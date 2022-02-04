U.S. markets open in 2 hours 31 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,462.25
    -6.75 (-0.15%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,825.00
    -146.00 (-0.42%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,545.50
    +53.25 (+0.37%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,971.20
    -15.20 (-0.77%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.92
    +1.65 (+1.83%)
     

  • Gold

    1,811.90
    +7.80 (+0.43%)
     

  • Silver

    22.53
    +0.16 (+0.69%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1486
    +0.0042 (+0.37%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8270
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.65
    +3.56 (+16.12%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3573
    -0.0029 (-0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.8740
    -0.0870 (-0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,863.19
    +1,148.11 (+3.13%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    891.88
    +32.83 (+3.82%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,534.87
    +6.03 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,439.99
    +198.68 (+0.73%)
     
JOBS:

January report preview: Payroll growth set to slow as Omicron dents recovery

Check back at 8:30 a.m. ET for results

The Agricultural Textiles market is projected to grow from USD 14.6 billion in 2021 to USD 19.0 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.4% between 2021 and 2026

ReportLinker
·3 min read

The key factor driving the growth of the market is increase in the area for greenhouse-protected cultivation. Outdoor agriculture application segment is estimated to be the largest segment of the Agricultural Textiles market.

New York, Feb. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Agricultural Textiles Market by Fiber Material, Fabric Formation Technology, Product type, Application and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06227719/?utm_source=GNW

Agricultural activities in uncontrolled environment such as fields and orchards are highly influenced by the environmental conditions.Fruits plantation such as apples require continuous attention to provide a good yield.

In open environment crops can be easily destroyed by harsh sunlight or heavy rainfall, in colder regions colder temperatures and hail can lead to less yield.
Sunscreens, Anti-hail nets, anti-bird nets, ground covers, mulch nets are the commonly used textiles for outdoor agriculture.The textile used for outdoor purposes need high resistance to weather condition and resistance to abrasion.

The use of agrotextile has been increasing and governments have been promoting the use by launching schemes.
Ground covers are highly effective in reducing the effects of UV rays on the soil hence preventing depletion of nutrients. The use of ground covers also help in regulating moisture and air flow in the soil.

Asia Pacific is the forecasted to be the fastest-growing Agricultural Textiles market during the forecast period.
Asia Pacific is the largest agricultural textiles market globally.The growth is mainly attributed to the region’s rising population.

In addition, the demand is shifting to the Asia Pacific region due to economic contraction and saturation in the European and North American markets.Agricultural textiles manufacturers are targeting this region, as it is currently the strongest regional market.

India is an agriculture-based economy.Increased cultivation is meeting the rising food demand of the population.

Due to the depleting arable land, the need for controlled agriculture has increased. Thus, the demand for agricultural textiles has grown. The demand for agricultural textiles is expected to increase in Singapore, Malaysia, Australia & New Zealand, and Indonesia because of the significant production and utilization of agricultural textiles expected in these countries between 2021 and 2026.

Breakdown of Primary Interviews:
• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 46%, Tier 2 – 36%, and Tier 3 – 18%
• By Designation: C Level – 18%, D Level – 27%, and Others – 55%
• By Region: Asia Pacific – 45%, North America – 18%, Europe – 9%, South America- 9%, and the Middle East & Africa – 9%

The key companies profiled in this report are Beaulieu Technical Textiles (Belgium), Belton industries (US), Hy-Tex (UK) Limited, Diatex SAS (France), and Garware Technical Fibres Limited (India).

Research Coverage:
The Agricultural Textiles market has been segmented based on fiber material (Nylon, Polyester, Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Natural Fiber, Biodegradable Synthetic Fibers, and Others), by fabric formation technology (Woven, Knitted, Nonwoven, and Others), by product type (Shade Nets/Cloths, Mulch Mats, Anti-hail Nets and Bird Protection Nets, Fishing Nets, and Others), by application (Outdoor agriculture and controlled-environment agriculture) and by Region (Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East & Africa).

