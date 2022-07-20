Agritourism Market Size to Grow by USD 4.33 billion Owing to Growing Tourism Industry - 37% Growth Contribution from North America - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Global Agritourism Market by Application (domestic and international) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA) - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the global agritourism market between 2020 and 2025 is USD 4.33 billion with an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 2.37%. The analysts at Technavio have categorized the global agritourism market as a part of the global hotels, restaurants, and leisure market. The agritourism market growth is likely to be driven by factors including the growing tourism industry coupled with the growing popularity of instant bookings. However, the risks associated with fraudulent vacation rental houses, apartments, and homestays will emerge as a key threat to the global agritourism market growth.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Agritourism Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2021-2025

Key Segmentation Insights

The global agritourism market report is segmented by Application (domestic and international) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

Regional Analysis: 37% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key markets for agritourism in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in regions. The growing tourism industry will facilitate the global agritourism market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Revenue-generating Segment Insights: The domestic application segment held the largest agritourism market share in 2020. The segment will continue to account for the highest revenue throughout the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the growing enthusiasm among tourists to indulge in recreational activities such as visiting petting farms, pumpkin picking, and horseback riding. Factors such as the presence of affordable wellbeing retreats and a significant increase in the number of company-sponsored vacations are expected to accelerate the growth of this segment during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The global agritourism market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as increased product or service extensions and technological innovations to compete in the market. To make the most of the opportunities and recover from the post-pandemic impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The global agritourism market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.

Top Agritourism Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

Some other companies covered in the report are:

Global Agritourism Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of over 2.37% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 4.33 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 0.2 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, France, UK, and Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Agrotours Inc., AgTours.US, Diniscor, Domiruth PeruTravel, Innisfail Travel Service Ltd., Liberty Hill Farm, Nokyo Tourist Corp., Quadrant Australia, Star Destinations, and Stita Group Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Application

5.3 Domestic - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.4 International - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.5 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.8 Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.2.3 Impact of seasonality on agritourism

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Landscape disruption

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Agrotours Inc.

10.4 AgTours.US

10.5 Diniscor

10.6 Domiruth PeruTravel

10.7 Innisfail Travel Service Ltd.

10.8 Liberty Hill Farm

10.9 Nokyo Tourist Corp.

10.10 Quadrant Australia

10.11 Star Destinations

10.12 Stita Group

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

11.4 List of abbreviations

