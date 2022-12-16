Agrochemicals market: APAC is estimated to account for 50% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The agrochemicals market size is expected to grow by USD 49 million at a CAGR of 4.48% between 2022 and 2027. APAC is forecasted to contribute 50% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The market in the region is estimated to grow at the fastest pace during the forecast period. The practice of modern farming procedures and the growing use of agrochemicals will facilitate the agrochemicals market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Agrochemicals Market 2023-2027

Agrochemicals market: Segmentation analysis

Technavio has segmented the agrochemicals market by product (fertilizers and pesticides), application (cereals and grains, oilseeds and pulses, and fruits and vegetables), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all segments to the growth of the global agrochemicals market.

The fertilizers segment will account for a significant share of the market during the forecast period. Fertilizers are classified into synthetic and biofertilizers. Synthetic fertilizers are further subdivided into nitrogenous, phosphatic, and potassic fertilizers. The use of fertilizers for the production of cereals and grains, fruits, vegetables, and oilseeds will drive the growth of the fertilizers segment during the forecast period.

Key factor driving market growth

The increasing use of herbicides is driving the global agrochemicals market growth.

Herbicides are used for varieties of crops, including cereals, grains, fruits, vegetables, oilseeds, and pulses.

The use of herbicides in agricultural applications has increased owing to the preference of consumers toward fruits and green vegetables, with the increasing awareness regarding health and fitness.

Many industry players are developing bio-based herbicides that are eco-friendly. Such factors are expected to fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

The implementation of integrated pest management (IPM) for crop protection is a key trend in the market.

IPM can is a strategy that involves specific procedures for pest prevention in an agricultural environment. It is a prevention method and creates a hostile environment for pests through systemic resistance and proper operation design.

IPM includes the integration of multiple control methods involving inspection, monitoring, and reporting.

Such developments and innovations are expected to influence the growth of the market positively during the forecast period

Competitive analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, among others. Buy the report

What are the key data covered in this agrochemicals market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the agrochemicals market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the agrochemicals market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the agrochemicals market across APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of agrochemicals market vendors

The size of the agrochemicals market in Canada is estimated to increase by USD 279.69 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.45%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers the market segmentation by product (fertilizers and pesticides) and application (crop-based and others).

The agricultural adjuvant market size is estimated to increase by USD 1.01 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.34%. The increased use of herbicides is notably driving the agricultural adjuvant market growth, although factors such as the challenging regulatory environment may impede the market growth.

Agrochemicals Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 167 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.48% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 49 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.95 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 50% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and the UK Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Companies profiled American Vanguard Corp., Archer Daniels Midland Co., Arysta LifeScience Corp., BASF SE, Bayer AG, Cargill Inc., CF Industries Holdings Inc., Corteva Inc., Drexel Chemical Co., Evonik Industries AG, FMC Corp., Gharda Chemicals Ltd., Haifa Group, Koch Industries Inc., Nissan Chemical Corp., Nufarm Ltd., Nutrien Ltd., Rotam CropSciences Ltd., Syngenta Crop Protection AG, and Yara International ASA Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get customized segments.

Browse for Technavio "Materials Market" Research Reports

Table of content

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global agrochemicals market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Product

6.3 Fertilizers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Pesticides - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Market opportunity by Product

7 Market Segmentation by Application

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Application

7.3 Cereals and grains - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Oilseeds and pulses - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Fruits and vegetables - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.6 Market opportunity by Application

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 Brazil - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 American Vanguard Corp.

12.4 Archer Daniels Midland Co.

12.5 Arysta LifeScience Corp.

12.6 BASF SE

12.7 Bayer AG

12.8 Cargill Inc.

12.9 CF Industries Holdings Inc.

12.10 Corteva Inc.

12.11 Drexel Chemical Co.

12.12 Evonik Industries AG

12.13 FMC Corp.

12.14 Gharda Chemicals Ltd.

12.15 Haifa Group

12.16 Koch Industries Inc.

12.17 Nissan Chemical Corp.

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

