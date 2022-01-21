U.S. markets open in 3 hours 25 minutes

Agricultural Textiles Market worth $19.0 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

·4 min read

CHICAGO, Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Agricultural Textiles Market by Fiber Material (Nylon, Polyester, PE, PP, Natural Fiber), Fabric Formation Technology (Woven, Knitted, Nonwoven), Product type(Shade Nets, Mulch Mats), Application and Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Agricultural Textiles Market size is projected to grow from USD 14.6 billion in 2021 to USD 19.0 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 5.4%. The Agricultural Textiles market is driven by the increasing demand for greenhouse-cultivated crops, such as bell pepper, cucumber, and broccoli.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=126428057

Browse in-depth TOC on "Agricultural Textiles Market"
153 – Tables
38 – Figures
193 – Pages

View Detailed Table of Content Here: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/agricultural-textiles-market-126428057.html

Controlled – environment agriculture application is the fastest-growing segment of the overall Agricultural Textiles market.

Controlled – environment agriculture application is the fastest-growing segment of the overall Agricultural Textiles market. Among the many problems rising with population growth is the lack of availability of land. The growing pressure on existing land to cultivate food has been resulting in excessive use of chemicals which results in barren land in the long term. Greenhouses have been a useful tool to grow crops which are not native to a particular region or require a specific environment. Greenhouse generally uses energy to maintain certain conditions such as cooling, the use of shades and insect-protection nets serve multiple purposes. Shade nets are very helpful in regulating temperature and reducing the use of energy. Insect protection nets are used to keep pets away and certain pollinating insects inside the greenhouse along with this they are good for maintaining ventilation.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=126428057

Asia Pacific is the largest Agricultural Textiles market during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is the largest agricultural textiles market globally. The growth is mainly attributed to the region's rising population. In addition, the demand is shifting to the Asia Pacific region due to economic contraction and saturation in the European and North American markets. Agricultural textiles manufacturers are targeting this region, as it is currently the strongest regional market. India is an agriculture-based economy. Increased cultivation is meeting the rising food demand of the population. Due to the depleting arable land, the need for controlled agriculture has increased. China is the leading producer and consumer of agricultural textiles in this region. The demand for agricultural textiles is expected to increase in Singapore, Malaysia, Australia & New Zealand, and Indonesia because of the significant production and utilization of agricultural textiles expected in these countries between 2021 and 2026.

Key Market Players

The key players operating in the market are Beaulieu Technical Textiles (Belgium), Belton industries (US), Hy-Tex (UK) Limited, Diatex SAS (France), and Garware Technical Fibres Limited (India).

