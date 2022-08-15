U.S. markets open in 4 hours 51 minutes

Agriculture Chelates Market to Reach USD 3.41 Billion by 2028; Rising Adoption for Using Organic & Synthetic Chelates to Improve the Crop Quality is Expected to Boost the Agriculture Chelates Market, states Vantage Market Research

Vantage Market Research
·9 min read
Vantage Market Research, The North Star for the Working World
Vantage Market Research, The North Star for the Working World

WASHINGTON, Aug. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Micronutrient deficiencies are major constraints in crop production for cultivating crops. Micronutrient fertilizers are gaining importance day by day and would play a major role in bringing stability and sustainability in the production of food grains, pulses and oilseeds in the coming years. Rising usage of agricultural chelates in crop production will enhance the crop growth, this factor is expected to drive the agriculture chelate market, states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled “Agricultural Chelates Market by Type (EDTA, EDDHA, DTPA, IDHA, Others), by Mode of Application (Soil application, Seed dressing, Foliar sprays, Fertigation, Others), by Crop Type (Cereals and grains, Oilseeds and pulses, Fruits & vegetables, Others), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028).” The market size stood at USD 1.81 Billion in 2020. The global agriculture chelates market size is expected to reach USD 3.41 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.23% during the forecast period.

Key Industry Findings & Insights from the report:

  • The global Agricultural Chelates Market was valued USD 1.81 Billion in 2020 and is all set to surpass USD 3.41 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.23 % during the forecast period 2021-2028.

  • In terms of revenue, the application segment held the largest revenue share of in 2021 and is estimated to maintain its dominance for the forecast period.

  • In terms of revenue, the product segment held the second largest market share of in 2021 and is estimated to grow rapidly during the forecast period.

  • The growth can be attributed to rapid urbanization, technological advancement, an increase in investment by developing countries.

  • North America captured the lion share in 2021 and is projected to retain its position over the forecast period. This can be attributed to the existence of a significant number of Agricultural Chelates industry companies and the high adoption rate owing to government measures that stimulate this industry in this region. The growth is primarily due to the increasing collaborations.

Get Access to a Free Copy of Our Latest Sample Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/agricultural-chelates-market-1073/request-sample

The report on Agriculture Chelates Market highlights:

  • Assessment of the market

  • Premium Insights

  • Competitive Landscape

  • COVID Impact Analysis

  • Value Chain Analysis

  • Historic Data, Estimates and Forecast

  • Company Profiles

  • Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

  • Global and Regional Dynamics

This market titled “Agriculture Chelates Market” will cover exclusive information in terms of Geographic Segmentation, Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Date – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Report Attribute

Details

Forecast Years

2021 - 2028

Base Year

2021

 

Market Size in 2020

USD 1.81 Billion

Market Size in 2028

USD 3.41 Billion

CAGR

8.23

%

Segments Covered

  • Type

    • EDTA

    • EDDHA

    • DTPA

    • IDHA

    • Others

  • Crop Type

    • Cereals & Grains

    • Oilseeds & Pulses

    • Fruits & Vegetables

    • Others

  • Mode of Application

    • Soil Application

    • Seed Dressing

    • Foliar Sprays

    • Others

  • Micronutrient Type

    • Iron

    • Manganese

    • Others

Quantitative Data - Units

Revenue in USD Billion/Billion and CAGR from 2021 to 2028

Regions Covered

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World

Report Coverage

Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis.

Purchase This Premium Report (Price 4500 USD for a single-user license) at @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/buy-now/agricultural-chelates-market-1073/0

Benefits of Purchasing Agriculture Chelates Market Reports:

  • Customer Satisfaction: Our team of experts assists you with all your research needs and optimizes your reports.

  • Analyst Support: Before or after purchasing the report, ask a professional analyst to address your questions.

  • Assured Quality: Focuses on accuracy and quality of reports.

  • Incomparable Skills: Analysts provide in-depth insights into reports.

Market Overview:

Rising Demand for Crop Chelates in Agricultural Industry is Expected to Boost the Agriculture Chelates Market

There are three main classes of micronutrient sources which are inorganic, synthetic chelates and organic complexes. Inorganic sources such as sulphates of Cu, Mn, Fe and Zn are the most common metallic salts used in the fertilizer industry because of their ready plant availability and water solubility. In the past years, it has been recognised that compounds containing chelated metals could supply many of the micronutrient requirements of plants. These chelates find use in a wide variety of agricultural crops. Applications for chelates vary from fertilizer additives, seed dressing to foliar sprays and hydroponics. This benefits the crops to grow healthy and gain more output. These are some of the factors driving the agricultural chelates market.

Rising Subsidies given by Government Bodies to Emphasise on Use of Agricultural Chelates is Expected to Drive the Agriculture Chelate Market

Micronutrient deficiency at global level and less fertile soils has emerged as one of the major constraints to crop productivity. While zinc, iron, boron and manganese deficient areas are vast, copper and molybdenum deficiency has also been observed in many countries. International Food Security Mission are conducting strategic initiatives to improve these constraints by creating awareness among farmers and promoting use of soil ameliorants and micronutrients chelates in major rice, wheat and pulse crops growing countries. Government across globe are providing subsidies to use chelates in cultivation of crops and gain high productivity. These are some of the factors driving the agriculture chelate market.

