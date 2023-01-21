U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,972.61
    +73.76 (+1.89%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,375.49
    +330.93 (+1.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,140.43
    +288.17 (+2.66%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,867.34
    +30.99 (+1.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.69
    +1.08 (+1.34%)
     

  • Gold

    1,927.70
    +3.80 (+0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    24.06
    +0.19 (+0.80%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0858
    +0.0024 (+0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4840
    +0.0870 (+2.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2401
    +0.0010 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.5390
    +1.1400 (+0.89%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,005.28
    +1,932.71 (+9.17%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    515.06
    +29.04 (+5.98%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,770.59
    +23.30 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,553.53
    +148.30 (+0.56%)
     

Agriculture Drones and Robots Global Market Report 2022: Growing Adoption of Precision Agriculture Technologies Boosts Sector

·5 min read

DUBLIN, Jan. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Agriculture Drones and Robots Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Agriculture Drones and Robots Product and Application, Supply Chain Analysis, and Country Analysis - Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2027" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

 

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

 

The global agriculture drones and robots market was valued at $6.28 billion in 2022, which is expected to grow with a CAGR of 20.74% and reach $16.12 billion by 2027. Owing to the growing demand for food and grains, the growth in the global agriculture drones and robots market is expected to be driven by the increasing adoption of digital and smart agriculture equipment and technologies.

Market Lifecycle Stage

The agriculture drones and robots market is in a growing phase. Immense corporate investments and research and development activities are underway to develop agriculture drones and robots, which are expected to increase due to the growing need to agriculture optimization backed by the incorporation with emerging technologies

New entrants are penetrating the market backed up by government funding and corporate investments, which is one of the major opportunities in the global agriculture drones and robots market. Moreover, agriculture drones and robots also help in enhancing yield quality due to timely detection of pest infestation and diseases. Agriculture drones and robots also facilitate the safe and quality harvesting and picking of harvest thus preventing crop losses and damages.

Impact

  • With an increased worldwide demand for improved qualities of foods and grains, the shift to digital, smart, and data-driven equipment in the agriculture sector brings significant sales and financing opportunities. The shift is more prominent in regions such as Europe and North America.

  • Furthermore, agriculture drones and robots have a moderate to high impact on pest detection and crop scouting operations by timely and efficient detection of pests and diseases at the plant level.

Market Segmentation

Segmentation 1: by Robot Application

  • Crop Monitoring

  • Dairy Farm Management

  • Inventory Management

  • Harvesting and Picking

  • Others

Segmentation 2: by Drone Application

  • Field Monitoring

  • Variable Rate Technology

  • Others

Segmentation 3: by Robot Type

  • Weeding Robot

  • Crop Harvesting Robot

  • Milking Robot

  • Others

Segmentation 4: by Drone Type

  • Fixed-Wing Drones

  • Rotary-Wing Drones

  • Others

Segmentation 5: by Region

  • North America - U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest-of-North America

  • Europe - Italy, Germany, Netherlands, France, and Rest-of-Europe

  • U.K.

  • China

  • Asia-Pacific - Japan, India, South Korea, and Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

  • Rest-of-the-World- South America, Middle East and Africa

Demand - Drivers and Limitations

The following are the demand drivers for the Global Agriculture Drones and Robots Market:

  • Increasing Need for Automation in Agriculture Sector

  • Increased Adoption of Smaller Robots and Drones

  • Higher Yields and Benefits than Conventional Farming Methods

The market is expected to face some limitations as well due to the following challenges:

  • High Investment and Maintenance Cost

  • Lack of Basic Infrastructure Hampering Full-Fledged Adoption

  • Cyber and Online Data Security Threats

Key Market Players

Robot Provider

  • AGCO Corporation

  • BouMatic

  • Deere & Company

  • Dogtooth Technologies Limited

  • KUBOTA Corporation

  • Lely

  • Naio Technologies

  • Robert Bosch GmbH

  • Robotnik

  • YANMAR HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

Drone Provider

  • AeroVironment, Inc.

  • AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.

  • Delair

  • DJI

  • Microdrones

  • Parrot Drone SAS

  • Pixhawk

  • Pix4D SA

  • Precision Crop Tech

  • PrecisionHawk, Inc.

Startup Landscape

  • FarmWise Labs, Inc.

  • Garuda Aerospace

  • General Aeronautics Pvt. Ltd.

  • Iron Ox, Inc.

