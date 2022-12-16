U.S. markets close in 3 hours 42 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,835.95
    -59.80 (-1.54%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,733.22
    -469.00 (-1.41%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,663.29
    -147.24 (-1.36%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,749.84
    -24.76 (-1.40%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.36
    -0.75 (-0.99%)
     

  • Gold

    1,799.60
    +11.80 (+0.66%)
     

  • Silver

    23.31
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0617
    -0.0017 (-0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4930
    +0.0430 (+1.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2173
    -0.0009 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.5250
    -1.2150 (-0.88%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,824.64
    -595.03 (-3.42%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    388.49
    -16.98 (-4.19%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,332.12
    -94.05 (-1.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,527.12
    -524.58 (-1.87%)
     

Agrochemicals market: APAC is estimated to account for 50% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period - Technavio

·16 min read

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The agrochemicals market size is expected to grow by USD 49 million at a CAGR of 4.48% between 2022 and 2027. APAC is forecasted to contribute 50% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The market in the region is estimated to grow at the fastest pace during the forecast period. The practice of modern farming procedures and the growing use of agrochemicals will facilitate the agrochemicals market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Agrochemicals Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Agrochemicals Market 2023-2027

For more insights on market size, request a sample report!

Agrochemicals market: Segmentation analysis

Technavio has segmented the agrochemicals market by product (fertilizers and pesticides), application (cereals and grains, oilseeds and pulses, and fruits and vegetables), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all segments to the growth of the global agrochemicals market.

  • The fertilizers segment will account for a significant share of the market during the forecast period. Fertilizers are classified into synthetic and biofertilizers. Synthetic fertilizers are further subdivided into nitrogenous, phosphatic, and potassic fertilizers. The use of fertilizers for the production of cereals and grains, fruits, vegetables, and oilseeds will drive the growth of the fertilizers segment during the forecast period.

Download a sample report

Key factor driving market growth

  • The increasing use of herbicides is driving the global agrochemicals market growth.

  • Herbicides are used for varieties of crops, including cereals, grains, fruits, vegetables, oilseeds, and pulses.

  • The use of herbicides in agricultural applications has increased owing to the preference of consumers toward fruits and green vegetables, with the increasing awareness regarding health and fitness.

  • Many industry players are developing bio-based herbicides that are eco-friendly. Such factors are expected to fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

  • The implementation of integrated pest management (IPM) for crop protection is a key trend in the market.

  • IPM can is a strategy that involves specific procedures for pest prevention in an agricultural environment. It is a prevention method and creates a hostile environment for pests through systemic resistance and proper operation design.

  • IPM includes the integration of multiple control methods involving inspection, monitoring, and reporting.

  • Such developments and innovations are expected to influence the growth of the market positively during the forecast period

Download the sample to get a holistic overview of the agrochemicals market by industry experts to evaluate and develop growth strategies.

Competitive analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, among others. Buy the report

What are the key data covered in this agrochemicals market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the agrochemicals market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the agrochemicals market and its contribution to the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the agrochemicals market across APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

  • Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of agrochemicals market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. 
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related reports:

  • The size of the agrochemicals market in Canada is estimated to increase by USD 279.69 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.45%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers the market segmentation by product (fertilizers and pesticides) and application (crop-based and others).

  • The agricultural adjuvant market size is estimated to increase by USD 1.01 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.34%. The increased use of herbicides is notably driving the agricultural adjuvant market growth, although factors such as the challenging regulatory environment may impede the market growth.

Agrochemicals Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

167

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.48%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 49 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

3.95

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 50%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, Germany, and the UK

Competitive landscape

Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks

Companies profiled

American Vanguard Corp., Archer Daniels Midland Co., Arysta LifeScience Corp., BASF SE, Bayer AG, Cargill Inc., CF Industries Holdings Inc., Corteva Inc., Drexel Chemical Co., Evonik Industries AG, FMC Corp., Gharda Chemicals Ltd., Haifa Group, Koch Industries Inc., Nissan Chemical Corp., Nufarm Ltd., Nutrien Ltd., Rotam CropSciences Ltd., Syngenta Crop Protection AG, and Yara International ASA

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get customized segments.