Read Full Research Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/agricultural-chelates-market-1073

Regional Analysis:

Increasing Growth of Agriculture Chelates Market in Asia Pacific

The emerging economies of Asia Pacific such as India, China, Indonesia, and Thailand among others are expected to fuel the growth of the agriculture chelates market. Increasing activities related to enhance food quantity, high productivity is concerning the government authorities in Asia Pacific countries. Countries such as China and India are providing subsidies to increase agriculture chelates especially in rural areas; these decisions are taken by government authorities which will indirectly drive the requirement for agriculture chelates market. Middle East and Africa, Europe and North America will also show rapid development on the agriculture chelates market especially due to rapid adoption of agricultural chelates in cultivating crops.

List of Prominent Players in the Agriculture Chelates Market:

Sr. No.

Companies

HEADQUARTERS

1.

BASF SE

Ludwigshafen, Germany

2.

Nouryon

Illinois, U.S.

3.

The Dow Chemical Company

Michigan, United States

4.

Yara International

Oslo, Norway

5.

ICL

Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel

6.

Haifa Chemicals Ltd.

Haifa, Israel

7.

Syngenta

Basel, Switzerland

8.

Nufarm Ltd.

Melbourne, Australia

9.

Aries Agro Ltd.

New Delhi, India

10.

The Andersons, Inc.

Ohio, United States

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through Pages and in-depth TOC on "Agricultural Chelates Market by Type (EDTA, EDDHA, DTPA, IDHA, Others), by Mode of Application (Soil application, Seed dressing, Foliar sprays, Fertigation, Others), by Crop Type (Cereals and grains, Oilseeds and pulses, Fruits & vegetables, Others), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)".

Recent Developments in the Industry:

In June, 2015, BASF is strengthening its value chain for chelating agents in Ludwigshafen, Germany, with an investment in the double-digit millions in production plant and further development of the product portfolio. The company identified the trend for sustainable solutions in global markets for chelating agents at an early stage. With the development of the chelating agent Trilon® M (methyl glycine diabetic acid), the company entered the market with a sustainable alternative to phosphate and phosphonate, which contribute to the eutrophication of aquatic habitats.

In November 2015, Dow launches crop nutrition product Nutribuild. The company claims that Nutribuild is one of the first products in India to provide all critical micronutrients. Micronutrients are elements essential for plant nutrition and are required in very small (micro) quantities for healthy plant growth. These are zinc (Zn), iron (Fe), boron (B), copper (Cu), manganese (Mn), molybdenum (Mo) and silicon (Si). However, continuous crop cultivation over the years and degradation due to physical factors, results in depletion of micronutrients, affecting the productivity of soil. This leads to deficiency in crops and lowers crop quality and yield.

What Our Report Offers:

  • Market global size and CAGR estimation.

  • Market share estimation for regional and country-level segments.

  • Strategic recommendations for the newcomer.

  • It covers Agricultural Chelates Market data for the past and upcoming years.

  • Market comprehensive analysis (Growth Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Challenges, Threats, Investment Opportunities, key players).

  • Strategic suggestion in major business segments based on the market assessments.

  • Competitive scenario mapping the key common trends.

  • Company profiling with comprehensive strategies, financials, and recent developments.

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements. For any queries, you can contact us on sales@vantagemarketresearch.com or +1 (202) 380-9727. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

Browse More Related Report:  

  • Heat Meter Market - The Global Heat Meter Market was valued USD 2.3 Million in 2021 and is anticipated to reach a value of USD 2.7 Million by 2028. The Global Market is forecasted to grow to exhibit a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 2.9% over the forecast period.

  • Fertilizer Market - Global Fertilizer Market is valued at USD 191.5 Billion in the year 2021 and is forecasted to reach a value of USD 219.4 Billion by the year 2028. The Global Market is anticipated to grow to exhibit a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 2.3% over the forecast period.

  • Crop Protection Chemicals Market - Global Crop Protection Chemicals Market is valued at USD 63.8 Billion in the year 2021 and is projected to reach a value of USD 75.2 Billion by the year 2028. The Global Market is anticipated to grow exhibiting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 2.8% over the forecast period.

  • Biofertilizers Market - Global Biofertilizers market is valued at USD 2,391.51 Million in 2021 and is projected to reach a value of USD 4448.97 Million by 2028 at a CAGR of 10.9% over the forecast period.

About Vantage Market Research:

We, at Vantage Market Research, provide quantified B2B high quality research on more than 20,000 emerging markets, in turn, helping our clients map out constellation of opportunities for their businesses. We, as a competitive intelligence market research and consulting firm provide end to end solutions to our client enterprises to meet their crucial business objectives. Our clientele base spans across 70% of Global Fortune 500 companies. The company provides high quality data and market research reports. The company serves various enterprises and clients in a wide variety of industries. The company offers detailed reports on multiple industries including Chemical Materials and Energy, Food and Beverages, Healthcare Technology, etc. The company’s experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and numerous statistical tools and techniques to gather and analyse information.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/vantage-market-research/

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/vantagemarketr

Contact us

Eric Kunz

6218 Georgia Avenue NW Ste 1 - 564

Washington DC 20011-5125

United States Tel: +1 202 380 9727

Email: sales@vantagemarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/

Latest Vantage Market Research Press Releases @https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/press-releases

Latest Vantage Market Research Blog @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/blogs

Blog:


