U.S. markets open in 3 hours 44 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,541.00
    +16.75 (+0.37%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,012.00
    +102.00 (+0.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,128.00
    +94.50 (+0.63%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,067.10
    +7.90 (+0.38%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.57
    -0.39 (-0.45%)
     

  • Gold

    1,838.00
    -5.20 (-0.28%)
     

  • Silver

    24.24
    +0.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1349
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8270
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.29
    +0.50 (+2.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3622
    +0.0011 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.2600
    -0.0930 (-0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,099.07
    +589.62 (+1.42%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    999.92
    +5.17 (+0.52%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,582.48
    -7.18 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,772.93
    +305.70 (+1.11%)
     

Agriculture IoT Market Worth $22.6 Billion by 2028 — Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd.
·8 min read

Agriculture IoT Market by Component (Hardware, Software, Connectivity & Services), Application (Precision Farming, Smart Greenhouse, Livestock Monitoring, Smart Irrigation, and Other Applications), and Geography — Global Forecasts to 2028

Redding, California, Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report, Agriculture IoT market by Component (Hardware, Software, Connectivity & Services), Application (Precision Farming, Smart Greenhouse, Livestock Monitoring, Smart Irrigation, and Other Applications), and Geography Global Forecasts to 2028”, published by Meticulous Research®, the agriculture IoT market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.8% from 2021–2028 to reach $22.6 billion by 2028.

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=5080

Agriculture IoT refers to the adoption of advanced technologies to produce higher yields from farms to cater to increasing food demands and enhance productivity by optimizing fertilizer use for increased efficiency. The deployment of smart devices based on IoT is changing how agriculture data is handled, processed, and delivered. The agriculture IoT market is witnessing consistent growth due to the growing utilization of precision farming techniques and the increasing adoption of IoT and cloud-based solutions.

In addition, extensive government initiatives towards encouraging modernized farming techniques, the rise in population, the increasing demand for high-quality food products, and shrinking arable land are driving the growth of this market. However, the lack of data privacy & security restrains the growth of the global agriculture IoT market to a notable extend.

Impact of COVID-19 on the Agriculture IoT Market

The COVID-19 pandemic adversely impacted the global economy. Nationwide lockdowns and social distancing norms were imposed across several countries, negatively affecting multiple industries, including the agriculture IoT industry.

The uncertainty regarding the duration of the lockdowns made it difficult for the key market players to anticipate the recovery of the agriculture IoT market. Thus, numerous agriculture IoT providers are under immense pressure across various fronts due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

However, economies are shifting their focus from responding to the pandemic to economic recovery, and hence, various growth opportunities are expected to emerge for the agriculture IoT market players due to the growing demand for IoT-based solutions. The COVID-19 pandemic hindered the growth of the agriculture IoT market due to the lockdowns imposed during the first half of 2020. It also lowered the financial potential of consumers and resulted in a considerable decline in sales generated from agriculture IoT solutions and services.

Speak to our Analysts to Understand the Impact of COVID-19 on Your Business: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/speak-to-analyst/cp_id=5080

In 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic had a moderate impact on global crop production. However, consumption of grain, fuel, food, and livestock feed was severely impacted by the economic constraints in the first half of 2020. However, during the second half of 2020, grain consumption started to recover due to the improvement in economic activities and increased grain exports. Global industry demand for smart farm equipment was mixed during the first half of 2020, but improvements were witnessed across major markets in the second half of 2020.

Thus, the agriculture IoT market was severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic due to delayed and postponed orders for agriculture IoT solutions but gradually showcased a positive comeback from the second half of 2020.

Agriculture IoT Market Overview

Based on component, the hardware segment commanded the largest share of the overall agriculture IoT market in 2021. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the rapid automation of agricultural processes, reduction in the prices of sensors, and the high adoption rate of livestock monitoring hardware, guidance controller systems, feed optimization devices, and smart greenhouse hardware.

However, the connectivity & services segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is driven by the need to ensure high standards through greater scalability, 24/7 availability, software integration & support, and by proactively identifying potential program risks to prevent IoT system failures.