Browse for Technavio "Materials Market" Research Reports

Table of content

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global agrochemicals market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Product

  • 6.3 Fertilizers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Pesticides - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Product

7 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Application

  • 7.3 Cereals and grains - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Oilseeds and pulses - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Fruits and vegetables - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.6 Market opportunity by Application

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 Brazil - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 American Vanguard Corp.

  • 12.4 Archer Daniels Midland Co.

  • 12.5 Arysta LifeScience Corp.

  • 12.6 BASF SE

  • 12.7 Bayer AG

  • 12.8 Cargill Inc.

  • 12.9 CF Industries Holdings Inc.

  • 12.10 Corteva Inc.

  • 12.11 Drexel Chemical Co.

  • 12.12 Evonik Industries AG

  • 12.13 FMC Corp.

  • 12.14 Gharda Chemicals Ltd.

  • 12.15 Haifa Group

  • 12.16 Koch Industries Inc.

  • 12.17 Nissan Chemical Corp.

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Agrochemicals Market 2023-2027
Global Agrochemicals Market 2023-2027
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/agrochemicals-market-apac-is-estimated-to-account-for-50-of-the-growth-of-the-global-market-during-the-forecast-period---technavio-301704146.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • FSRA Takes Enforcement Action Against Three Formerly Licensed Insurance Agents

    The Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario (FSRA) issued orders imposing administrative penalties in amounts between $15,000 - $55,000 on Jay Sanjay Patel, Nirali Chandrakant Patel and Pratik Gohel.

  • What Is the Lipstick Effect and How Could It Impact the Economy in 2023?

    More often used to describe consumers' tendencies to indulge in smaller luxury items during economic downturns, experts at Willis Towers Watson (WTW) are predicting a potential "lipstick effect" for...

  • Comcast Is Doing Well Despite the Competition

    The company has multiple growth catalysts that point to a strong showing in 2023

  • Crypto Exchange Zipmex to Seek Creditor Support for Recovery Process: Source

    The goal is to fully reactivate customer withdrawals once creditors have approved the plan in a vote.

  • Retail investors turn to ETFs as recession fears knock down meme stocks

    Retail investors are doubling down on Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) as rising interest rates and volatile markets curb their appetite for risky assets such as meme stocks, SPACs and cryptocurrencies. Global financial markets have taken a beating as central banks try to combat runaway inflation with aggressive rate hikes, thereby ending years of loose monetary policy that had underpinned a record rise in the prices of such assets. Vanda Research highlighted a largely risk-off sentiment among investors in its latest report by pointing to a 4.4% year-over-year drop in single-stock purchases by retail traders to $173 billion even as inflows into ETFs rose nearly 14% to $116 billion.

  • Bitcoin Few Weeks Away From Its First Weekly Chart 'Death Cross'

    Bitcoin has never seen a death cross on its weekly chart before and the ominous-sounding indicator has a bad reputation of trapping sellers on the wrong side in traditional markets.

  • Better Buy: General Electric or Raytheon Technologies?

    The two industrial giants are fierce rivals in commercial aerospace (they are the two leading players in aircraft engines), and a comparison of their relative investment merits says a lot about the current overall investing environment. A lazy, superficial interpretation of affairs would quickly conclude that Raytheon Technologies is more of a commercial aerospace company versus the more broad-based, industrially focused General Electric. In reality, commercial aerospace is more important to GE.

  • Why Oil Stocks Keep Falling

    Oil stocks suffered a third straight day of falling share prices on Friday, with oil majors ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) and Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) and pipeline operator Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD) all dropping sharply in early-morning trading. As of 10:50 a.m. EST, Exxon stock remains down 1.6%, Chevron has lost 1.8%, and Enterprise Products stock is down 2.4%. Tumbling oil prices were the cause.

  • 'They ain't seen nothing yet': President Biden has accused oil companies of 'war profiteering' and threatened them with a new windfall tax. Will it help with gas prices?

    Or is it just hot air?

  • 3 Major Regional Banks Worth a Look Despite Recession Risk

    The Zacks Major Regional Banks will benefit from the Fed's aggressive interest rate hikes and decent loan demand. Business restructuring and digitization also offer support. On these favorable factors, industry players like JPM, BAC & C are worth a look.

  • Warren Buffett Bought Boatloads of These 2 Stocks in 2022

    The 92-year-old Warren Buffett and his company Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) have been beating the market for decades, standing strong even through multiple recessions. Buffett typically takes a long-term investing approach, which means the Oracle of Omaha is seeing a lot of opportunity. Here are two stocks Buffett bought boatloads of this year.

