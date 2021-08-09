U.S. markets open in 3 hours 58 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,420.25
    -9.25 (-0.21%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,980.00
    -111.00 (-0.32%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,102.50
    +7.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,230.20
    -15.70 (-0.70%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    65.21
    -3.07 (-4.50%)
     

  • Gold

    1,746.70
    -16.40 (-0.93%)
     

  • Silver

    23.87
    -0.46 (-1.87%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1759
    -0.0008 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2900
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.25
    -0.03 (-0.17%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3891
    +0.0018 (+0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.1300
    -0.1030 (-0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,566.81
    -206.90 (-0.46%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,089.71
    +100.07 (+10.11%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,100.52
    -22.43 (-0.31%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,820.04
    +91.94 (+0.33%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'How to invest during uncertainty as Delta cases spike'

Schwab's Liz Ann Sonders joins Jared Blikre to break down strategies amid elevated risk on Wed, 8/11 at 12PM ET.

Agriculture Equipment Market to Hit US$ 165 Bn by 2027; Global Market Insights Inc.

·7 min read

Some of the major agriculture equipment market participants are Alamo Group Incorporated, Escorts Group, CNH Industrial N.V., ARGO SpA, Deere & Company, Bucher Industries AG, JCB Limited, Kubota Tractor Corporation, Mahindra & Mahindra, Kuhn Group, Yanmar Company Limited, Tractors and Farm Equipment, Claas KGaA, Valmont Industries Incorporated, and AGCO Corporation.

SELBYVILLE, Del., Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Market Insights Inc. has recently added a new report on the agriculture equipment market which estimates the market valuation for farm equipment will cross USD 165 billion by 2027. The integration of advanced technologies, such as IoT, AI, and machine learning, into agriculture machines will boost industry growth.

The increasing adoption of Big Data and AI technologies in the agriculture sector has transformed the market over the past few years. Leading players are developing advanced machinery to attract farmers and remain competitive in the market. For instance, in October 2020, Kubota Corporation partnered with NVIDIA Corporation to develop sophisticated self-driving farm tractors. The new tractors are equipped with NVIDIA Graphics Processing Units (GPUs), AI technology, and cameras to instantly process collected data.

Request a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/2845

The planting & fertilizing machinery is projected to witness growth in the agriculture equipment market. The machinery enables farmers to easily sow seeds for crop production and spread fertilizers. Factors, such as increased labor overheads, government subsidies, technological innovations, scarcity of labor, and credit availability, are encouraging farmers to adopt advanced machinery. The planting & fertilizing machinery is gradually witnessing adoption in the agriculture sector to reduce manual intervention and increase efficiency in the planting process. The farmers are replacing conventional machinery and shifting toward advanced machinery, driving the adoption of planting and fertilizing machinery.

The Asia Pacific agriculture equipment market is estimated to witness strong growth through 2027 due to the growing government focus on providing financial support to farmers in developing countries. For instance, National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) scheme by the Indian government provides a 30% subsidy on the actual cost of tractors, offering farmers the opportunity to purchase tractors at a low cost. Similarly, the Chinese government subsidizes rural farmers to bolster the production of crops and reduce reliance on foreign produce. The government authorities are also encouraging farm mechanization to boost production and increase domestic consumption.

Some major findings of the agriculture equipment market report are:

  • The market players are developing IoT-integrated agriculture machines, enabling farmers to improve the efficiency of several operations including prepping, plantation, and feeding & harvesting, and improving crop yields. For instance, Hello Tractor, an agricultural technology company based in India, is offering advanced tractors equipped with IoT technology that simplifies complex data, ensuring accountability and profitability across the entire agriculture ecosystem.

  • The increasing implementation of Industry 4.0 in the agriculture sector is a major factor supporting the industry growth. Several government authorities are promoting the concept of Agriculture 4.0 that aims at implementing advanced technologies, such as sensors, robots, aerial images, and GPS, in agriculture machines for allowing farmers to be more efficient, safe, profitable, and environmentally friendly.

  • The agriculture industry is transitioning from traditional labor-intensive production to automatic processes. The increasing cost of farm labor and declining labor supply have encouraged farmers to purchase combine harvesters for cutting and thrashing purposes in agricultural land. Farmers are adopting self-propelled combine harvesters as they use less fuel and offer improved traction over the tractor-mounted harvesters.

  • Key participants operating in the agriculture equipment market are Alamo Group Incorporated, Escorts Group, CNH Industrial N.V., ARGO SpA, Deere & Company, Bucher Industries AG, JCB Limited, Kubota Tractor Corporation, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., Kuhn Group, Yanmar Company Limited, Tractors and Farm Equipment Ltd., Claas KGaA mbH, Valmont Industries Incorporated, and AGCO Corporation.

