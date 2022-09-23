U.S. markets close in 2 hours 19 minutes

Agricultural Pheromones Global Market Report 2022

·3 min read
Major players in the agricultural pheromones market are ATGC Biotech Pvt Ltd, BASF SE, Bio Controle, Biobest Group NV, Novagrica, Pherobank BV, Provivi Inc, Russell IPM, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co Ltd, Suterra LLC, International Pheromone Systems Ltd, Syngenta, Exosect, Pheromone Chemicals, and Barrix.

New York, Sept. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --


The global agricultural pheromones market is expected to grow from $3.12 billion in 2021 to $3.52 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.7%. The agricultural pheromones market is expected to grow to $6.21 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 15.3%.

The agricultural pheromones market consists of sales of the agricultural pheromones by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are chemical substances generated by animals and insects that aid in social interaction.These pheromones are released by insects to find food and attract partners.

Synthetic pheromones are used to change the behavior of pests and are used to trap insects or pests which destroy crops.

The main types of agricultural pheromones are sex pheromones, aggregation pheromones, and other types.Sex pheromones are smells released by men or females that induce one or more behavioral responses in the opposite sex, bringing males and females together for mating.

Agricultural Pheromones function in ways such as detection and monitoring, mass trapping, mating disruption, and other functions in crops of field crops, vegetables, orchard crops, and other crop types using dispensers, traps, and sprayers.

North America was the largest region in the agricultural pheromones market in 2021.North America is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.

The regions covered in the agricultural pheromones market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The agricultural pheromones market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides agricultural pheromones market statistics, including agricultural pheromones industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with an agricultural pheromones market share, detailed agricultural pheromones market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the agricultural pheromones industry. This agricultural pheromones market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

The growing awareness of the risks of chemical pesticides is expected to propel the growth agricultural pheromones market.The awareness of the risks of chemical pesticides has led people to adopt organic food as organic foods are grown using pheromones chemicals that are pest-free and are good for health.

According to the Indian Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), an Indian Government export promotion agency, the Indian organic business is expected to reach $ 10.73 billion by 2025 because chemical pesticides are harmful. Therefore, the growing awareness of the risks of chemical pesticides is expected to drive the growth of the agricultural pheromones market.

Technological advancement are shaping the agricultural pheromones market.Technological advancement is a discovery of knowledge that helps in developing products using technology.

In 2022, Provivi a US-based biotechnology company, and Syngenta a Switzerland-based agrichemical company launched pheromone-based Nelvium to control detrimental rice pests.This Nelvium pheromone solution helps in controlling the pest.

This innovation has been applied in Indonesia for crop protection.

In December 2020, Biobest a Belgium-based pest control products company acquired Beneficial Insectary for an undisclosed amount.This acquisition helps in occupying a leading position in the North American market.

This acquisition also helps in strengthening the commercial presence and to provide high-quality products to the customers. Beneficial Insectary is a US-based producer of biological pest control.

The countries covered in the agricultural pheromones market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.
