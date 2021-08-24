Agricultural Ventilation Fans Market Generated Revenue Worth ~$600 Million in 2020, APAC to be the Fastest Growing Region in Coming Years, says P&S Intelligence

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Owing to the surging use of urban agricultural practices, because of the booming population and changing climatic conditions, burgeoning requirement for exotic vegetables, flowers, and fruits, and soaring adoption of the indoor farming practices, the agricultural ventilation fans market generated revenue of ~600 million in 2020 and is expected to grow with significant growth rate during 2021 and 2030, according to P&S Intelligence.

The COVID-19 pandemic negatively impacted the progress of the global agricultural ventilation fans market, on account of the imposition of multiple lockdowns, which massively affected export and import services, caused the closing down of manufacturing facilities, and resulted in reduced workforces. Moreover, intermediate goods and raw materials needed for producing ventilation fans, that were shipped from different locations could not reach their destinations within the designated time period because of the lockdowns. Furthermore, the lockdowns hampered the face-to-face interactions which were usually carried out by sales representatives.

Depending on product, the agricultural ventilation fans market is classified into duct fans, circulation fans, portable fans, and exhaust fans. Out of these, the exhaust fans category is predicted to demonstrate the fastest growth in the market throughout the forecast period. This will be because these fans are needed for removing exhalations of livestock and odor inside a structure, which is extremely necessary.

Based on application, the market is divided into greenhouse, equine, dairy/livestock, and others. Amongst these, the dairy/livestock category is predicted to dominate the market in the forthcoming years. As per the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations (UN), the total output of milk across the world was 843 million tons in 2018, primarily because of the surging production in Turkey, India, Argentina, the U.S., and the European Union (EU). This was ascribed to the massive improvements that were made in the health and hygiene maintenance process of livestock, with ventilation and effective temperature control, and also in the milk collection process.

Asia-Pacific (APAC) is predicted to register the fastest growth in the agricultural ventilation fans market throughout the forecast period. This is credited to the fact that the region is home to several highly populous countries such as India and China, which have a large consumer pool for dairy and food products and are highly reliant on agriculture. Moreover, the surging use of urban agriculture practices, because of the soaring population and changing climatic conditions, is also supporting the expansion of the market in the region.

The players operating in the agricultural ventilation fans market have actively focused on collaborations and partnerships in recent years in order to expand their operations in untapped countries. For example, QC Supply announced in March 2018 that it has started a partnership with Advanced Feeding Systems for strengthening its distribution channel by launching its operations in four new locations—Indiana, Illinois, Tennessee, and Kentucky—in the U.S. Additionally, with the help of this partnership, QC Supply expanded its certified generator tech team, turnkey livestock facilities, full-service electrical division and dedicated service department.

AirMax Fans, Vostermans Ventilation, American Coolair Corp., New York Blower Company, Bigass Fans (Delta T LLC), ebm-papst, Multi-Wing America Inc., Schaefer, Osborne Industries Inc., and QC Supply are some of the major global agricultural ventilation fans market players.