Request customization of this research report at https://www.gminsights.com/roc/2845

Partial chapters of report table of contents (TOC):

Chapter 3 Agriculture Equipment Industry Insights

3.1 Industry segmentation

3.2 Impact of coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

3.2.1 Global outlook

3.2.2 Regional outlook

3.2.2.1 North America

3.2.2.2 Europe

3.2.2.3 Asia Pacific

3.2.2.4 Latin America

3.2.2.5 MEA

3.2.3 Industry value chain

3.2.3.1 Research and development

3.2.3.2 Raw material and component suppliers

3.2.3.3 Supply

3.2.4 Competitive landscape

3.2.4.1 Strategy

3.2.4.2 Distribution network

3.2.4.3 Business growth

3.3 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.3.1 Raw material suppliers

3.3.2 Component suppliers

3.3.3 Manufacturers

3.3.4 Service providers

3.3.5 System integrators

3.3.6 Distributors

3.3.7 End-use landscape

3.3.8 Vendor matrix

3.3.8.1 Raw material suppliers

3.3.8.2 Component suppliers

3.3.8.3 Manufacturers

3.3.8.4 Service providers

3.3.8.5 System integrators

3.3.8.6 Distributors

3.4 Technology & innovation landscape

3.4.1 Impact of IoT and digitization

3.4.2 Industry 4.0

3.4.3 Robotics & automation

3.4.4 Telematics & GPS technology

3.4.5 Autonomous tractors

3.4.5.1 Autopilot technology

3.4.5.2 Swath control

3.4.5.3 Variable Rate Technology (VRT)

3.5 Regulatory landscape

3.5.1 North America

3.5.2 Europe

3.5.3 Asia Pacific

3.5.4 Latin America

3.5.5 MEA

3.6 Industry impact forces

3.6.1 Growth drivers

3.6.1.1 Increasing labor costs in the U and Europe

3.6.1.2 Growing demand for high-capacity machinery globally

3.6.1.3 Increasing demand for self-propelled machines globally

3.6.1.4 Focus on productivity to maximize ROI from agriculture in Asian countries

3.6.1.5 Emergence of contract farming and dedicated sourcing with corporate partnership in Europe and Asia Pacific

3.6.1.6 Increased focus on mechanization in agriculture in North America

3.6.1.7 Improved availability of credit in Asian countries

3.6.1.8 Growing trend of drip irrigation techniques in Latin America and MEA

3.6.1.9 Increasing sustainable agricultural practices in Latin America and MEA

3.6.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.6.2.1 High costs of agricultural machinery

3.6.2.2 Volatility of commodity prices

3.6.2.3 Need for high capital investment for setting up plants in developing markets

3.6.2.4 Fluctuating raw material prices

3.7 Growth potential analysis

3.8 Price trend analysis, 2020

3.8.1 Farm tractors

3.8.2 Harvesting machinery

3.8.3 Plowing & cultivation machinery

3.8.4 Planting & fertilizing machinery

3.8.5 Haying machinery

3.8.6 Others

3.9 Porter's analysis

3.9.1 Supplier power

3.9.2 Buyer power

3.9.3 Threat of new entrants

3.9.4 Threat of substitutes

3.9.5 Internal rivalry

3.10 PESTEL analysis

3.10.1 Political

3.10.2 Economical

3.10.3 Social

3.10.4 Technological

3.10.5 Environmental

3.10.6 Legal

About Global Market Insights
Global Market Insights, Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider; offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy and biotechnology.

Contact Us:
Arun Hegde
Corporate Sales, USA
Global Market Insights Inc.
Phone: 1-302-846-7766
Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688
Email: sales@gminsights.com

Related Images
agriculture-equipment-market-size.png
Agriculture Equipment Market size worth over $165 BN by 2027
Agriculture Equipment Market size is slated to exceed USD 165 billion by 2027, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/agriculture-equipment-market-to-hit-us-165-bn-by-2027-global-market-insights-inc-301350855.html

SOURCE Global Market Insights Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. stock futures fall, with gold and oil under pressure as delta worries simmer

    Investors continue to assess Friday's strong jobs data, but fresh pressures are emerging for stocks on Monday, as Goldman cuts China's growth outlook, with commodities under pressure.

  • Why China is cracking down on certain publicly-traded companies, according to Carson Block

    Short seller Carson Block gained notoriety for exposing the fraudulent accounting practices of U.S.-listed Chinese companies. But the founder of Muddy Waters Capital now believes the days of Chinese companies tapping American capital markets are numbered.

