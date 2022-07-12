Agrochemical Additives Market Poised to Reach US$ 2.7 Bn by 2032 at 4.6% CAGR - Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

China will continue dominating the East Asia agrochemical additives market over this coming ten-year period. Agriculture is a socio-economic unit, and plays a vital role in the global economy. Increased demand from the agriculture industry coupled with the food industry is led to be macroeconomic environment for global agrochemical additives market

NEWARK, Del, July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global agrochemical additives market is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 2.7 Bn by 2032, with sales growing at a 4.6% CAGR over the assessment period. The need for various agrochemicals including fertilizers and pesticides is rising owing to increase in population, which trigger demand for crops and vegetables production. While the demand for food products is rising all across the globe, cultivation area is decreasing as a result of the urbanization, industrialization, and development in the infrastructure.



The market of agrochemical additives has been substantially influenced by certain socio-demographic factors, economic development, urbanization, and high demand for genetically modified crop.

Furthermore, focus on seed treatment, rationalization of rates, post-harvest agrochemical regulations, innovation funds for aggrotech, and import substitutions are expected to fuel the agrochemical additive market.

“Growing demand for functional foods and high-nutrient food products is driving sales of agrochemical additives. In addition to this, significant government-backed investments, and subsidies for crop production across emerging economies will augment the growth in the market,” says an FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways:

By end use, pesticides are expected to account for a dominant share oof the total demand for agrochemical additives.

Based on crop type, the cereals and grains segment is anticipated to hold about 35.8% of the overall consumption.

India is expected to emerge as a lucrative pocket in the South Asia agrochemical additives market over the assessment period.

Competitive Landscape

Leading players operating in the global agrochemical additives market include Syngenta, Bayer, BASF, UPL, Compass Minerals, Adama Ltd., Sumitomo Chemicals., Nufarm Limited., K+S Group., and the United States' Israel Chemical Company (Israel). Some recent developments in the market include:

In Oct 2021, one of the prominent market participant United Phosphorus announced its long-term collaboration with a global bioscience company Chr. Hansen to commercialize microbial-based solutions for sustainable agriculture.





Agrochemical Additive Market Segmentation

By End Use:

Fertilizers

Pesticides

Plant Growth Regulators

Soil Conditioners

Liming and Acidifying agents





By Application:

Crop Protection

Seed Treatment

Soil Health

Solvents

Dispersants

Preservatives

Others





By Crop Type:

Cereals & Grains

Oilseeds & Pulses

Fruits & Vegetables

Plantation Crops and Hydroponics

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Pacific

Middle East & Africa

More Insights into the agrochemical additive Market Report

In its latest report, Future Market Insights offers an unbiased analysis of the global agrochemical additive market, providing historical data from 2017 to 2021 and forecast statistics for the period 2022-to 2032. To understand the global market potential, growth, and scope, the market is segmented based on end use, application, crop type, and region.