Reasons to Buy the Report
From an insight perspective, this research report focuses on various levels of analyses — industry analysis (industry trends), market ranking analysis of top players, and company profiles, which together comprise and discuss the basic views on the competitive landscape; emerging and high-growth segments of the market; high growth regions; and market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:
• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on Agricultural Textiles offered by top players in the market
• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product launches in the market
• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets – the report analyzes the market for Agricultural Textiles across regions
• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the market
• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of leading players in the market.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06227719/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • U.S. Shale Surge Should Worry Oil Markets, Conoco CEO Says

    (Bloomberg) -- ConocoPhillips said traders should be worried about strong oil production growth coming out of the U.S. this year and in 2023, potentially echoing the supply surges of the past decade. Most Read from BloombergMeta Erases $251 Billion in Value, Biggest Wipeout in HistorySpotify’s Problems Grow as More Artists Join BoycottGiuliani’s ‘Masked Singer’ Cameo Reportedly Prompts Walk OffZuckerberg Tells Staff to Focus on Video Products as Meta’s Stock PlungesMeta Faces Historic Stock Rout

  • I inherited ‘a sizeable amount’ from my mother. A financial adviser took me out for a free meal at an investment seminar, and made ‘some good, interesting points.’ But should I be wary?

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Finding good, trustworthy financial advice is tough. Then there are those investors who get a color, glossy postcard in the mail offering a free steak dinner and the chance to meet a savvy financial planner at an “investment seminar.”

  • U.S. heating oil, diesel stocks dwindle as demand rises

    U.S. supplies of fuels such as diesel and heating oil have dwindled and refiners are having trouble replenishing that supply, which could keep prices elevated for months. Demand for diesel, heating oil and other products has been running ahead of pre-pandemic levels for months. As of Thursday, heating oil futures were priced at $2.83, the highest price in seven years.

  • Amid a global chip shortage, Intel is making less money — how did that happen?

    American chip-making giant Intel is a shadow of its former self. Despite the global semiconductor shortage, which has boosted rival chipmakers, Intel is making less money than a year ago with net income down 21% year over year to $4.6 billion. Intel (INTC) was the world’s largest chipmaker until 2021, when it was dethroned by Samsung.

  • Biden Wants to Nix a Trump-Era Retirement Plan Rule. So Does Wall Street.

    Financial-services firms uniformly agree with the DOL proposal to rescind a Trump-era rule making it harder for Erisa plan advisors to align investments with ESG criteria.

  • Oil Frackers Brace for End of the U.S. Shale Boom

    Companies have tapped many of their best wells. The limited inventory leaves the industry with little choice but to hold back growth, even amid the highest oil prices in years.

  • Exxon and Chevron Plan Permian Oil Surge as Peers Preach Caution

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden, who had asked OPEC+ to raise oil production faster to tame runaway energy prices, got a gift on his home turf instead: a blockbuster growth forecast for U.S. shale production from the country’s two biggest oil companies.Most Read from BloombergAlphabet Stock Split Aimed at Bringing Google Shares to MassesU.K. Scrambles Fighter Jets to Intercept Unidentified AircraftTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsSeaWorld Makes $3

  • U.S. Cements LNG Export Crown as Venture Global Fires Up Plant

    (Bloomberg) -- Venture Global LNG began producing liquefied natural gas at its Calcasieu Pass plant in Louisiana, solidifying the U.S.’s position as the world’s top producer of the superchilled fuel.Most Read from BloombergMeta Erases $251 Billion in Value, Biggest Wipeout in HistorySpotify’s Problems Grow as More Artists Join BoycottGiuliani’s ‘Masked Singer’ Cameo Reportedly Prompts Walk OffZuckerberg Tells Staff to Focus on Video Products as Meta’s Stock PlungesMeta Faces Historic Stock Rout

  • Biden borrows too much, while America’s economy hollows out

    It’s easy to be distracted by Russia’s provocations in Ukraine and the Federal Reserve’s new war on inflation but as the economy recovers from the delta and omicron variants, difficult post-pandemic challenges await the Biden administration. The new normal will feature hybrid work for many white-collar workers, lowering demand for office space. Corporate pursuit of the efficiencies associated with just-in-time and globalization—and reliance on China’s inexpensive labor and export subsidies to keep prices down—have created brittle and vulnerable supply chains.

