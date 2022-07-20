U.S. markets open in 9 hours 28 minutes

Agritourism Market Size to Grow by USD 4.33 billion Owing to Growing Tourism Industry - 37% Growth Contribution from North America - Technavio

·9 min read

NEW YORK, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Agritourism Market by Application (domestic and international) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA) - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the global agritourism market between 2020 and 2025 is USD 4.33 billion with an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 2.37%. The analysts at Technavio have categorized the global agritourism market as a part of the global hotels, restaurants, and leisure market. The agritourism market growth is likely to be driven by factors including the growing tourism industry coupled with the growing popularity of instant bookings. However, the risks associated with fraudulent vacation rental houses, apartments, and homestays will emerge as a key threat to the global agritourism market growth.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Agritourism Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Agritourism Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2021-2025



Key Segmentation Insights

The global agritourism market report is segmented by Application (domestic and international) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

Regional Analysis:  37% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key markets for agritourism in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in regions. The growing tourism industry will facilitate the global agritourism market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Revenue-generating Segment Insights: The domestic application segment held the largest agritourism market share in 2020. The segment will continue to account for the highest revenue throughout the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the growing enthusiasm among tourists to indulge in recreational activities such as visiting petting farms, pumpkin picking, and horseback riding. Factors such as the presence of affordable wellbeing retreats and a significant increase in the number of company-sponsored vacations are expected to accelerate the growth of this segment during the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape

The global agritourism market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as increased product or service extensions and technological innovations to compete in the market.  To make the most of the opportunities and recover from the post-pandemic impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The global agritourism market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.

Top Agritourism Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

Some other companies covered in the report are:

  

Related Reports:

Adventure Tourism Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2022-2026

Helicopter Tourism Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2021-2025

Wellness Tourism Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2022-2026

Global Agritourism Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of over 2.37%

Market growth 2021-2025

$ 4.33 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

0.2

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

North America at 37%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Germany, France, UK, and Canada

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Agrotours Inc., AgTours.US, Diniscor, Domiruth PeruTravel, Innisfail Travel Service Ltd., Liberty Hill Farm, Nokyo Tourist Corp., Quadrant Australia, Star Destinations, and Stita Group

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

  • 2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2020

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Application

  • 5.3 Domestic - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.4 International - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.8 Key leading countries

  • 7.9 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.2.3 Impact of seasonality on agritourism

  • 8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Landscape disruption

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Agrotours Inc.

  • 10.4 AgTours.US

  • 10.5 Diniscor

  • 10.6 Domiruth PeruTravel

  • 10.7 Innisfail Travel Service Ltd.

  • 10.8 Liberty Hill Farm

  • 10.9 Nokyo Tourist Corp.

  • 10.10 Quadrant Australia

  • 10.11 Star Destinations

  • 10.12 Stita Group

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.3 Research methodology

  • 11.4 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/agritourism-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-4-33-billion-owing-to-growing-tourism-industry---37-growth-contribution-from-north-america---technavio-301588376.html

SOURCE Technavio