Based on application, the precision farming segment commanded the largest share of the overall agriculture IoT market in 2021. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the rising demand for automating agricultural processes, the high adoption rate of livestock monitoring hardware and guidance controller systems, extensive government initiatives for the incorporation of precision farming techniques, and the rising adoption of modernized practices to improve farm productivity.

Quick Buy – Agriculture IoT Market Research Report: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/Checkout/21488282

However, the livestock monitoring and management segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is driven by the increasing need for livestock monitoring and disease detection, the growing adoption of IoT sensors by dairy farmers, and the rising cattle population due to increasing dairy farms.

The agriculture IoT market scope varies greatly across different continents due to the pace of technological development across different parts of the world. Numerous companies in North America are offering IoT solutions to enhance the agricultural output and leverage the benefits obtained from integrating new technologies, such as 5G and cloud computing with IoT solutions, which help streamline agriculture businesses. The presence of established agriculture IoT players and start-ups has boosted the overall agriculture IoT market in North America. North America currently holds the major share in terms of revenue and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period.

However, rising government initiatives towards digitization, the strong inclination of businesses and governments toward storing and processing data locally, and the growing adoption of agriculture IoT by the farmers in the region enable Asia-Pacific to register the fastest growth in the global agriculture IoT market. Thus, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in its agriculture IoT market size in the coming years.

The report also includes an extensive assessment of the key strategic developments adopted by leading market participants in the industry over the past three years. In recent years, the agriculture IoT market has witnessed numerous agreements, collaborations, and partnerships. For instance, in March 2021, John Deere signed a new precision agriculture partnership with the agri-tech start-up Solorrow (Germany) by launching a new app. Similarly, in April 2021, Trimble partnered with HORSCH (Germany) for agriculture automation.

The global agriculture IoT market is consolidated and dominated by a few major players, including Deere & Company (U.S.), Trimble Inc. (U.S.), AGCO Corporation (U.S.), DeLaval (Sweden), Raven Industries, Inc. (U.S.), GEA Group AG (Germany), Komatsu, Ltd. (Japan), Ponsse PLC (Finland), Farmer Edge Inc. (Canada), DICKEY-john (U.S.), CropX, Inc. (Israel), The Climate Corporation (U.S.), Topcon Positioning Systems, Inc. (U.S.), AgJunction Inc. (U.S.), and Antelliq Corporation (U.S.), and TeeJet Technologies (U.S.) among others.

To gain more insights into the market with a detailed table of content and figures, click here: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/agriculture-iot-market-5080

Scope of the Report:

Agriculture IoT Market, by Component

  • Introduction

  • Hardware

    • Automation and Control Systems

      • Irrigation Controllers

      • Flow and Application Control Devices

      • Variable Rate Controllers

    • Sensing and Monitoring Devices

      • Soil Sensors

      • Water Sensors

      • Climate Sensors

      • Sensors for Livestock

    • Guidance and Navigation

    • Drones

    • Handheld Computers

    • Displays

    • Smart Harvesters & Forwarders

    • RFID Tags and Readers

    • LED Grow Lights

  • Software

    • On-premise

    • Cloud-based

  • Connectivity & Services

Agriculture IoT Market, by Application

  • Introduction

  • Precision Farming

    • Yield Monitoring

    • Field Mapping

    • Crop Scouting

    • Weather Tracking & Forecasting

    • Variable Rate Technology

    • Inventory Management

    • Financial Management

    • Other Precision Farming Applications

  • Smart Greenhouse

    • Ambient Environmental Monitoring

    • Yield Monitoring

    • Water & Nutrient Management

  • Livestock Monitoring

    • Feeding Management

    • Breeding Management

    • Behavior Monitoring and Management

    • Other Livestock Monitoring and Management Applications

  • Smart Irrigation

  • Other Agriculture IoT Applications

Agriculture IoT Market, by Geography

  • North America

    • U.S.