  • Semiconductor supplier Applied Materials considering Hutto for $2B project, sources say

    The Silicon Valley-based company, which has played a key role in Austin's semiconductor sector since the 1990s, may choose to bolster its manufacturing and research and development operations with a facility in the suburb of Hutto. Billions of dollars in capital investment and 800-plus new jobs are possible over the coming decade, although it appears that no final decision has been made and other locales are in the running.

  • Meta CFO cries ‘wolf’ again with bleak Facebook outlook — but he may be right this time

    Meta Platforms Inc. shares plunged more than 22% in Wednesday's extended session after another warning from CFO David Wehner. This time, however, the CFO's caution arrived with other worrisome signs

  • Automakers, chip firms differ on when semiconductor shortage will abate

    Automakers, including General Motors, Ford Motor and Hyundai Motor predict a near two-year chip constraint will ease in the second half of 2022, but automotive chipmakers, on the other hand, expect a recovery to take longer. During their quarterly results reporting over the past two weeks, GM CEO Mary Barra projected the semiconductor shortage would diminish in the second half, Ford forecast a significant improvement in the second half after a first-quarter low in vehicle sales, and Hyundai predicted chip supply would return to normal levels in the third quarter of this year. But leading automotive chipmakers like NXP and Infineon forecast a supply squeeze to persist despite production increases.

  • Ford Posts $17.9 Billion in Full-Year Net Income, Gives Upbeat Outlook

    The U.S. auto maker’s results benefited from several special items, including an $8.2 billion gain on its investment in startup Rivian Automotive.

  • Oil hits seven-year highs as U.S. storm heightens supply concerns

    London (Reuters) -Oil prices reached seven-year highs on Friday as geopolitical tensions and a winter storm in the United States fuelled concerns over supply disruptions. "The latest upswing was triggered by a cold snap in Texas, which is fuelling concerns about production outages in the Permian Basin, the largest U.S. shale play," said Commerzbank commodities analyst Carsten Fritsch.

  • Buffett Strikes Gold as Japan Trading Houses See Record Profits

    (Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett’s surprise bet on Japan’s trading houses is paying off as the companies expect a record-breaking rebound in profits.Most Read from BloombergU.K. Scrambles Fighter Jets to Intercept Unidentified AircraftMeta Faces Historic Stock Rout After Facebook Growth StalledOmicron Sub-Variant May Cause New Surge of Infections in Current WaveSpotify’s Problems Grow as More Artists Join BoycottTesla, Who? Biden Can't Bring Himself to Say It — and Musk Has NoticedThe trading compa

  • Unity Software Beats Fourth-Quarter Targets, Guides Higher For 2022

    Video game and animation software maker Unity Software beat Wall Street's fourth quarter targets and guided higher for the year ahead.

  • 2 Stocks to Grab Now That the S&P 500 Is In Correction Territory

    While this isn't as scary-sounding as a bear market -- denoted by a 20% fall -- it should give investors pause. Two stocks I believe are great buys are Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL). Each has seen its stock price fall recently, but the businesses are still thriving.

  • Analysis-OPEC+ meets quickly, sticks to script, dodges debate on geopolitics

    After a month in which oil prices surged 15% and geopolitical tensions seethed around the world, OPEC and its allies took a record-quick 16 minutes to decide that they would stick to their previously planned output increase. Apparently, there were no lengthy discussions at Wednesday's meeting about member nations of the producer group failing to hit their production targets or about one of the busiest months on the geopolitical front in years, featuring: a potential war between Russia and Ukraine; rare unrest in Kazakhstan; hints of progress in nuclear talks progress between the United States and Iran; and repeated Houthi drone attacks on the United Arab Emirates. They instead chose to complete their regular monthly meeting in record time, avoiding any thorny discussions.

  • Oil closes in on $100 a barrel as European storage sites hit by cyber attacks

    As oil prices head for their seventh weekly gain, West Texas Intermediate also hit a fresh seven-year high as it neared $91 a barrel.

  • Why this St. Louis agtech firm believes it's making a better fish food

    A producer of steelhead and rainbow trout is using Benson Hill’s plant-based soy ingredients to create fish feed that the two companies contend is cheaper and more energy efficient to make than alternatives.