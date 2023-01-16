Agricultural Sprayers Market Augmented to Reach USD 7,073.20 Million by 2029, Size, Share, Demand, Opportunities, Trends and Revenue Growth Outlook

PHOENIX, Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Data Bridge Market Research has recently published a Report, titled, "Agricultural Sprayers Market" The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. The data and information of this Agricultural Sprayers report helps businesses map the advertising, promotion, marketing and sales strategy more profitably and also assists in taking sound and efficient decisions. Qualitative and transparent research studies are performed devotedly to offer you the excellent market research report for your niche. Agricultural Sprayers market research report conducts a precise analysis of current scenario of the market, which covers several market dynamics. In the Agricultural Sprayers market report, market drivers and market restraints are studied carefully along with the analysis of the market structure. Not to mention, several charts and graphs have been used effectively to represent the facts and figures in a proper way.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the agricultural sprayers market was valued at USD 4,751.10 million is expected to reach the value of USD 7,073.20 million by 2029, at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period. In addition to the insights on market scenarios such as market value, growth rate, segmentation, geographical coverage, and major players, the market reports curated by the Data Bridge Market Research also include in-depth expert analysis, geographically represented company-wise production and capacity, network layouts of distributors and partners, detailed and updated price trend analysis and deficit analysis of supply chain and demand.

Market Overview:

Agricultural sprayers are pieces of equipment used to apply liquid substances to plants or crops. Herbicides, fertilizers, and pesticides are examples of such chemicals. Agricultural sprayers can also irrigate crops and protect them from pests. Agricultural sprayers make it easier for farmers to apply liquid substances than traditional watering methods and they can cover a large crop field in a short period of time.

Opportunities for Players:

Modern techniques and growing awareness

Various technological advancements are taking place in the farming industry. Farmers can now engage in effective weed management practices due to increased demand for advanced technical solutions, modern technology, and agriculture. Farmers' increased awareness of equipment such as sprayers is fuelling the global sprayers market's growth. Furthermore, modern agricultural techniques such as precision farming assist growers in increasing revenue from agribusinesses. Precision farming aids in obtaining accurate information about the application of irrigation water, liquid fertilizers, nutrients, herbicides, and pesticides on the field, reducing resource waste. Farmers can improve crop fertility, productivity, profitability, and sustainability by using mapping software, variable rate technology (VRT), yield mapping, and other modern farming techniques.

Recent Development

In 2019 In the trailed sprayer market, Horsch MaschinenGmbH introduced a new model, the Leeb12 TD. The model has a large capacity of 12,000 liters and an innovative tandem axle and tank system.

Some of the major players operating in the Agricultural Sprayers market are:

AGCO Corp. (U.S.)

JC Bamford Excavators Limited (U.K.)

Deere & Company (U.S.)

CNH Industrial NV (U.K.)

Kubota Corporation (Japan)

Daedong Industrial Co., Ltd (U.S.)

Iseki & Co., Ltd (Japan)

CLAAS KGaA mbH (Germany)

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited (India)

Escorts Limited (India)

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the Agricultural Sprayers market

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and product launches in the market

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, and geographic and business segments of the leading players in the market

Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various segments across geographies

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Agricultural Sprayers Market

Market Dynamics: Agricultural Sprayers Market

Farmers shifts towards advanced agricultural techniques

The rising demand for agricultural sprayers, combined with the emerging economy, propels the market forward. The need for agricultural sprayers has increased due to increased farmer awareness, a shift toward using modern agricultural techniques, and increased crop production of various crop types.

Growing use of precision farming technique

Agricultural sprayer manufacturers are increasingly focused on improving farmers' capabilities and knowledge to make them more productive and competitive in the market. Furthermore, the growing use of precision farming techniques has increased the ability of sprayer manufacturers to make agricultural steps more efficient and predictable.

Key Industry Segmentation: Agricultural Sprayers Market

By Type

Self-propelled

Tractor-mounted

Trailed

Aerial

By Energy source

Fuel-based

Electricity & battery driven

Solar

Manual

By Capacity

Ultra-low volume

Low volume

High volume

By Farm size

Large

Medium

Small

By Technology

Hydraulic nozzle spray technology (hydraulic spray systems)

Air-assisted electrostatic spray technology

Variable rate technology (vrt)

By Crop type

Cereals

Oilseed

Fruits & vegetables

Regional Analysis/Insights: Agricultural Sprayers Market

The countries covered in the agricultural sprayers market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

France has the largest market share in Europe due to the widespread use of agricultural sprayers in industrial applications. For instance, Ferrero and Nestle, two of the leading confectionery companies, primarily use agricultural sprayers in the production of chocolates infused with roasted agricultural sprayers.

Table of Contents:

1. Introduction

2. Market Segmentation

3. Executive Summary

4. Premium Insights

5. Global Agricultural Sprayers Market: Regulations

6. Market Overview

7. Global Agricultural Sprayers Market, By Type

8. Global Agricultural Sprayers Market, By Energy source

9. Global Agricultural Sprayers Market, By Farm size

10. Global Agricultural Sprayers Market, By Technology

11. Global Agricultural Sprayers Market, By Crop type

12. Global Agricultural Sprayers Market, By Region

13. Global Agricultural Sprayers Market: Company Landscape

14. SWOT Analyses

15. Company Profile

16. Questionnaires

17. Related Reports

