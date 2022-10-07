U.S. markets open in 3 hours

Agriculture Equipment Market is Projected to Reach US$ 226.9 Billion in 2028

Stratview Research
·4 min read
Stratview Research
Stratview Research

The Agriculture Equipment market is expected to reach US$ 226.79 Billion in 2028, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% during 2022- 2028, reports Stratview Research.

Raipur, Oct. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stratview Research, a leading market research firm has launched a report on the Agriculture Equipment Market which provides an in-depth analysis of the market dynamics, current and emerging trends, industry forecast, and competitive landscape.

Click here to get the free sample pdf:

https://www.stratviewresearch.com/Request-Sample/1040/agriculture-equipment-market.html#form

How is the Report Helpful?

The report has a very high utility for the key decision-makers and strategists in terms of accurate market insights, future growth opportunities, and key success factors.

Most importantly, the report analyses the possible impact of COVID-19 on the market dynamics which offers cushioning against the uncertain business environment and helps in streamlining the resources and investment decisions in a fruitful manner.

What are the Top Market Drivers?

According to the report, the Agriculture Equipment market is driven by a host of factors, some of which are noted below:

•     Expanding global economy, the growing disposable income of consumers, and increasing demand for processed foods, packaged foods, and meats.

•     Increase in mechanization accompanied by an increase in farmers’ income.

•     Growing demand for food, technological advancements like autonomous tractors, flying drones, etc. are helping farmers to produce at lower costs.

•     Using farming equipment helps to obtain high crop yields in a relatively short time and with minimal effort.

•     Farmers are being encouraged to buy agricultural equipment due to the implementation of farm loan waiver schemes.

The report also includes growth rate estimates based upon the intensity of drivers and constraints and provides the users with several graphical illustrations of the key insights.


Agriculture Equipment Market Segmentation:

Stratview Research has segmented the market in the following ways which fulfill the market data needs of multiple stakeholders across the industry value chain.

  • By Product Type

  • By Region

Agriculture Equipment Market Insights

Market Trends Product Type

The Farm Tractors segment dominated the market with a more than 29% revenue share in 2021.

The market is segmented as farm tractors, harvesting machinery, plowing & cultivation machinery, planting & fertilizing machinery, haying machinery, and others.  Farm tractors are further segmented by product type into sub-compact utility tractors, compact utility tractors, and specialty tractors. Further, based on horsepower; farm tractors are segmented into <30 HP, 30-100 HP, 101-200 HP, and >200 HP.

Which region offers the best opportunity and growth?

Asia-Pacific is estimated to be the largest market for agriculture equipment during the forecast period.

Significant economic development in the region, growing disposable income of consumers, and a huge consumer base are the major features of the Asia-Pacific market. Rising demand for processed and packaged food, changing lifestyles, and a surge in demand for meat products are the major factors driving the growth of the Asia-Pacific region in the agriculture equipment market. North America and Europe are also expected to offer substantial growth opportunities during the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact on the Agriculture Equipment Market

COVID-19 has put an instant halt to many industries across the globe. Lockdown norms in several countries have swiftly affected the global economy by affecting the supply chain, production, and demand in the market. Both direct, as well as indirect impacts of the pandemic, have been incorporated in this report.

To know more about the covid-19 impact, get a free sample report, here:

https://www.stratviewresearch.com/Request-Sample/1040/agriculture-equipment-market.html#form

Who are the Top Market Players?

After a thorough analysis of the market, the experts have listed a few key players and discussed company profiles of the below-given players -

  • AGCO Corporation

  • Alamo Group Inc.

  • Amazonen-Werke H. Dreyer GmbH & Company KG

  • ARGO SpA

  • Bucher Industries AG

  • Changzhou Dongfeng Agricultural Machinery Group Company Limited

  • China National Machinery Industry Corporation

  • CLAAS KGaA mbH

  • CNH Industrial NV

  • Deere & Company

  • Escorts Limited

  • Iseki & Co. Ltd.

  • J C Bamford Excavators Ltd. (JCB)

  • Kubota Corporation

  • Mahindra & Mahindra Limited

  • Same Deutz-Fahr Group S.p.A. (SDF)

  • Valmont Industries Inc.

  • Yanmar Co. Ltd.

  • Zetor Tractors A.S.

What deliverables will you get in this report?

  • In-depth analysis of the Agriculture Equipment Market

  • Detailed market segmentation.

  • Competitive-landscape analysis.

  • Historical, present, and future market size analysis.

  • Industry trends, technologies, and advancements.

  • Growth and operation strategies adopted by key players.

  • Potential segments/regions offering promising growth.

  • Geographical presence of the key players.

Related reports which might be useful:

  1. Agriculture Tires Market

https://www.stratviewresearch.com/2877/agriculture-tires-market.html

  1. Agriculture Equipment Seals Market

https://www.stratviewresearch.com/2970/agriculture-equipment-seals-market.html

About us –

Stratview Research is a global market research firm that offers reliable market reports, market entry strategies, strategic growth consulting, and more. The market experts compile high-quality market information to help users obtain granular level clarity on current business trends and expected future developments. Stratview Research also offers customisation of the reports. Reach out to the analysts to customize the given report according to your priority/requirement.

Stratview Research has also launched 'Composights', an online portal that offers free thought leadership reports, whitepapers, market report synopsis, and much more for Composites and allied industries, worth US$ 20,000 every year.

Click here to sign up (No costs involved):

https://www.stratviewresearch.com/composights/sign-in

CONTACT: Stratview Research E-mail: sales@stratviewresearch.com Direct: +1-313-307-4176


