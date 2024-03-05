Agrify Insider Ups Holding By 127% During Year

Viewing insider transactions for Agrify Corporation's (NASDAQ:AGFY ) over the last year, we see that insiders were net buyers. This means that a larger number of shares were purchased by insiders in relation to shares sold.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Agrify Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by Raymond Chang is the biggest insider purchase of Agrify shares that we've seen in the last year. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of US$0.47. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Does Agrify Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It's great to see that Agrify insiders own 45% of the company, worth about US$2.2m. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Agrify Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. Along with the high insider ownership, this analysis suggests that insiders are quite bullish about Agrify. Looks promising! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Agrify. For example - Agrify has 5 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

