Agricultural Pheromones Market to Register 15.1% CAGR Growth as Growing Adoption of Pheromone Traps over Conventional Insecticides, The Brainy Insights

Increased farmers' reliance on reliable crop protection solutions for effective pest prevention, resulting in increased agricultural pheromones market demand in the coming years.

Newark, April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by The Brainy Insights, the global Agricultural Pheromones market is expected to grow from USD 2.6 Billion in 2020 to USD 10.61 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 15.1% during the forecast period 2021-2030.



Pheromones are chemicals generated by insects and animals to aid in their interaction with one another. Insects emit pheromones to attract mates, signal danger, or find food. Pheromones are effective semi-chemicals for agricultural pest control and an important component of insect monitoring.



They are used for a variety of objectives, including luring, mating disruption, mass-trapping, and more, using a variety of tactics. Agricultural pheromones are chemical signals used to track, trap, or disrupt pest insects in agricultural fields. Market companies and farmers can now utilise pheromones as an integrated pest management tool due to technological advancements and innovations in agricultural techniques.

A key trend for market growth is the rise in demand for agricultural pheromones in emerging economies like China and India because of the implementation of different programs to adopt sustainable agricultural practices.



Key players operating in the global agricultural pheromones market are ATGC Biotech Pvt Ltd., Bedoukian Research, Inc., BASF SE, Bio Controle, Biobest Group NV, International Pheromone Systems, Bioline AgroSciences Ltd., Certis Europe BV, Isagro Group, ISCA Technologies, Koppert Biological Systems, Laboratorios Agrochem, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd., S.L., Novagrica, Russell IPM, SEDQ Healthy Crops S.L., Sumi Agro France, Suterra LLC, Pherobank B.V. and Trécé Incorporated among others. To enhance their market position in the global agricultural pheromones market, the key players are now focusing on adopting the strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint venture, collaborations, and partnership.



• Bom Futuro and ISCA Technologies formed a partnership in November 2020 that will deliver environmentally friendly semiochemical and pheromone-based insect controls to soybeans, cotton, corn, and other major row crops. It will aid in the company's expansion throughout Latin America.

• Syngenta launched the Cidetrak EGVM Meso pheromone product in Chile in November 2018. The product aids in the control of the European grapevine moth.



The fruits & nuts segment dominated the market with a market share of around 34% in 2020.



The crop type segment is divided into field crops, fruits & nuts, vegetable crops, other crop types. The fruits & nuts segment dominated the market with a market share of around 34% in 2020 as insecticides such as moths, bugs, and warmth are the main causes of damage to fruits and nuts such as apple, almonds, cashew, and other walnuts.



The detection and monitoring are expected to be the fastest-growing function segment over the forecast period.



The function segment is divided into mass trapping, mating disruption, detection & monitoring. The detection and monitoring are expected to be the fastest-growing function segment over the forecast period. Insect sex pheromones are used to identify and monitor the population of insects. Male insects are attracted to the sex pheromones released by female insects in many cases. Trap baits are designed to precisely reproduce the ratio of chemical components and emission rates found in female insects for this purpose. Adult pest species are detected using pheromone traps when they move from one region to another. These traps are used to monitor insect pest influxes like black cutworm, gypsy moth, and pink bollworm. The traps aid in anticipating the onset of a lifecycle stage in the insect population for monitoring purposes. Growers can use pheromone traps to identify the exact location and spread of infestations, detect the introduction of exotic species, and adjust pesticide application timing and rate for optimum efficacy and minimal environmental damage.



The dispensers segment dominated the market with a market share of around 42% and a market value of around 1.09 billion in 2020.



The mode of application segment is divided into dispensers, sprays, and traps. The dispensers segment dominated the market with a market share of around 42% and a market value of around 1.09 billion in 2020.



The sex pheromones segment dominated the market with a market share of around 62% in 2020.



The type segment is divided into aggregation pheromones, sex pheromones, other types. The sex pheromones segment dominated the market with a market share of around 62% in 2020 as sex pheromones are most used to attract insects, they aid in mass capture by altering the natural sex hormones' process.



Regional Segment Analysis of the Agricultural Pheromones Market



• North America (U.S. Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of the Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

• Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Among all regions, North America region emerged as the largest market for the global agricultural pheromones market with a market share of around 35.8% and a 0.93 billion value of the market revenue in 2020. The market for pheromones is expanding in North America, owing to an expanding range of uses in agriculture, forestry, and industry, including the food and pharmaceutical industries.



About the report:



The global agricultural pheromones market is analysed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analysed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.



