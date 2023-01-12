U.S. markets close in 6 hours 2 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,948.63
    -20.98 (-0.53%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,901.07
    -71.94 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,827.91
    -103.76 (-0.95%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,845.25
    +1.20 (+0.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.38
    +0.97 (+1.25%)
     

  • Gold

    1,889.30
    +10.40 (+0.55%)
     

  • Silver

    23.87
    +0.39 (+1.66%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0767
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5390
    -0.0150 (-0.42%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2111
    -0.0041 (-0.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.6160
    -1.8090 (-1.37%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,997.92
    +577.39 (+3.31%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    423.65
    -6.48 (-1.51%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,759.32
    +34.34 (+0.44%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,449.82
    +3.82 (+0.01%)
     

Agricultural Surfactants Market is estimated to be US$ 2.6 billion by 2032 with a CAGR of 7.2% over the forecast period (2022-2032) - By PMI

PMI
·9 min read
PMI
PMI

Agricultural Surfactants Market, By Type (Anionic, Nonionic, Cationic, and Amphoteric), By Application (Insecticide, Herbicide, Fungicide, and Other), By Substrate (Synthetic and Bio-based), By Crop Application (Crop-based and Non-crop-based), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends,m Analysis and Forecast till 2032

Covina, Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Surfactants are also known as surface-acting agents. These reduce surface tension of water. In agriculture, surfactants help famers to use pesticides more efficiently. Surfactants minimize the water surface tension so that the pesticides keeps the spray on the targeted rather than mixing into the water. Agricultural surfactants are blended with agrochemicals to improve the spread of spray droplets on the surface of leaves and maximize the duration of spray droplets. Agricultural surfactants enrich the proficiency of pesticides. Surfactants are also used in the herbicides which are similar to household cleaning and personal-care Types including hand wash and others. There are two types of surfactants, ionic and non-ionic, in this type, the non-polar hydrophobic tail is a long-chain hydrocarbon, often derived from natural products such as fatty acids and alcohols, the largest class of surfactants being anionic, which has a negatively charged head- Separates into groups in water.  Surfactants are classified based on their polar head because the hydrophobic tails are often the same, if the head group has a negative or positive charge it is called anionic or cationic respectively. Nonionic surfactants have no charge in solution and are the most commonly used surfactants in the horticulture industry, when used properly they do not harm plants, remain stable and do a good job of breaking the surface tension of the critical rate of water. Examples of nonionic surfactant molecules are monoglycerides of long-chain fatty acids, polyoxyethylated alkylphenols, and polyoxyethylated alkylphenols and polyoxyethylated alcohols. Anionic surfactants work best for removing dirt, clay and some oily stains, these surfactants work after ionization, when added to water, anionic surfactants ionize and have a negative charge, negatively charged surfactants bind to positively charged particles such as soil. Agricultural surfactants are classified as activator adjuvants, activator adjuvants change the characteristics of pesticide sprays, including pesticides, speed up absorption and contamination, reduce particle production, develop viscosity and evaporation rates, and photodegradation. Agricultural surfactants are additives used in agrochemicals to increase the effectiveness of agricultural pesticides. Increasing demand for agrochemicals due to adoption of precision farming and cultivation is likely to drive the market growth.

The report “Agricultural Surfactants Market, By Type (Anionic, Nonionic, Cationic, and Amphoteric), By Application (Insecticide, Herbicide, Fungicide, and Other), By Substrate (Synthetic and Bio-based), By Crop Application (Crop-based and Non-crop-based), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends,m Analysis and Forecast till 2032 “

Key Highlights:

  • In December 2022, Huntsman Corporation announced in December that it had completed the sale of approximately 42.4 million common shares of Venator Materials PLC under the advice of SK Capital Partners, LP.

