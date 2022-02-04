The Agricultural Textiles market is projected to grow from USD 14.6 billion in 2021 to USD 19.0 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.4% between 2021 and 2026

The key factor driving the growth of the market is increase in the area for greenhouse-protected cultivation. Outdoor agriculture application segment is estimated to be the largest segment of the Agricultural Textiles market.

New York, Feb. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Agricultural Textiles Market by Fiber Material, Fabric Formation Technology, Product type, Application and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06227719/?utm_source=GNW



Agricultural activities in uncontrolled environment such as fields and orchards are highly influenced by the environmental conditions.Fruits plantation such as apples require continuous attention to provide a good yield.



In open environment crops can be easily destroyed by harsh sunlight or heavy rainfall, in colder regions colder temperatures and hail can lead to less yield.

Sunscreens, Anti-hail nets, anti-bird nets, ground covers, mulch nets are the commonly used textiles for outdoor agriculture.The textile used for outdoor purposes need high resistance to weather condition and resistance to abrasion.



The use of agrotextile has been increasing and governments have been promoting the use by launching schemes.

Ground covers are highly effective in reducing the effects of UV rays on the soil hence preventing depletion of nutrients. The use of ground covers also help in regulating moisture and air flow in the soil.



Asia Pacific is the forecasted to be the fastest-growing Agricultural Textiles market during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is the largest agricultural textiles market globally.The growth is mainly attributed to the region’s rising population.



In addition, the demand is shifting to the Asia Pacific region due to economic contraction and saturation in the European and North American markets.Agricultural textiles manufacturers are targeting this region, as it is currently the strongest regional market.



India is an agriculture-based economy.Increased cultivation is meeting the rising food demand of the population.



Due to the depleting arable land, the need for controlled agriculture has increased. Thus, the demand for agricultural textiles has grown. The demand for agricultural textiles is expected to increase in Singapore, Malaysia, Australia & New Zealand, and Indonesia because of the significant production and utilization of agricultural textiles expected in these countries between 2021 and 2026.



Breakdown of Primary Interviews:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 46%, Tier 2 – 36%, and Tier 3 – 18%

• By Designation: C Level – 18%, D Level – 27%, and Others – 55%

• By Region: Asia Pacific – 45%, North America – 18%, Europe – 9%, South America- 9%, and the Middle East & Africa – 9%



The key companies profiled in this report are Beaulieu Technical Textiles (Belgium), Belton industries (US), Hy-Tex (UK) Limited, Diatex SAS (France), and Garware Technical Fibres Limited (India).



Research Coverage:

The Agricultural Textiles market has been segmented based on fiber material (Nylon, Polyester, Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Natural Fiber, Biodegradable Synthetic Fibers, and Others), by fabric formation technology (Woven, Knitted, Nonwoven, and Others), by product type (Shade Nets/Cloths, Mulch Mats, Anti-hail Nets and Bird Protection Nets, Fishing Nets, and Others), by application (Outdoor agriculture and controlled-environment agriculture) and by Region (Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East & Africa).



Reasons to Buy the Report

From an insight perspective, this research report focuses on various levels of analyses — industry analysis (industry trends), market ranking analysis of top players, and company profiles, which together comprise and discuss the basic views on the competitive landscape; emerging and high-growth segments of the market; high growth regions; and market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on Agricultural Textiles offered by top players in the market

• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product launches in the market

• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets – the report analyzes the market for Agricultural Textiles across regions

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the market

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of leading players in the market.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06227719/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



