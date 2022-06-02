U.S. markets open in 1 hour 37 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,120.50
    +21.50 (+0.52%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,938.00
    +140.00 (+0.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,634.25
    +83.25 (+0.66%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,863.60
    +10.60 (+0.57%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    112.27
    -2.99 (-2.59%)
     

  • Gold

    1,858.70
    +10.00 (+0.54%)
     

  • Silver

    22.16
    +0.24 (+1.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0689
    +0.0033 (+0.31%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9310
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.52
    -0.67 (-2.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2556
    +0.0069 (+0.55%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.6680
    -0.4660 (-0.36%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,099.96
    -1,408.50 (-4.47%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    655.82
    -28.38 (-4.15%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,532.95
    -74.71 (-0.98%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,413.88
    -44.01 (-0.16%)
     

Agrochemicals Market Size in Canada to Grow by USD 279.69 million | BASF SE and Bayer AG Among Key Vendors | Technavio

·9 min read

NEW YORK, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --The agrochemicals market in Canada is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as technology, trait leadership, price, quality, and cost to compete in the market. BASF SE, Bayer AG, CF Industries Holdings Inc., Dow Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Nippon Soda Co. Ltd., Nutrien Ltd., Syngenta Crop Protection AG, UPL Ltd., and Yara International ASA are among some of the major market participants.

Agrochemicals Market in Canada by Product and Application - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Agrochemicals Market in Canada by Product and Application - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The agrochemicals market in Canada is expected to grow by USD 279.69 million from 2021 to 2026. Moreover, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.45% during the forecast period.

Request Latest Sample Report to learn about more highlights related to market growth.

Agrochemicals Market in Canada 2022-2026: Key Vendor Offerings

BASF SE - The company offers agrochemicals under the brand name of Armezon.

Bayer AG - The company offers agrochemical products for farmers.

CF Industries Holdings Inc. - The company offers agrochemical products such as ammonia, urea, and ammonium nitrate.

Dow Inc. - The company offers agrochemical products such as fertilizers and pesticides.

DuPont de Nemours Inc. - The company offers agrochemical products such as ammonia and ammonium nitrate.

Agrochemicals Market in Canada 2022-2026: Scope

The agrochemicals market in Canada report covers the following areas:

Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000. Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights

Agrochemicals Market in Canada 2022-2026: Driver and Challenge

The increasing use of herbicides is driving the agrochemicals market growth in Canada. Many companies are launching herbicide products. For instance, in January 2021, Corteva announced the launch of the new herbicide Exhilarate, which protects wheat and barley crops in Canada. Herbicides are less expensive than their substitute products. Many players are developing bio-based herbicides, which are eco-friendly and are adopted significantly by farmers. Such factors are expected to fuel the growth of the agrochemicals market in Canada during the forecast period.

The regulatory laws and obligations are challenging the growth of the agrochemicals market in Canada. Manufacturers need to follow regulations to avoid consequences. Market players are also required to keep tax authorities updated. Any amendments to these tax regulations, interpretation of taxes, following the tax structure, and any new finding in a country can influence other financial statement components such as receivables, liabilities, and deferred tax assets. Such factors will hamper the growth of the agrochemicals market in Canada during the forecast period.

Agrochemicals Market in Canada 2022-2026: Segmentation

  • Product

  • Application

Agrochemicals Market in Canada 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist agrochemicals market growth in Canada during the next five years

  • Estimation of the agrochemicals market size in Canada and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the agrochemicals market in Canada

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of agrochemicals market vendors in Canada.

Related Reports

Hydroponic Nutrients Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Agricultural Adjuvant Market by Application, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Agrochemicals Market In Canada Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.45%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 279.69 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

4.20

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

BASF SE, Bayer AG, CF Industries Holdings Inc., Dow Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Nippon Soda Co. Ltd., Nutrien Ltd., Syngenta Crop Protection AG, UPL Ltd., and Yara International ASA

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

***1. Executive Summary                         

**1.1 Market Overview

*Exhibit 01:  Key Finding 1

*Exhibit 02:  Key Finding 2

*Exhibit 03:  Key Finding 5

               *Exhibit 04:  Key Finding 6

*Exhibit 05:  Key Finding 7

***2. Market Landscape                            

**2.1 Market ecosystem

*2.1.1 Parent Market

*Exhibit 06:  Parent market

*Exhibit 07:  Market characteristics

**2.2 Value chain analysis

*Exhibit 08: Value chain analysis: Fertilizers and agricultural chemicals

*2.2.1 Inputs

*2.2.2 Inbound logistics

*2.2.3 Operations

*2.2.4 Outbound logistics

*2.2.5 Marketing and sales

*2.2.6 Industry Innovation

***3. Market Sizing                      

**3.1 Market definition

*Exhibit 09:  Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

**3.2 Market segment analysis

*Exhibit 10:  Market segments

**3.3 Market size 2021

**3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

*Exhibit 11:  Global - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 12:  Global market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)

