Agricultural Textiles Market Size Worth $18.8 Billion by 2031 | CAGR: 4.9%: AMR

Allied Market Research
·5 min read
Allied Market Research
Allied Market Research

Increased demand from the agriculture industry and rising demand for eco-friendly and organic products are likely to drive the growth of the agricultural textiles market. By type, the knitted segment contributed to the major share in 2021. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth in the market, with a high projected Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) by 2031.

Portland, OR, March 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global agricultural textiles market was estimated at $11.8 billion in 2021 and is expected to hit $18.8 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 4.9% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/54036

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2022–2031

Base Year

2021

Market Size in 2021

$11.8 Billion

Market Size in 2031

$18.8 Billion

CAGR

4.9%

No. of Pages in Report

472

Segments Covered

Type, Material, Product Type, Application, and Region  

Drivers   

Increased demand from the agriculture industry

Rising demand for eco-friendly and organic products

Opportunities

Technological advancement

Restraints 

Fluctuating prices of raw material


Covid-19 Scenario:

  • The COVID-19 pandemic had created several problems with plant management, logistics, and global supply chains.

  • The agriculture and related sectors' products had been in short supply due to travel restrictions and labor shortages on farms, leading to losses for farm owners and a negative impact on the agricultural industry and economy.

  • However, due to favorable government policies promoting sustainable practices in agriculture and related sectors, there has been a steady increase in products demand in the post-pandemic.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global agricultural textiles market based on type, material, product type, application, and region. The report provides an analysis of each segment and sub-segment with the help of tables and figures. This analysis helps market players, investors, and new entrants in determining the sub-segments to be tapped on to achieve growth in the coming years. 

Procure Complete Report (472 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) @ https://bit.ly/3yLq5JT

By type, the knitted segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for nearly half of the global agricultural textiles market and would dominate the market in terms of revenue through 2031. The same segment would also cite the fastest CAGR of 5.1% throughout the forecast period. The woven, non-woven, and others segments are also studied in the report.

By material, the polyethylene segment contributed to more than one-third of the global agricultural textiles market revenue and is projected to rule the roost by 2031. The same segment would also display the fastest CAGR of 5.2% throughout the forecast period. The other segments assessed through the report take in nylon, polypropylene, polyesters, and others.

By product type, the fishing nets segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, generating nearly one-third of the global agricultural textiles market revenue and is projected to maintain its dominance by 2031. However, the shade nets segment would showcase the fastest CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period. The mulch mats, anti-hail and anti-bird nets, crop covers, and others segments are analyzed in the report.

By application, the aquaculture segment held the largest share in 2021, garnering more than two-fifths of the global agricultural textiles market revenue and is projected to rule the roost by 2031. The agriculture segment, on the other hand, is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.2% throughout the forecast period. Also, the horticulture, forestry and others segments are discussed in the report.

By region, Asia-Pacific held the major share in 2021, garnering more than half of the global agricultural textiles market revenue and is projected to maintain the lion’s share by 2031. Simultaneously, the same region would also showcase the fastest CAGR of 5.1% throughout the forecast period. The other provinces studied through the report include North America, Europe, and LAMEA.

Leading players of the global agricultural textiles market analyzed in the research include Beaulieu Technical Textiles, Siang May Pte Ltd., Helios Group S.r.l., tencate geosynthetics, Garware Technical Fibres Ltd., Diatex, Aduno SRL, Meyabond Industry & Trading (Beijing) Co. Ltd., Belton industries, and Hy-Tex (UK) Limited. These market players have embraced several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to highlight their prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in formulating the business performance and developments by the top players.

Want to Access the Statistical Data and Graphs, Key Players' Strategies: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/agricultural-textiles-market/purchase-options

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Allied Market Research Blog: https://blog.alliedmarketresearch.com