  • In October 2022, Natco Pharma Limited is pleased to announce launch of two chlorantraniliprole pesticide formulated combination products under the brand names: NATVOL:Chlorantraniliprole 8.8% Thiamenthoxam 17.5% SC; and NATLIGO: Chlorantraniliprole 9.3% Lambda-cyhalothrin, Both products are broad-spectrum, foliar insecticides used in across wide range of crops.

  • In October 2022, BASF Hannong Chemicals are planning to establish a production joint venture “BASF Hannong Chemicals Solutions Ltd”.

Analyst View:

The augmenting demand of the agrochemicals is expected to cater to growing demand for agricultural products and hence drives the growth of the global agricultural surfactants market. Additionally, changing farming practices and adoption of new technologies is expected to foster the global agricultural surfactants market growth. Further, increasing demand for agrochemicals owing to increase in pressure on global food also enhance the global market in a positive way. Major players in the global market are exploring new regions by adopting new strategies such as expansion & investments, acquisitions, new product launches, partnerships, collaborations, agreements, and joint ventures. This is anticipated to boost the global agricultural surfactants market growth in the near future. Growing demand of bio-based surfactants provides new growth opportunities for the players in the global agricultural surfactants market. Increase in adoption of precision farming and rise in requirement to protect crops from pests are anticipated to fuels the demand for agricultural surfactants. Moreover, rise in demand for green solutions is anticipated to propel the global market growth. Nevertheless, rising use of bio-based surfactants and increasing development of cost-effective pesticides are expected to create opportunities in the agricultural surfactants market. Moreover, the potential market in the emerging economies and untapped regions may open up new growth opportunities in the global agricultural surfactants market.

Request Free Sample Copy: https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-sample/4092


Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Agricultural Surfactants Market, By Type (Anionic, Nonionic, Cationic, and Amphoteric), By Application (Insecticide, Herbicide, Fungicide, and Other), By Substrate (Synthetic and Bio-based), By Crop Application (Crop-based and Non-crop-based),  and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2032”

To know the upcoming trends and insights prevalent in this market, click the link below:

https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Global-Agricultural-Surfactants-Market-By-4092

Key Market Insights from the report:

Agricultural Surfactants Market accounted for US$ 1.5 billion in 2022 and is estimated to be US$ 2.6 billion by 2032 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 7.2%. The market report has been segmented on the basis of deployment type, application, substrate, crop application, and region.

  • By type, the non-ionic segment is projected to hold a large share of the market during the forecast period. Non-ionic surfactants are widely used in agriculture surfactants as these are good dispersing agents, have low toxicity to animals and plants, and stabile in cold water.

  • By application, the herbicides segment accounted for a major share of the agricultural surfactants market.

  • By substrate, most agricultural surfactants available in the market are synthetic-based. Hence, the synthetic-based segment accounted for a major share of the market.

  • By crop application, the broad application of agricultural surfactants in cereals & grains which is crop based is the key factor driving the global agricultural surfactants market.

  • By region, North America accounts highest revenue share to the global agricultural surfactants market due to high adoption of precision farming and protected agriculture in this region. In addition, major players such as DowDuPont and Helena Chemical Company are investing more in R&D to develop new and innovative products.

Competitive Landscape & their strategies of Agricultural Surfactants Market:

The prominent players operating in the Agricultural Surfactants Market includes Evonik Industries AG, Dow Corning Corp., Akzonobel NV, Solvay SA, BASF SA, Huntsman Corporation, Nufarm, Clariant, Helena Chemical Company, Croda International, and Wilbur-Ellis Company. The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.

