U.S. markets open in 6 hours 38 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,944.50
    +20.00 (+0.51%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,446.00
    +134.00 (+0.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,189.75
    +85.50 (+0.71%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,823.10
    +13.80 (+0.76%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.88
    +2.01 (+2.31%)
     

  • Gold

    1,729.50
    +6.90 (+0.40%)
     

  • Silver

    18.25
    +0.36 (+2.04%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9968
    +0.0035 (+0.35%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1930
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.99
    +0.43 (+1.68%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1589
    +0.0068 (+0.59%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    141.2090
    +0.6340 (+0.45%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,874.75
    +107.48 (+0.54%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    484.29
    +4.62 (+0.96%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,287.43
    +6.24 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,626.51
    +6.90 (+0.02%)
     

Agritech company Cropin launches its cloud platform to digitize the agricultural industry

Catherine Shu
·3 min read

Backed by investors including the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and CDC Group, Cropin is set on digitizing the agricultural industry. Today, the company announced the launch of Cropin Cloud, a cloud platform with integrated apps. Founded in 2010, Cropin's other products are live in 92 countries, it is partnered with over 250 B2B customers and has digitized 26 million acres of farmland. It claims the world’s largest crop knowledge graph of more than 500 crops and 10,000 crop varieties.

Krishna Kumar, the founder and CEO of Cropin, told TechCrunch that Cropin Cloud was developed because the agriculture industry does not have access to a “unified, coherent platform that can enable and help build a wide variety of solutions,” even as it faces disruptions caused by climate change, geo-political tensions, food supply chain disruptions and a growing global population.

“The global ag ecosystem is gigantic in depth and breadth, but strangely, the tools to capture and share data coherently are sorely missing,” he added.

Cropin Cloud can be used by agribusinesses of all sizes. It has three sub-platforms that allow farmers and other stakeholders in the food value chain to access tools for earth observation, remote sensing and data and machine learning to help them better manage crops and harvests.

Cropin's leadership team
Cropin's leadership team

Cropin's leadership team

The first sub-platform is Cropin Apps, which covers a wide range of uses cases: global farming operations management, food safety measures, supply chain visibility, predictability and risk management, tracing food from the farm to table, research and development and production management. It also helps farmers track deforestation and carbon emissions.

Cropin Data Hub, meanwhile, gathers data from different sources for analysis, including on-field farm management apps, IoT devices, drones, remote sensing satellites and weather reports. And finally, Cropin Intelligence uses the company’s 22 contextual deep-learning and AI models to help agribusinesses with data points like crop detection, crop stage identification, yield estimates, irrigation scheduling, pest and disease prediction, nitrogen uptake and harvest date estimation.

Some examples of how Cropin’s technology has been utilized include Unilever’s work with coconut farmers who used the company’s SmartFarm Plus app to record information about how mature trees were, issues they were facing and productivity levels. The app then used that data to provide location-specific advice, like how much coconut sugar farmers were likely to produce.

Cropin also provided insights about the weather, crop management, pest and disease forecasts, nutrient management and soil and water management practices to the World Bank and Government of India in a project that spanned 244 villages, 30,000 farm plots and 77 crop varieties. Cropin says this resulted in a 30% average increase in yield and productivity, with nearly 37% increase in farm revenue.

Since its launch 12 years ago, Cropin has raised a total of $33 million. In addition the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation’s Strategic Investment Fund and CDC Group, its other investors include ABC World Asia, Chiratae Ventures, Ankur Capital, Beenext and Kris Gopalakrishnan’s family office. Kumar said Cropin is now in the process of fundraising for its Series D round, and aims to raise investments in the range of $50 million to $75 million in the next six months.

Headquartered in Bangalore, Cropin has subsidiaries in the United States, Singapore and the Netherlands. Earlier this year, co-founder and COO Kunal Prasad relocated to the Netherlands to oversee European operations. Kumar says Cropin’s committed annual recurring revenue is $15 million to $25 million and that the company has grown 2.5x over the past few years, and expects to see similar growth this year. “With the launch of Cropin Cloud, we expect 2023 will be a game changer for Cropin in terms of revenue growth,” Kumar said.

Bill Gates offers guidance on what climate technologies he’s looking to fund

Recommended Stories

  • Polish female ‘vampire’ was buried with sickle across her throat to stop her coming back

    A female ‘vampire’ buried in a 17th-century Polish graveyard has been unearthed by researchers, with a sickle placed carefully across her neck to stop her rising from the dead.

  • Scientists discover humans produce an invisible aura of air-cleansing molecules

    Humans have an invisible aura around our bodies which could be cleaning the air we breathe, scientists have found.

  • The Curious Hole in My Head

    I barreled into the world — a precipitous birth, the doctors called it — at a New York City hospital in the dead of night. In my first few hours of life, after six bouts of halted breathing, the doctors rushed me to the neonatal intensive care unit. A medical intern stuck his pinkie into my mouth to test the newborn reflex to suck. I didn’t suck hard enough. So they rolled my pink, 7-pound-11-ounce body into a brain scanner. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Lo and behol

  • WATCH: SpaceX launches 51 Starlink satellites, orbital transfer vehicle

    While NASA’s Artemis I mission has yet to launch, fans still have a chance to see a rocket light up the sky Sunday evening.

  • Anthony Fauci used 'science' to silence unsettled debate. Why that's so dangerous

    To his discredit, Anthony Fauci joined his true believers in condemning infidels who came to different conclusions.