    • Canada

  • Europe

    • Germany

    • U.K.

    • France

    • Italy

    • Spain

    • Switzerland

    • Netherlands

    • Rest of Europe

  • Asia-Pacific

    • Japan

    • China

    • India

    • South Korea

    • Thailand

    • Indonesia

    • Australia

    • Vietnam

    • Rest of Asia-Pacific

  • Latin America

    • Brazil

    • Mexico

    • Argentina

    • Rest of LATAM

  • Middle East & Africa

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=5080

Amidst this crisis, Meticulous Research® is continuously assessing the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on various sub-markets and enables global organizations to strategize for the post-COVID-19 world and sustain their growth. Let us know if you would like to assess the impact of COVID-19 on any industry here- https://www.meticulousresearch.com/custom-research

Related Reports:

Agriculture Analytics Market by Component (Software, Services), Application (Farm, Livestock, Aquaculture, and Others), Deployment (Cloud, On-premise), Farm Size (Small and Medium-sized Farms, Large Farms), and Region – Global Forecast to 2027

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/agriculture-analytics-market-5132

Agriculture Drone Market by Product (Hardware [Rotary Blade, Fixed Wing, Hybrid], Software), Application (Precision Agriculture, Livestock Monitoring, Smart Greenhouse, Irrigation, Precision Fish Farming), and Geography - Global Forecasts to 2025

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/agriculture-drone-market-4986

Irrigation Controllers Market by Type (Smart Irrigation Controller, Tap Timer, Basic Controllers), Irrigation Type (Sprinkler Irrigation, Drip Irrigation), and Application (Non-Agricultural and Agriculture) — Global Forecast to 2028

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/irrigation-controllers-market-4166

Precision Farming Software Market by Delivery Model (Local/Web, Cloud, SaaS, PaaS), Application (Yield Mapping, Crop Scouting, Irrigation Management, Inventory Management, Financial Management), Services Provider, by End-User (Agriculture, Horticulture, Floriculture, Animal Husbandry), and Geography - Global Forecasts to 2025

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/precision-farming-software-market-4993/

Micro Irrigation Systems Market by Type (Sprinkler, Drip), Component (Drippers, Polyethylene Tubing, Irrigation Valve, Filters), Crop Type (Plantation Crops, Orchard Crops, Field Crops), Application (Farmers, Government), and Geography- Global Forecasts to 2024

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/micro-irrigation-systems-market-4970/

Contact:
Mr. Khushal Bombe
Meticulous Market Research Inc.
1267 Willis St, Ste 200 Redding,
California, 96001, U.S.
USA: +1-646-781-8004
Europe : +44-203-868-8738
APAC: +91 744-7780008
Email- sales@meticulousresearch.com
Visit Our Website: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/
Connect with us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/meticulous-research
Content Source: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/pressrelease/45/agriculture-iot-market-2028

CONTACT: Mr. Khushal Bombe Meticulous Research® Direct Lines: +1-646-781-8004 (North America) +44-203-868-8738 (Europe) +91 744-7780008 (Asia-Pacific) Email- sales@meticulousresearch.com Visit Our Website: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/ Meticulous Research® Blog: https://meticulousblog.org/ Connect with us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/meticulous-research


Recommended Stories

  • Chip Linchpin ASML Joins Carmakers Warning of Vicious Cycle

    (Bloomberg) -- The global semiconductor shortage is hitting one of the industry’s most important gear makers, potentially creating a vicious cycle that will further strain supply to companies from Nissan Motor Co. to Apple Inc.Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show MRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessWhy Some Vaccinated People Resist Omicron and Others Don’tBiden Expects Russia to ‘Move In’ on Ukraine; Warns of SanctionsStocks Drop as Selloff Puts Nasdaq Into Correction: Markets WrapIs Covi

  • Oil Slips From 7-Year High With Biden Pledging to Tackle Prices

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil slipped from the highest close since 2014 after President Joe Biden pledged to continue trying to lower prices and an industry report pointed to a modest increase in U.S. crude stockpiles.Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show MRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessWhy Some Vaccinated People Resist Omicron and Others Don’tBiden Expects Russia to ‘Move In’ on Ukraine; Warns of SanctionsStocks Drop as Selloff Puts Nasdaq Into Correction: Markets WrapIs Covid Becoming Endemic?