  • China’s New Iron Ore Buyer Sets Off Biggest Shakeup in Years

    (Bloomberg) -- China is about to upend the $160 billion iron ore trade with the biggest change in years as Beijing expands efforts to increase control over the natural resources needed to feed its economy.Most Read from BloombergTrump Hawks Superhero NFT Trading Cards as Crypto Universe ImplodesCovid Unleashed in Beijing Shows Rest of China What’s NextWorld’s Largest Hotel Aquarium Bursts Spilling 1,500 FishIs Putin Finally Getting Smart About His Ukraine Disaster?A new state-owned company calle

  • Warren Buffett Backed BYD To Launch Fresh EV Brand In 2023

    Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway backed BYD Co, Ltd (OTC: BYDDF) (OTC: BYDDY) looked to launch a new "professional and personal" electric car brand in 2023. The new brand will be an addition to Yangwang, a premium brand set for launch in the first quarter of 2023, Reuters reports citing Brian Luo, the company's branding assistant general manager. Also Read: Warren Buffett's Berkshire Trims Stake In BYD EV Company To Below 15% BYD capitalized on a range of incentives for electric cars offered

  • 12 Countries That Produce the Best Cars in the World

    In this piece, we will take a look at the 12 countries that produce the best cars in the world. For more countries, head on over to 5 Countries That Produce the Best Cars in the World. The car industry is one of the largest industries in the world. The industry is also often used […]

  • OPEC's U.S. shale worries subside as it cuts forecast

    OPEC has cut its forecasts for U.S. shale oil supply several times as factors including investor caution curb expansion, making the non-conventional supply less of a worry for the producer group in its decisions on oil policy. On Tuesday, OPEC trimmed its forecast for 2023 growth in U.S. tight oil, another term for shale, to 780,000 barrels per day. U.S. shale oil drillers over the last two decades helped to turn the United States into the world's largest producer.

  • 2 Top Buffett Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Haul

    As Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett has famously said, it often pays to be greedy when others are fearful and fearful when others are greedy -- and there's certainly no shortage of fear shaping today's stock market backdrop. Macroeconomic conditions have generally led to brutal trading for tech stocks this year, and the growth-heavy Nasdaq Composite index is currently down 28% across 2022's trading. Economic uncertainty suggests that the market could continue to be turbulent in the near term, but investors also have opportunities to buy shares in category-leading companies at prices that set the stage for attractive long-term returns.

  • Tesla Stock On Track For Its Worst Year Ever As Elon Musk's EV Giant Faces Big Headwinds

    Tesla (TSLA) has been a monster stock over much of its history, especially from its stratospheric run from mid-2019 to late 2021. But in 2022, Tesla stock has been a big loser, on track to plunge 57% as of Dec. 16. That would easily surpass 2016's 11% fall, the only other annual decline since Tesla stock came public in 2010....

  • This High-Yield Dividend Stock Has Stomped on the Gas in 2022

    Williams (NYSE: WMB) is having a big year. The natural gas pipeline giant has gone on a shopping spree and recently unveiled its third acquisition to enhance its gas pipeline network. Here's a look at Williams' latest deal and how it will help put its high-yielding dividend on an even firmer foundation.

  • Stock Market Sell-Off: Is Celsius Holdings a Buy?

    Energy drink maker Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ: CELH) continues to fuel its meteoric rise on a combination of dramatic sales growth, widening profit margins, and a new distribution deal with PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP) that could open international markets for its beverages. While Celsius is capitalizing on the currently trendy "functional beverages" buzz phrase, let's see whether it has what it takes to keep the momentum going, especially if the economy and market tank further next year. Functional beverages are a broad range of drinks that are sought out for their perceived health benefits, whether they are energy drinks; juices; alternatives based on dairy, plants, or nuts; teas, or so-called smart beverages.

  • Electric vehicles confront the leap to the mass market

    The past year was sobering for investors who poured money into Tesla Inc and rival electric vehicle startups that hoped to emulate Tesla CEO Elon Musk's success. Rivian Automotive Inc, which had a higher market value than Ford Motor Co shortly after it went public in 2021, lost more than 70% of its value over the past year. Electric van maker Arrival warned it could run out of cash in less than a year.