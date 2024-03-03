Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Corporation's (NASDAQ:ANSC) largest shareholders are individual investors with 52% ownership, private companies own 36%

Key Insights

Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition's significant individual investors ownership suggests that the key decisions are influenced by shareholders from the larger public

The top 6 shareholders own 48% of the company

Institutional ownership in Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition is 12%

If you want to know who really controls Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:ANSC), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are individual investors with 52% ownership. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

Meanwhile, private companies make up 36% of the company’s shareholders.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

We can see that Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition. The company's largest shareholder is Agriculture and Natural Solutions Acquisition Sponsor LLC, with ownership of 36%. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 6.6% and 5.0%, of the shares outstanding, respectively.

On studying our ownership data, we found that 6 of the top shareholders collectively own less than 50% of the share register, implying that no single individual has a majority interest.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. As far as we can tell there isn't analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.

Insider Ownership Of Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our information suggests that Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Corporation insiders own under 1% of the company. We do note, however, it is possible insiders have an indirect interest through a private company or other corporate structure. It seems the board members have no more than US$4.1m worth of shares in the US$437m company. Many investors in smaller companies prefer to see the board more heavily invested. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a substantial 52% stake in Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition, suggesting it is a fairly popular stock. This size of ownership gives investors from the general public some collective power. They can and probably do influence decisions on executive compensation, dividend policies and proposed business acquisitions.

Private Company Ownership

We can see that Private Companies own 36%, of the shares on issue. It might be worth looking deeper into this. If related parties, such as insiders, have an interest in one of these private companies, that should be disclosed in the annual report. Private companies may also have a strategic interest in the company.

Next Steps:

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition you should be aware of.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