Scope of the Report: 

  1. Agricultural Surfactants Market, By Type

    • Overview

      • Market Value and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Share Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032

      • Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032

      • Segment Trends

    • Anionic

      • Overview

      • Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

    • Nonionic

      • Overview

      • Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

    • Cationic

      • Overview

      • Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

    • Cationic

      • Overview

      • Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

    • Amphoteric

      • Overview

      • Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

  2. Agricultural Surfactants Market, By Application

    • Overview

      • Market Value and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Share Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032

      • Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032

      • Segment Trends

    • Insecticide

      • Overview

      • Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

    • Herbicide

      • Overview

      • Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

    • Fungicide

      • Overview

      • Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

    • Other

      • Overview

      • Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

  3. Agricultural Surfactants Market, By Substrate, 2022 – 2032, (US$ Bn)

    • Overview   

      • Market Value and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Share Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032

      • Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032

      • Segment Trends

    • Synthetic

      • Overview

      • Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

    • Bio-based

      • Overview

      • Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

  4. Agricultural Surfactants Market, By Crop Application, 2022 – 2032, (US$ Bn)

About Prophecy Market Insights

Prophecy Market Insights is specialized market research, analytics, marketing/business strategy, and solutions that offers strategic and tactical support to clients for making well-informed business decisions and to identify and achieve high-value opportunities in the target business area. We also help our clients to address business challenges and provide the best possible solutions to overcome them and transform their business.

Some Important Points Answered in this Market Report Are Given Below:

  • Explains an overview of the product portfolio, including product development, planning, and positioning

  • Explains details about key operational strategies with a focus on R&D strategies, corporate structure, localization strategies, production capabilities, and financial performance of various companies.

  • Detailed analysis of the market revenue over the forecasted period.

  • Examining various outlooks of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST & SWOT Analysis.

  • Study on the segments that are anticipated to dominate the market.

  • Study on the regional analysis that is expected to register the highest growth over the forecast period

Browse Related Reports:

1. Surfactants Market, By Type (Anionic Surfactants, Cationic Surfactants, Non-Ionic Surfactants, Amphoteric Surfactants, Silicone Surfactants, and Other Types), By Origin (Synthetic Surfactants, and Bio-Based Surfactants (Chemically Synthesized, and Bio-Surfactants)), By Application (Household Soap and Detergents, Personal Care, Lubricants and Fuel Additives, Industry and Institutional Cleaning, Food Processing, Oilfield Chemical, Agriculture Chemicals, Textile Processing, and Other Applications), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast Till 2030.

2. Global Amino Acid Surfactants Market, By Type (Glutamic Acid Based Surfactant, Glycine Based Surfactant, Sarcosine Based Surfactant, and Alanine Based Surfactant), By Application (Shower Gel, Facial Cleaner, Shampoo, and Other), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029

CONTACT: Kunal D Prophecy Market Insights U.S.: +1 860 531 2701 APAC: +917775049802 Email- sales@prophecymarketinsights.com Web: www.prophecymarketinsights.com


Recommended Stories

  • Cleveland-Cliffs Is Building a Base Pattern: Can We Build a Case to Buy?

    Shares of steelmaker Cleveland-Cliffs were raised to an "overweight" (buy) recommendation by an influential sell-side firm Thursday. Trading volume does not (yet) fit the classic picture which would show us increasing volume from the "head." The candles show a bottom reversal pattern in late October but candles do not give us price targets.

  • Inflation: December CPI rises 6.5% annually, in line with estimates

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman and Ines Ferré break down the December CPI report.

  • Why Disney and Taiwan Semi Stocks Moved Higher Thursday

    Investors have looked for signs of economic stress on companies in tech and consumer-facing industries.

  • Ford Topped U.S. Automakers in a 2022 'Race' It Never Wanted to 'Win'

    Ford is at the top of a statistic it would rather not win, but how much will it really impact its business?

  • With This Big Transition Ahead, Is Novavax a Buy?

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) shares crashed last year after the COVID-19 vaccine maker disappointed investors more than once. The late arrival to market meant Novavax lost out on initial demand for the vaccine. Novavax revised its annual sales forecast lower during the most recent earnings report.

  • More Likely to 5X First: CRISPR Therapeutics vs. InMode

    These two companies are in very different situations but could generate significant returns for investors.

  • Time To Worry? Analysts Just Downgraded Their Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) Outlook

    Today is shaping up negative for Devon Energy Corporation ( NYSE:DVN ) shareholders, with the analysts delivering a...

