AgriShield becomes the first risk management platform in North America to receive top marks from the International Farm Sustainability Assessment

Farm Management Canada
·2 min read
Farm Management Canada
Farm Management Canada

AgriShield

Canada’s most comprehensive platform for managing farm risk
Canada’s most comprehensive platform for managing farm risk

OTTAWA, April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgriShield®, a comprehensive risk assessment and planning tool created by Farm Management Canada, is the first and only Canadian risk management platform that meets the Farm Sustainability Assessment (FSA) standards at the highest level – GOLD.

The FSA was developed by the Sustainable Agriculture Initiative (SAI), an internationally recognized sustainability standard dedicated to advancing sustainable agriculture across the food and beverage value chain. Over 150 companies in over 30 countries including Canada are using the FSA tool to support their sustainable sourcing goals. These companies include Nestle, Cargill, Bayer, Syngenta, Bonduelle. Kellogg’s, McDonald’s, OceanSpray, and McCain.

FSA is used to evaluate the level of on-farm sustainability and encourage continuous farm improvement in economic viability, social responsibility, and environmental stewardship.

AgriShield® takes on-farm sustainability one step further. It is the first and only Canadian platform to offer a 360o view of the farm to help farmers assess and prioritize their risks through a series of self-directed questionnaires covering six key areas: People, Finance, Markets, Farm Management, Business Environment, and Production and create a detailed action plan to implement risk management best practices. The platform also provides access to additional resources and tools to help farmers further mitigate their risks.

“In an increasingly complex and competitive business environment, the AgriShield® platform not only helps farmers take control with confidence, but measure their on-farm sustainability practices against one of the top agricultural sustainability standards in the world all at the same time” says Heather Watson, Executive Director of Farm Management Canada.

“We are proud to be developing innovative business management tools like AgriShield® to help to make farm management a little easier.”

The AgriShield® platform is available to all Canadian farms at www.myagrishield.ca.

The development of AgriShield® was funded in part through Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada’s AgriRisk Initiatives Program.

About Farm Management Canada
A national umbrella for Canadian farm business management activity, Farm Management Canada is the only organization devoted exclusively to the development and delivery of advanced business management information, tools and resources to position Canada's farmers for success. Our programs and activities are made possible through support from generous sponsors and supporters including Government, private industry, the non-profit sector and academia.

For more information contact:
Mathieu Lipari
Program Manager
Farm Management Canada
mathieu@fmc-gac.com

Farm Management Canada – Gestion agricole du Canada
1-888-232-3262
info@fmc-gac.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/55f5c661-7e3a-4b5a-be97-90b733818536


