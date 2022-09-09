U.S. markets open in 3 hours 20 minutes

Agriculture Supply Chain Management Market to Accrue $2.1 Bn, Globally, by 2031 at 9.9% CAGR: Allied Market Research

·7 min read

Escalating preference for demand management solutions and rising cloud-based supply chain management software popularity drives the global agriculture supply chain management market trends.

PORTLAND, Ore., Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Agriculture Supply Chain Management Market by Component (Hardware, Solution, Services), by Solution Type (Transportation Management System, Warehouse Management System, Supply Chain Planning, Procurement & Sourcing, Manufacturing Execution System), by Deployment Model (On-premise, On-Demand/Cloud-Based), by User Type (Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprises): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031." As per the report, the global agriculture supply chain management industry was estimated at $0.78 billion in 2021, and is set to reach $2.1 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 9.9% from 2022 to 2031.

Allied_Market_Research_Logo
Allied_Market_Research_Logo

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Rise in the requirement for demand management solutions from agri-business firms and an increase in the use of cloud-based supply chain management software drives the growth of the global agriculture supply chain management market. In addition, a rise in the requirement for enhancing supply chain visibility will boost market trends. Nevertheless, the huge costs associated with the implementation and maintenance of supply chain management solutions will put brakes on the growth of the global market. However, a surge in urbanization and globalization and the integration of blockchain technology in agriculture supply chain management are set to generate new growth avenues for the global market.

Download Report (320 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures) at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/14941

Covid-19 scenario:

  • The COVID-19 pandemic severely impacted the growth of the global agriculture supply chain management market with supply chain disruptions in the agriculture sector caused as a result of labor shortage, inefficient cold chain facilities, transport restrictions, fluctuations in costs, and lack of collectors.

  • In the post-pandemic period, firms are predicted to focus on end-to-end stock visibility, complex supplier monitoring, and process automation. This will boost the global market trends.

The hardware segment to dominate the global market in terms of revenue by 2031

Based on the component, the hardware segment contributed to the highest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly three-fourths of the global agriculture SCM market share. Reportedly, this segment is predicted to contribute majorly toward an overall market share in 2031. The growth of the segment over the forecast period can be attributed to the development of advanced hardware components to be used in supply chain management infrastructure. In addition, the features offered by these hardware systems create an increase in demand for advanced hardware components, which eventually leads to the growth of the segment. However, the services segment is predicted to register the fastest CAGR of nearly 14.5% from 2022 to 2031. The segmental growth over the next ten years can be attributed to the adoption of supply chain management software and supply chain management services in the farming sector.

Request for Customization at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/14941

The on-premise segment to dominate the global market by 2031

In terms of the deployment model, the on-premise segment contributed to the highest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global agriculture supply chain management market share. Reportedly, this segment is predicted to contribute majorly toward an overall market share in 2031. The expansion of this segment over the forecast timeline is due to the ability of on-premise tools in collecting, displaying, and organizing key data from customer communication using e-mails, calls, and chatbots by using the firm's own IT infrastructure. However, the on-demand/cloud-based segment is predicted to register the highest CAGR of nearly 10.9% from 2022 to 2031. The segmental surge can be due to the rise in acceptance of cloud-based supply chain management solutions in mid-sized and small enterprises.

The large enterprises segment to hold the major market share over 2022-2031

On basis of the user type, the large enterprises segment contributed to the highest market share in 2021, accounting for more than three-fifths of the global agriculture supply chain management market share. Reportedly, this segment is predicted to contribute majorly toward an overall market share in 2031. The segmental surge over the forecast timespan can be credited to the heavy engagement of customers towards large-scale enterprises to keep the data handy and secured for assessing customer demand. However, the small & medium-sized enterprises segment is anticipated to record the fastest CAGR of 10.7% over the forecast period. The growth of the segment during the forecast period can be attributed to the shifting focus of SMEs toward customer satisfaction and growth in the adoption of supply chain management tools to obtain insights by analyzing real-time data across SMEs.

Interested to Procure the Data with Actionable Strategy & Insights? Inquire here at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/14941

Asia-Pacific to retain global market domination over 2022-2031

By Region, Asia-Pacific contributed notably in 2021, and is projected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. The region accounted for nearly two-fifths of the global agriculture supply chain management market in 2021. The growth of the market in the region over the forecast timespan can be credited to the strong economic growth along with the ongoing development in the services sector driving business enterprises to invest heavily in agriculture supply chain management software to sustain their growth and improve productivity. However, the LAMEA region is anticipated to record the fastest CAGR of 13.3% from 2022 to 2031. The growth of the regional market over the forecast period can be attributed to increasing demand for agricultural products due to an increase in domestic supply and the need for better management of supply chain processes in the region. The report also analyzes other regions such as Europe and North America.

Major market players

  • Agri Value Chain

  • AgriDigital

  • Ambrosus

  • Bext360

  • ChainPoint

  • eHarvestHub

  • Eka

  • FCE Group AG

  • Geora Ltd.

  • GrainChain, Inc.

  • IBM

  • Intellync

  • KPMG

  • Proagrica

  • SAP SE

  • Sustainable Agriculture Initiative Platform

  • Trellis Ltd.

Schedule a FREE Consultation Call with Our Analysts to Find Solutions for Your Business at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/14941

Similar Reports We Have on Logistics Industry:

Fleet and Transportation Management System for Transportation and Logistics Market by Application (Scheduling Routing and Tracking, ADAS, Fuel Management, Telematics, Others), by Component (Solution, Services): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031.

B2B Freight Transportation Market by Solution (Freight Transportation Cost Management, Freight Security & Monitoring System, Freight Mobility Solution, Warehouse Management System and Freight 3PL Solutions), Deployment (Cloud and On-premise), Mode of Transport (Rail Freight, Road Freight, Waterborne Freight and Air Freight) and End-User (Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Oil & Gas, Consumer & Retail and Energy & Power): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2031.

Digital Freight Forwarding Market by Mode of Transport (Land, Sea, and Air), Function (Warehouse Management and Transportation Management), Vertical (Retail and E Commerce, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Automotive, and Others) and Deployment Mode (Cloud and On Premises): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030.

Project Logistics Market by Services (End to End Solutions or Standalone Services, Supply Chain Solutions, Remote Area Logistics Services, Cost Modelling, Route Planning, Storage and Warehousing, Off-wharf Freight Handling, Movement of Oversized Cargo & Equipment and Others), Mode of Transportation (Roadways, Waterways, Airways and Railways), and Verticals (Mining &Resources, Oil & Gas, Construction, Defense, Renewable Energy, Agricultural Supplies and Government): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030.

Contact:
David Correa
5933 NE Win Sivers Drive
#205, Portland, OR 97220
United States
USA/Canada (Toll Free):
+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022
UK: +44-845-528-1300
Hong Kong: +852-301-84916
India (Pune): +91-20-66346060
Fax: +1(855)550-5975
help@alliedmarketresearch.com 
Web: www.alliedmarketresearch.com
Allied Market Research Blog: https://blog.alliedmarketresearch.com
Follow Us on | Facebook | Twitter | LinkedIn |

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/agriculture-supply-chain-management-market-to-accrue-2-1-bn-globally-by-2031-at-9-9-cagr-allied-market-research-301621074.html

SOURCE Allied Market Research