  • Kinder Morgan profit tops expectations on higher gasoline, jet fuel volumes

    Global jet fuel demand, however, has again come under pressure with some countries reimposing border restrictions and other curbs to keep the Omicron coronavirus variant at bay, prompting travelers to reconsider their plans. "We saw a little bit more downside momentum on jet fuel due to omicron variant, but combined, we didn't really see a meaningful impact as we exited the year," senior executive Dax Sanders said in the earnings call. Kinder Morgan reported a 48% jump in jet fuel volumes and 7% jump in gasoline, following a year of coronavirus-driven decline.

  • '4.7% Rule' Is Like A $283,000 Retirement Savings Bonus

    You can't live off Social Security benefits alone. Smart retirement planning says the 4.7% Rule is your best shot for safe, durable retirement income.

  • Future of work: Zoom CFO describes the future of hybrid jobs at the company

    Zoom CFO Kelly Steckelberg joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Zoom hosting the Work Transformation Summit, the introduction of a new hybrid work model for the company's employees, and the importance of socialization and collaboration.

  • PG&E Probation Ends As Judge Calls It a ‘Continuing Menace’

    (Bloomberg) -- PG&E Corp. is ending a five-year felony probation as a “continuing menace to California,” a judge supervising the company said in his parting observations, noting the company went on a “crime spree” even as he tried to rehabilitate it.Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show MRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessWhy Some Vaccinated People Resist Omicron and Others Don’tBiden Expects Russia to ‘Move In’ on Ukraine; Warns of SanctionsStocks Drop as Selloff Puts Nasdaq Into Correcti

  • Boeing recovery sidetracked by regulatory tussles on big jets

    Boeing Co's steady climb out of successive crises - among the worst in U.S. corporate history - gained momentum last week when it won the 2021 jet order race https://www.reuters.com/business/aerospace-defense/boeing-wins-annual-jet-order-race-adjusted-basis-2022-01-11 against rival Airbus SE on an adjusted basis with a 737 MAX sales blitz. But closely watched orders and deliveries https://www.reuters.com/business/aerospace-defense/airbus-vs-boeing-orders-deliveries-2021-2022-01-11 have underscored the industrial and regulatory currents still facing its bigger 787 Dreamliner and 777X flagships - issues that have left Boeing fighting concurrent battles on both sides of the Atlantic. Regulators in Europe are challenging the safety net built in to 777X flight controls and deliveries of the 787 are expected to remain frozen until around April as U.S. regulators review production flaws, senior industry and government sources said.

  • Woman sues Southwest, says airline ejected her for removing mask to drink water

    Southwest Airlines Co was sued for $10 million on Tuesday by a 68-year-old Florida woman who said the carrier ejected her from a flight because she periodically needed to remove her mask to drink water. Medora Clai Reading said she was wrongly removed from a Jan. 7, 2021, flight to Palm Beach, Florida, from Washington, D.C. after a hostile flight attendant kept demanding that she keep her mask on despite medical issues, including a heart condition and low blood sugar, requiring that she stay hydrated. Southwest had no immediate comment, having yet to review the complaint.

  • Coffee shop foot traffic rebounding faster than restaurant visits

    Yahoo Finance's Brooke DiPalma discusses how consumers are returning to coffee shops faster than they're returning to restaurants amid the coronavirus pandemic.