  • Europe was once green and water-rich. Now, it's more and more like California

    Europe is facing one of its worst droughts ever, as rivers dry up, farms go fallow and vineyards roast.

  • A Sunday night liftoff for SpaceX after Saturday's scrub of NASA's Artemis moon mission

    SpaceX ensured a launch for Labor Day weekend when Falcon 9 lifted off at 10:09 p.m. ET Sunday night from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

  • Why swarms of ‘cyborg cockroaches’ are being created in labs

    Remote-controlled cyborg cockroaches - part insect, part machine - have been created by Japanese scientists who hope swarms could be used one day to inspect hazardous radioactive sites or monitor the environment.

  • British Pound Falls to Lowest Level Since 1985 as U.K. Economic Pain Mounts

    Investors see increased odds that the pound will tumble below parity with the dollar, though sterling was slightly higher after Liz Truss won the race to lead the Conservative Party and become Britain’s next prime minister.

  • First Mover Americas: Bitcoin Languishes Below $20K as Energy Crisis in Europe Worsens

    The latest price moves in bitcoin (BTC) and crypto markets in context for Sept. 5, 2022. First Mover is CoinDesk’s daily newsletter that contextualizes the latest actions in the crypto markets.

  • Does Suncor Energy (SU) Have the Potential to Rally 41% as Wall Street Analysts Expect?

    The consensus price target hints at a 40.9% upside potential for Suncor Energy (SU). While empirical research shows that this sought-after metric is hardly effective, an upward trend in earnings estimate revisions could mean that the stock will witness an upside in the near term.

  • 'Predatory' payday loan scammers thrive with stolen data, BBB says. What to watch out for.

    New report from Better Business Bureau warns consumers of numerous ways scammers have found a home within the shadows of the payday loan industry.

  • HSBC and Metro bank join Britain's Stop Scams hotline

    HSBC, its online arm First Direct, and Metro Bank have joined a fraud-reporting hotline as the cost of living crisis increases the number of financial scams, an industry body said on Tuesday. Britain has become the scam capital of the world as more people bank online, especially since the COVID-19 pandemic began unfolding in 2020. Members already include Barclays, Meta, Microsoft, Google, NatWest, Nationwide Building Society, Santander and Talk Talk.

  • Can the Videogame Industry Overcome Its Recent Challenges?

    All major videogame makers like Microsoft Corporation (MSFT), Sony Corporation (SONY), Nintendo (NTDOY) and Activision Blizzard (ATVI) have been suffering owing to poor videogame sales.

  • ‘Forget about chasing rewards and seek the lowest interest rate possible’: Credit-card rates near peak not seen since 1996

    The average interest rates on new credit card offers are nearing a point unseen in nearly three decades, reflecting the real-life effects of Federal Reserve rate hikes that have been coming since early 2022 and seem bound to continue. The annual percentage rate (APR) was 17.96% for new card offers as of Wednesday, according to aggregated data from Bankrate.com. At that time, the average APR hit 18.12%, said Ted Rossman, Bankrate’s senior industry analyst.

  • CVS to buy Signify Health in $8 billion deal

    CVS Health Corp on Monday agreed to buy home healthcare services company Signify Health for about $8 billion in cash, a move that will enable one of the largest U.S. healthcare companies to provide further care management to patients in their homes. Healthcare companies like CVS have been expanding beyond managing health and pharmacy benefits with acquisitions of doctors groups and surgical centers in recent years. "We’ve been very clear about what we were looking for in expanding our health services, either be it primary care, provider enablement or in the home, and Signify Health clearly checks off two boxes: into the home and provider enablement," CVS CEO Karen Lynch said in an interview.

  • Gold Advances as Global Inflation Concerns See Dollar Retreat

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold rose as the dollar eased and the outlook for inflation on the back of higher energy costs outweighed an expected European Central Bank rate hike.Bullion is stabilizing after capping five months of declines through August as the US dollar and 10-year Treasury yields climbed, which weighed on the non-interest bearing precious metal. Gold is also finding support as a traditional hedge against price pressures. Central banks globally are raising rates to fight inflation, with grow

  • China’s Energy Giants Sell Gas to World Scrambling for Supply

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s biggest energy groups are diverting more liquefied natural gas away from their languishing home market, offering some relief to desperate buyers suffering supply shortages in other parts of the world. Cnooc is offering to sell an LNG cargo for November loading from the North West Shelf export project in Australia, according to traders with knowledge of the matter. That comes after other major shippers, including Sinopec and PetroChina Co., sold several LNG shipments from U

  • Sweden, Finland step in to avert Lehman-like situation for power companies

    STOCKHOLM/HELSINKI (Reuters) -Finland and Sweden on Sunday announced plans to offer billions of dollars in liquidity guarantees to power companies in their countries after Russia's Gazprom shut the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline, deepening Europe's energy crisis. Finland is aiming to offer 10 billion euros ($9.95 billion) and Sweden plans to offer 250 billion Swedish crowns ($23.2 billion) in liquidity guarantees. "This has had the ingredients for a kind of a Lehman Brothers of energy industry," Finnish Economic Affairs Minister Mika Lintila said on Sunday.

  • European Stocks Slip as Key Russian Gas Pipeline to Remain Closed

    European indexes fell and the euro touched a new 20-year low after Russia extended a halt to natural-gas flows through Nord Stream, sending energy prices soaring.