shrinking arable land

Key Challenges:

Challenging regulatory environment

Growing concerns related to health risks

Growing interest in organic products

What are the Key Data Covered in this agricultural pesticides market Report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the agricultural pesticides market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the agricultural pesticides market size and its contribution of the market in focus to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the agricultural pesticides market industry across APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of agricultural pesticides market vendors

Agricultural Pesticides Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 173 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.49% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 25,123.05 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.75 Regional analysis APAC, South America, Europe, North America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 39% Key countries US, China, India, France, and Brazil Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ADAMA Ltd., BASF SE, Bayer AG, Cropnosys India Pvt. Ltd., DuPont de Nemours Inc., FMC Corp., Isagro Spa, NACL Industries Ltd., Nantong Jiangshan Agrochemical and Chemicals Ltd. Liability Co., Novozymes AS, Nufarm Ltd., Shandong Weifang Rainbow Chemical Co. Ltd., Sichuan Fuhua Agricultural Investment Group, Sinochem Group Co. Ltd., Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd., Syngenta Crop Protection AG, UPL Ltd., Wynca Group, and Zuari Agro Chemicals Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