  • How a Janitor Built an $8 Million Fortune Without Touching Cryptos, Stock Options or Leverage

    Ronald Reid was the last person you would expect to be a millionaire. He used safety pins to hold his old coats together and cut his own firewood well into his 90s. He drove a second-hand Toyota Yaris and resisted new purchases. To stay updated with top startup investments, sign up for Benzinga’s Startup Investing & Equity Crowdfunding Newsletter His only real indulgence may have been his daily English muffin and a cup of coffee at the Brattleboro Memorial Hospital in Vermont, where a friend rem

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks wobble as investors digest inflation data

    U.S. stocks waver as investors digest inflation data for December that showed prices increased at a slower annual rate, in a report that was in line with expectations from economists.

  • BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX): Is Breakeven Near?

    We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc.'s ( NASDAQ:BCRX ) business as it appears...

  • Bed Bath & Beyond stock is going haywire amid bankruptcy bets, short covering

    The insane trading activity in Bed Bath & Beyond persists.

  • Jamie Dimon Is Changing His Tune About an Economic Hurricane. He’s Not Alone.

    Coinbase cuts staff amid a battered crypto market, Coca-Cola and PepsiCo are in the FTC’s sights over pricing, European luxury car makers are after the EV market, and other news to start your day.

  • Stocks moving ahead of the close: Airbnb, Crocs, Lucid, Affirm

    Yahoo Finance Live's Seana Smith details some of the top trending stocks ahead of Wednesday's closing bell.

  • Why BILL Stock Lost 56% in 2022

    Shares of BILL (NYSE: BILL), the SMB payments specialist formerly known as Bill.com, pulled back in 2022, trending with a broad sell-off in software-as-a-service (SaaS) stocks. BILL delivered strong results throughout the year, but a high valuation and a lack of GAAP profits weighed on the stock, and shares finished down 56% last year according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. BILL's worst stretch of the year came during a three-session span from May 4 to 9, when the stock lost 38.5% after its fiscal third-quarter earnings report came out.

  • December CPI: Inflation rises 6.5% over last year

    The Bureau of Labor Statistics released its December Consumer Price Index (CPI) at 8:30 a.m. ET on Thursday. Here are the main figures from the report, compared to Wall Street estimates.

  • Why Is Ares Capital's Dividend So High?

    The business development company's current dividend yield of 10.3% seems unrealistically high compared to the S&P 500's (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) yield of 1.7%, even if interest rates are soaring. Well, the sky-high dividend yield is legitimate, meaning the company has been making real dividend payments at that rate. Don't misunderstand; a "catch" doesn't mean Ares' business model is illegal, immoral, or even misleading.

  • Should You Buy Microsoft Corporation (MSFT)?

    Fundsmith, an investment management company based in London, released its 2022 yearly update. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In 2022, the Fundsmith Equity Fund declined -13.8% compared to a 7.8% decline for the MSCI World Index in sterling with dividends reinvested. However, the fund is the best performer in the Investment Association […]

  • If You Like Amazon, Microsoft, and Alphabet, Consider Buying This Stock, Too

    This tiny cloud computing company is competing with industry giants, and it's growing like a weed.

  • Why Plug Power Shares Jumped Today

    Shares of growth and technology companies are leading the market higher today, but alternative energy company Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) was outpacing even the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index. While the Nasdaq was up by 1.1% as of 12:45 p.m. ET, Plug Power stock was higher by 6% at that time. Investors have been feeling better about growth stocks over the past few days as they anticipate inflation data to keep heading in the right direction, which could mean the Federal Reserve will slow interest rate hikes.

  • 12 Best Up-and-Coming Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will discuss the 12 best up-and–coming stocks to buy now. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also take a look at 5 Best Up-and-Coming Stocks to Buy Now. 2022 has been the worst year for growth stocks, and stocks in general, since 2008. The runaway inflation we had […]