  • Bitcoin and ethereum pull back after weekend of gains

    Bitcoin is 'eyeing a major breakout above $40,000, bolstered by the proposed crypto amendment in the US infrastructure bill,' said Joe DiPasquale, CEO at BitBull Capital.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Just Bottomed

    Let’s talk about buying low. It’s the starting point to buying low and selling high, of course, the clichéd path toward profits. But the thing about clichés is, they usually have a core of truth. And if you buy at a low price, and sell at a high price, you’ve made a profit. The trick, for investors, is recognizing the low price, the point of entry. Conventional wisdom would suggest avoiding stocks whose share prices have bottomed out – after all, low prices happen for a reason, and share sell-of

  • Love AMD Stock? Here Are 3 Better Chip Stocks to Buy Right Now

    AMD is still a top semiconductor investment, but these three stocks look like better deals at the moment.

  • 5 Infrastructure Stocks That Look Like Bargains as a Bill Inches Forward

    Most construction-related stocks have run up in anticipation of passage of a $1 trillion bill. But engineering and inspection firms’ shares still seem well-priced.

  • Commodity Markets on Tenterhooks as Delta Outbreak Rattles China

    (Bloomberg) -- Global commodity markets are hitting heavy turbulence in August, with fears over Fed tightening and China’s coronavirus outbreaks set to dominate sentiment in coming days after a brutal opening on Monday.Gold tumbled the most since January after U.S. jobs numbers posted bigger-than-expected gains, fueling bets on the central bank reining in stimulus. Investors will be on alert for any other hints at tightening, which only adds to global uncertainties as China and other Asian natio

  • Gold Claws Back Some Ground After Early Morning Flash Crash

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold recouped most of its losses from a sharp plunge at the start of Asian trading, but remains under pressure as bets mount that the U.S. Federal Reserve may soon start paring back its massive monetary stimulus.Spot bullion fell more than 4% early Monday, dropping $60 in minutes, as the selloff following Friday’s better-than-expected employment data accelerated at the start of trading. Gold likely crashed lower after breaching a technical support level and triggering stop losses,

  • Earnings to Watch Next Week: Cable One, BioNTech, eBay, Walt Disney and Baidu in Focus

    Following is a list of company earnings scheduled for release August 9-13, along with earnings previews for select companies. Next week’s earnings are of much significance for major market movements as Q2 is believed to be a quarter of significant recovery, with growth accelerating and the outlook for the coming periods gradually improving.

  • Analyst Estimates: Here's What Brokers Think Of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR.) After Its Interim Report

    It's been a pretty great week for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc ( LON:RR. ) shareholders, with its shares surging 13% to...

  • AMC Q2 Earnings Preview: Is the Bleeding Done?

    There is some light at the end of the tunnel for the movie theater company. AMC stock is still up over 1,400% in 2021. In its most recent quarter, AMC's cash burn rate was roughly $120 million per month.

  • Best of Barron’s: Retiring on Dividends, ‘the 4% Rule,’ and the ‘529’ Loophole

    Barron's Retirement is taking a summer break. To fill the void, we decided to look back at 10 of our most read stories of the first half, including pieces on how seniors can cut the cord, three-fund portfolios, and the benefits to health and wealth of working in retirement.

  • BP p.l.c. (LON:BP.) Stock Goes Ex-Dividend In Just Three Days

    Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be...

  • Why Tilray, Sundial Growers, and Hexo All Dropped in July

    An interesting development occurred in the cannabis sector last month with a new proposal from congressional leaders in the U.S. to decriminalize marijuana. For the month of July, shares of Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY), Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL), and Hexo (NYSE: HEXO) dropped 19.2%, 13.1%, and 31.3%, respectively, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

  • Here Are the 12 Best Dividend Stocks I Own Right Now

    Some investors concentrate their portfolios on just a handful of stocks. I like too many businesses to limit my choices. As a result, my portfolio is rather large -- typically between 40 and 50 stocks.

  • Disney, AMC, Coinbase, Airbnb, BioNTech, and Other Stocks for Investors to Watch This Week

    Second-quarter earnings season winds down this week. Reports include AMC Entertainment, BioNTech, Walt Disney, Airbnb, DoorDash, Coinbase, eBay, and more.

  • These Are The Best Robinhood Stocks To Buy Or Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but purchasing the right stock without a proven strategy is incredibly hard. Here are the best Robinhood stocks to buy now.

  • Buffett buys back Berkshire: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Monday, August 9, 2021.

  • Plug Power Fueled Up for Rest of FY21

    A societal and cultural shift toward alternative energy has fueled the take-off of several industries over the last few years, from electric vehicles and battery technology to hydrogen fuel cell power sources. Even the current U.S. government has been passing favorable legislature to promote growth for the cleaner and greener energy. Plug Power Inc., (PLUG) falls under this category, and with regulatory support could see considerable upside. (See Plug Power stock charts on TipRanks) Laying out h

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch As Beijing Crackdowns Continue

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.