  • XMACHINES

Key Topics Covered:

1 Markets
1.1 Industry Outlook
1.1.1 Market Definition
1.1.2 Ongoing Trends
1.1.2.1 Agriculture Technology-as-a-Service
1.1.2.1.1 Robot-as-a-Service
1.1.2.1.2 Drone-as-a-Service
1.1.2.1.3 Software-as-a-Service
1.1.2.2 Design Innovations for Next-Generation Farming
1.2 Business Dynamics
1.2.1 Business Drivers
1.2.1.1 Increasing Need for Automation in Agriculture Sector
1.2.1.1.1 Aging Workforce Leading to Skill Shortage
1.2.1.1.2 Growing Adoption of Precision Agriculture Technologies
1.2.1.2 Increased Adoption of Smaller Robots and Drones
1.2.1.3 Higher Yields and Benefits than Conventional Farming Methods
1.2.2 Business Challenges
1.2.2.1 High Investment and Maintenance Cost
1.2.2.2 Lack of Basic Infrastructure Hampering Full-Fledged Adoption
1.2.2.3 Cyber and Online Data Security Threats
1.2.3 Market Strategies and Developments
1.2.3.1 Business Strategies
1.2.3.2 Corporate Strategies
1.2.3.3 Investments
1.2.4 Business Opportunities
1.2.4.1 Growing Emphasis on Agriculture Sustainability
1.2.4.2 Integration with Emerging Technologies
1.2.4.3 Growth in 5G Network for Remote Monitoring
1.3 Pricing Analysis

2 Application

3 Products

4 Regions

5 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles

6 Research Methodology

Companies Mentioned

  • AGCO Corporation

  • BouMatic

  • Deere & Company

  • Dogtooth Technologies Limited

  • KUBOTA Corporation

  • Lely

  • Naio Technologies

  • Robert Bosch GmbH

  • Robotnik

  • YANMAR HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

  • AeroVironment, Inc.

  • AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.

  • Delair

  • DJI

  • Microdrones

  • Parrot Drone SAS

  • Pixhawk

  • Pix4D SA

  • Precision Crop Tech

  • PrecisionHawk, Inc.

  • FarmWise Labs, Inc.

  • Garuda Aerospace

  • General Aeronautics Pvt. Ltd.

  • Iron Ox, Inc.

  • XMACHINES

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5w5ldr

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Media contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/agriculture-drones-and-robots-global-market-report-2022-growing-adoption-of-precision-agriculture-technologies-boosts-sector-301726749.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Billionaire Charlie Munger Reveals The Reason Berkshire Hathaway Is Sitting On $88 Billion in Cash

    The S&P 500 dipped by 19% in 2022, but stocks still don’t seem cheap to Charlie Munger, Warren Buffett’s billionaire partner at Berkshire Hathaway. “In my whole adult life, I have never hoarded cash, waiting for better conditions,” Munger said in an interview in late 2022. “I’ve just invested in the best thing I could find.” Yet he acknowledged that Berkshire Hathaway is sitting on billions of dollars in cash. The reason isn’t that Buffett and Munger think they can wait for stocks to get even ch

  • ‘God have mercy on us all’: Robert Kiyosaki warned that the economy is the ‘biggest bubble’ in history and urged investors to dump paper assets — here are 3 real assets he likes instead

    Profit from folly. Don’t participate in it.

  • Cathie Wood Is Crushing It This Year Thanks To 9 Stocks

    Cathie Wood's ARK Innovation ETF is back — and back big. It's the top diversified ETF again this year so far, largely due to big winners.

  • Tech earnings expected out next week: Microsoft, Tesla, IBM, Intel

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors Seana Smith and Dave Briggs look ahead to the tech stock earnings due out next week.

  • ‘Overbought and overpriced’: This investor sees a bubble popping for one popular group of stocks

    Our call of the day from TheoTrade's Professor Jeff Bierman warns that the next group of stocks to come under pressure will be consumer staples.

  • Google Staff Anxiety Runs High After 12,000 Colleagues Cut

    (Bloomberg) -- Google employees, after watching peers at rival tech firms lose their jobs en masse, were anxious about when layoffs would happen to them. Then on Friday morning, some of them couldn’t get into their corporate accounts.Most Read from BloombergHolmes Belongs in Prison, Not $13,000-a-Month Manor, US SaysGoogle to Cut 12,000 Jobs in 6% Reduction of Global WorkforceMore Young Americans Are Dying, But Not From VaccinesGoogle Staff Anxiety Runs High After 12,000 Colleagues CutStocks Bou

  • Are You Owed Money from $60 Million AT&T Settlement?

