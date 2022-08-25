U.S. markets closed

Agricultural Wastewater Treatment (WWT) Global Market Report 2022: Rapidly Diminishing Freshwater Resources and Rising Demand for Water for Agricultural Activities Fueling Growth

·5 min read

DUBLIN, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Agricultural Wastewater Treatment (WWT) - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

Global Agricultural Wastewater Treatment (WWT) Market to Reach US$2.8 Billion by the Year 2026

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Agricultural Wastewater Treatment (WWT) estimated at US$2.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.8 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5% over the analysis period.

Growth in the global market is set to be driven by the rapidly diminishing freshwater resources and rising demand for water for agricultural activities, which will fuel demand for treatment and reuse of agricultural wastewater. Also fueling demand for agricultural WWT is an increase in agricultural industries, spiraling water pollution due to growing agricultural activities, more fertilizer consumption, and an ever growing population and the resultant rise in demand for food.

Moreover, the increasing need for agriculture-based products globally will fuel a higher need for more agricultural production, which in turn will drive need for treatment and reuse of agricultural wastewater. With fertilizer usage on the rise in agricultural operations in order to boost productivity and yield, there is growing need for treatment of agricultural wastewater streams. Declining freshwater resources is a major driver in increasing the demand for applications pertaining to wastewater treatment. Increasing investments, active ongoing research on technologies for water treatment will provide major growth opportunities for the market.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $455.1 Million in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $588 Million by 2026
The Agricultural Wastewater Treatment (WWT) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$455.1 Million in the year 2022. The country currently accounts for a 19.82% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$588 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 5.9% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.8% and 4.7% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$153.5 Million by the end of the analysis period. Asia-Pacific and China are the leading regions in the global agricultural wastewater treatment market. The region`s agricultural WWT market is growing led by rising agricultural industry, fertilizer consumption, increasing concerns about water pollution due to more agricultural activities and a fast growing population along with a higher requirement from emerging nations like India and China.

Biological Solutions Segment to Reach $590.5 Million by 2026
The worldwide use of biological treatment of wastewater is due to its effectiveness and cost-efficiency compared to many chemical or mechanical processes. Biological treatment of wastewater is in use since long, adopting a wide range of approaches from simple cesspits and the traditional activated sludge plants to more technologically advanced solutions such as Membrane Aerated Biofilm Reactor (MABR).

In the global Biological Solutions segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.58% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$321.3 Million will reach a projected size of US$447.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$75.8 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 5.2% CAGR through the analysis period.

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Growing Demand for Water from Agricultural Operations and Limited Freshwater Sources Drive Focus onto Wastewater Treatment

  • Rapidly Diminishing Sources of Fresh Water Necessitate Treatment & Reuse of Agricultural Wastewater

  • World Water Resources: Percentage Breakdown by Water Quality

  • Global Groundwater Resources by Region (In Cubic Kilometers)

  • Climate Change and Drought Resilience Compel Adoption of Water Reuse, Driving Opportunities for Agricultural WWT Market

  • Water Reuse in Agriculture Emerges as a Viable Solution to Combat Food Insecurity

  • Food Needs of the World's Expanding Population & Resultant Need to Increase Agricultural Production Presents Opportunity

  • Biological Wastewater Treatment Gains Ground in Agriculture Industry

  • Growing Interest in Vertical Farming & Hydroponics Drives Use of Reclaimed Water, Necessitating Wastewater Treatment

  • Challenges Facing Agricultural WWT Market

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

 Companies Mentioned

  • AECOM

  • Albemarle Corporation

  • Aquatech International LLC

  • BASF SE

  • Black & Veatch Holding Company

  • DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

  • Evoqua Water Technologies LLC

  • Jacobs

  • Lindsay Corporation

  • Nouryon

  • Organo Corporation

  • Origin clear Inc.

  • Suez SA

  • Veolia Environnement S.A.

  • WSP Global Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z5rwx0

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo:  https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg



Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/agricultural-wastewater-treatment-wwt-global-market-report-2022-rapidly-diminishing-freshwater-resources-and-rising-demand-for-water-for-agricultural-activities-fueling-growth-301612585.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