  • U.S. Corn Saves Hungry Canadian Cows After Drought Scorches Feed

    (Bloomberg) -- Canada is now one of the top buyers of U.S. corn as cattle ranchers scour for grain to feed their animals.Dry conditions zapped as much as 40% of western Canada’s grain output last year, sending prices for barley and other crops to all-time highs and leaving a dearth of feed for the nation’s cattle industry. The squeeze has prompted Canada to make a rare commitment to bring in about 3.2 million metric of tons of corn from its southern neighbor, according to U.S. Department of Agri

  • Stanford GSB Graduated The Highest-Paid MBAs Of All Time In 2021

    Stanford has released its 2021 MBA employment report, the last top school to do so As we’ve seen in the release of employment reports from top-25 programs throughout fall and winter, the pandemic whirlwind ... The post Stanford GSB Graduated The Highest-Paid MBAs Of All Time In 2021 appeared first on Poets&Quants.

  • Volcafe Sees Second Year of Coffee Shortages on Low Brazil Crop

    (Bloomberg) -- One of the world’s largest coffee traders expects another year of shortages as drought and frost slash crop potential in top producer Brazil. Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show MRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessWhy Some Vaccinated People Resist Omicron and Others Don’tBiden Expects Russia to ‘Move In’ on Ukraine; Warns of SanctionsStocks Drop as Selloff Puts Nasdaq Into Correction: Markets WrapIs Covid Becoming Endemic? What Would That Mean?Global production is expected

  • Liberty Defense Airport Shoe Screening Technology Earns Prestigious National Award

    Liberty Defense Holdings Ltd. ("Liberty" or the "Company") (TSXV: SCAN) (OTCQB: LDDFF) (FRANKFURT: LD2), a leading technology provider of concealed weapons and threat detection solutions, is pleased to announce that the Company's millimeter-wave shoe screening technology, initially developed at Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL), was awarded the 2022 Interagency Partnership Award from the Federal Laboratory Consortium for Technology Transfer (FLC).

  • Top Tech Penny Stocks for Q1 2022

    The technology sector consists of businesses that develop, build, and market consumer electronics, electronic components, and software. Companies in the tech sector may also provide information technology (IT) services such as cloud computing. While the best-known companies are giants like Apple Inc. (AAPL) and Microsoft Inc. (MSFT), there also are tech businesses that are classified as penny stocks.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy Block, and 1 Reason to Sell

    Block (NYSE: SQ), the fintech company formerly known as Square, lost nearly half its market value over the past three months as rising interest rates sparked an exodus from higher-growth tech stocks. Declining Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) prices exacerbated the sell-off, since Block generates revenue from Bitcoin trades and holds some Bitcoin on its balance sheet.

  • ASML still has no licence to ship newest machines to China - CEO

    The chief executive of ASML Holding NV on Wednesday said the company still has not received permission to ship any of its most cutting edge lithography systems, which are necessary to make advanced computer chips, to China. Under pressure from the U.S. government, the Dutch government has withheld granting a licence for ASML to export the machines, which are considered "dual use" goods with possible military applications. CEO Peter Wennink said he thought it unlikely that China would be able to replicate top lithography technology independently because ASML relies on "relentless innovation" and integrating components that are only available from non-Chinese suppliers.

  • Microsoft buying Activision Blizzard could really hurt GameStop: analyst

    GameStop could be hurt by Microsoft spending $68.7 billion to buy Activision Blizzard.

  • Unilever rules out upping £50bn bid for GSK unit

    The consumer goods company had already made three separate bids to acquire the business, but GSK said earlier this week that the latest offer was still “fundamentally undervalued”.

  • Jherrod Thomas Shares Journey of Becoming A Millionaire By Working A Corporate Job

    Most millionaire stories come from entrepreneurs who took the leap to leave their jobs to pursue ownership. That's not the case for Jherrod Thomas.

  • China Looks to Resell LNG as World Grapples With Gas Shortage

    (Bloomberg) -- China, the world’s biggest buyer of liquefied natural gas, kicked off an unprecedented effort to resell its supply, alleviating global fuel shortage fears that have sparked record prices this winter.Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show MRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessWhy Some Vaccinated People Resist Omicron and Others Don’tBiden Expects Russia to ‘Move In’ on Ukraine; Warns of SanctionsStocks Drop as Selloff Puts Nasdaq Into Correction: Markets WrapIs Covid Becoming En