Agrifood of Gyeongsangbuk-do Province of Korea Sets New All-time Export Record…Fresh Fruits of Gyeongsangbuk-do Province Soars in Popularity in Southeast Asia

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gyeongsangbuk-do Province of Korea achieved its all-time export record of USD 640 million in 2021. The agrifood export record is expected to be renewed this year as it has already surpassed the previous year's export performance as of October 2022.

The export amount of agrifood for Gyeongsangbuk-do Province in October 2022 alone was USD 679.64 million, a 40% increase compared to the export of USD 485.45 million in October 2021.

Among the fresh agricultural products, export has increased by 81.3%, 52.6%, and 33.7% for apples, peaches, and strawberries. By countries, export has increased by 114.1%, 60%, 53.5%, and 48.5% for Thailand, the Taiwan region, Vietnam, and Hong Kong S.A.R.

Among agrifood produced in Korea, fresh fruits are the most popular in Southeast Asia. Consumers purchase Korean fruits for ancestral rites and gifts as they are captivated by the sweet flavor, scent, and high quality.

Gyeongsangbuk-do Province is surrounded by high-altitude mountain land with a wide daily temperature range and low precipitation, which makes it an ideal area to grow fruits. Fruits produced here make up around 30% of total fruit production. By fruits, 64%, 52%, 54%, and 86% of all apples, peaches, grapes, and plums are produced respectively in Gyeongsangbuk-do Province.

'daily' is a provincial fruit brand of Gyeongsangbuk-do Province, which sells premium fruits selected and guaranteed by Gyeongsangbuk-do Province. The brand is strictly limited to 'apples, peaches, grapes, and plums' and only the fruits that have undergone a collective selection process based on strict criteria at the Agricultural Products Processing Complex equipped with the latest facilities, automation system, non-destructive brix meter, and washing facilities, and conform to the hygiene criteria based on the quality management manual can be released for sale with the 'daily' brand sticker.

As stated above, 'daily' has established a strict quality management system thus making it a very popular brand among buyers.

Meanwhile, the Gyeongsangbuk-do Province has been conducting various projects to achieve agrifood export of USD 800 million by 2026. The province has been establishing and promoting diverse export strategies through the construction of the Agrifood Export General Support Center, the establishment of customized marketing infrastructure for each country for growing markets in ASEAN and other regions, the increase of exported items for mainstream markets, and operation of permanent stores overseas for agrifood.