    A number of national companies have made settlements to class action lawsuits in recent weeks, including Apple, Wells Fargo and T-Mobile. Another that has been rolling out over the past few years...

  • 3 Growth Stocks Poised for a Bull Run in 2023

    Lately, growth stocks have taken it on the chin. Despite macroeconomic headwinds, many growth stocks are fantastic businesses that will continue to impress for years to come. Let's take a look at three growth stocks that are poised for bull runs in 2023: Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), Cloudflare,(NYSE: NET) and Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB).

  • ‘It’s not easy to get rich quick’ — but stealing these 3 frugal habits from Warren Buffett can help speed up the process

    You won’t even owe him a penny for his thoughts.

  • Gold’s Awakening May Make Investors Sleep Less Soundly

    The precious metal’s revival could signal a rekindling of inflation—and bad news for stocks and bonds. It’s doing something it hasn’t done in a half-century.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    Buy cheap? Even in the stock market, buyers like to find a bargain. Defining a bargain, however, can be tricky. There’s a stigma that gets attached to low stock prices, based on the reality that most stocks don’t fall without a reason. And those reasons are usually rooted in some facet of poor company performance. But not always, and that’s why finding stock bargains can be tricky. There are plenty of low-priced equities out there with sound fundamentals and solid future prospects, and these opt

  • J.P. Morgan Says These 2 Stocks Could See at Least 40% Pop — Here’s Why They Could Surge

    Markets remain volatile as 2023 gets into full swing, with a strong two-week gain followed by several days of losses. The headwinds remain the obvious: inflation, though moderating, remains high, and the Federal Reserve remains committed to battling the surge in prices, even at risk of a recession. On the other hand, stocks found support from a general improvement in sentiment, as investors believe that the downward trend in inflation rates may be here to stay. So the market landscape presents s

  • Why Nio Stock Jumped Today

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) shares jumped more than 5% Friday morning and were holding on to a gain of 3% as of 2:33 p.m. ET. Nio -- like other Chinese automakers -- has been hit by multiple rounds of business slowdowns due to COVID-19-related shutdowns and drops in consumer demand over the past year. The slump in EV demand has led to vehicle price drops by EV leader Tesla in China that were followed by cuts from other domestic EV makers.

  • These 3 Semiconductor Stocks Are Hot Buys Right Now, Say Analysts

    The semiconductor chip industry presents investors with a difficult landscape to navigate. A combination of strong headwinds and economic-structural supports are buffeting the industry in contradictory directions, and for at least the near-term the best investment choices aren’t necessarily clear. Take the headwinds first. Some of the strongest revolve around China, the world’s second-largest economy and a major consumer of semiconductor chips. The country was under strict anti-COVID lockdown po

  • Alibaba (BABA) Just Flashed Golden Cross Signal: Do You Buy?

    Should investors be excited or worried when a stock's 50 -day simple moving average crosses above the 200-day simple moving average?

  • Why Shares of Scilex Soared This Week

    Shares of Scilex Holding (NASDAQ: SCLX) were up 39.7% this week as of Thursday, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Scilex develops non-opioid treatments for acute and chronic pain. The healthcare company is majority owned by Sorrento Therapeutics, and there have been rumors of a potential buyout.

  • Here’s Why You Should Consider Investing in Apple (AAPL)

    Wedgewood Partners, an investment management firm, published its fourth quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A quarterly net increase of 5.2% has been recorded by the fund for the fourth quarter of 2022, below the S&P 500 Index’s 7.56% gain for the same period. Spare some time to […]

  • How Apple Has So Far Avoided Layoffs: Lean Hiring, No Free Lunches

    No company is certain to avoid significant cutbacks in an economic environment as volatile as the current one, and Apple isn’t immune to the business challenges that have hit other tech giants. It is expected next month to report its first quarterly sales decline in more than three years. Apple has also slowed hiring in some areas.

  • This Might Be the Death Knell for Cannabis Stocks

    The latest update from an industry darling could signal big financial challenges for marijuana companies.

  • 3 Stocks Down 70% or More That I'm Loading Up On in 2023

    The boom in special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) and flurry of initial public offerings (IPOs) in 2020 and 2021 produced a lot of public companies that are starting to run into serious financial trouble in this difficult economic environment. Banking disruptor SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) was a product of the SPAC boom, and like many of its fellow ex-SPACs, its stock has performed poorly -- down about 79% from the peak. In addition to the general cooling off of high-growth stocks, investors are frustrated that SoFi's core student loan refinancing business remains at a virtual standstill, and there are worries that higher interest rates could hurt its lending operations, by far the more profitable side of the business.