***4. Five Forces Analysis                         

**4.1 Five Forces Summary

*Exhibit 13:  Five forces analysis 2021 & 2026

**4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

*Exhibit 14:  Bargaining power of buyers

**4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

*Exhibit 15: Bargaining power of suppliers

**4.4 Threat of new entrants

*Exhibit 16: Threat of new entrants

**4.5 Threat of substitutes

*Exhibit 17: Threat of substitutes

**4.6 Threat of rivalry

*Exhibit 18: Threat of rivalry

**4.7 Market condition

*Exhibit 19:  Market condition - Five forces 2021

***5. Market Segmentation by Product               

**5.1 Market segments

*Exhibit 20:  Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

**5.2 Comparison by Product

*Exhibit 21:  Comparison by Product

**5.3 Fertilizers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 22:  Fertilizers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 23:  Fertilizers - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**5.4 Pesticides - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 24:  Pesticides - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 25:  Pesticides - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**5.5 Market opportunity by Product

*Exhibit 26:  Market opportunity by Product

***6. Market Segmentation by Application                        

**6.1 Market segments

*Exhibit 27:  Application - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

**6.2 Comparison by Application

*Exhibit 28:  Comparison by Application

**6.3 Crop-based - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 29:  Crop-based - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 30:  Crop-based - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**6.4 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 31:  Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 32:  Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**6.5 Market opportunity by Application

*Exhibit 33:  Market opportunity by Application

***7. Customer landscape                        

**7.1 Overview

*Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria

*Exhibit 34: Customer landscape

***8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends                  

**8.1 Market drivers

*8.1.1 Increasing use of herbicides

*8.1.2 Technological improvements leading to efficient methods of agriculture

*8.1.3 Increasing demand for sustainable bio-based agricultural products

**8.2 Market challenges

*8.2.1 Regulatory laws and obligations

*8.2.2 Lack of monitoring on counterfeit products

*8.2.3 Increasing health concerns

*Exhibit 35:  Impact of drivers and challenges

**8.3 Market trends

*8.3.1 Implementation of Integrated Pest Management (IPM) as a new method of crop protection

*8.3.2 Introduction of biopesticides

*8.3.3 Increasing in product developments

***9. Vendor Landscape                            

**9.1 Overview

*Exhibit 36:  Vendor landscape

**9.2 Vendor Disruption

*Exhibit 37: Landscape disruption

*Exhibit 38: Industry risks

**9.3 Competitive Scenario

***10. Vendor Analysis               

**10.1 Vendors covered

*Exhibit 39: Vendors covered

**10.2 Market positioning of vendors

*Exhibit 40: Market positioning of vendors

**10.3 BASF SE

*Exhibit 41:  BASF SE - Overview

*Exhibit 42:  BASF SE - Business segments

*Exhibit 43:  BASF SE - Key news

*Exhibit 44:  BASF SE - Key offerings

*Exhibit 45:  BASF SE - Segment focus

**10.4 Bayer AG

*Exhibit 46:  Bayer AG - Overview

*Exhibit 47:  Bayer AG - Business segments

*Exhibit 48:  Bayer AG - Key offerings

*Exhibit 49:  Bayer AG - Segment focus

**10.5 CF Industries Holdings Inc.

*Exhibit 50:  CF Industries Holdings Inc. - Overview

*Exhibit 51:  CF Industries Holdings Inc. - Business segments

*Exhibit 52:  CF Industries Holdings Inc. - Key offerings

*Exhibit 53:  CF Industries Holdings Inc. - Segment focus

**10.6 Dow Inc.

*Exhibit 54:  Dow Inc.  - Overview

*Exhibit 55:  Dow Inc.  - Business segments

*Exhibit 56:  Dow Inc.  - Key offerings

*Exhibit 57:  Dow Inc.  - Segment focus

**10.7 DuPont de Nemours Inc.

*Exhibit 58:  DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Overview

*Exhibit 59:  DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Business segments

*Exhibit 60:  DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Key offerings

*Exhibit 61:  DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Segment focus

**10.8 Nippon Soda Co. Ltd.

*Exhibit 62:  Nippon Soda Co. Ltd. - Overview

*Exhibit 63:  Nippon Soda Co. Ltd. - Product and service

*Exhibit 64:  Nippon Soda Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

**10.9 Nutrien Ltd.

*Exhibit 65:  Nutrien Ltd. - Overview

*Exhibit 66:  Nutrien Ltd. - Business segments

*Exhibit 67:  Nutrien Ltd. - Key offerings

*Exhibit 68:  Nutrien Ltd. - Segment focus

**10.10 Syngenta Crop Protection AG

*Exhibit 69:  Syngenta Crop Protection AG - Overview

*Exhibit 70:  Syngenta Crop Protection AG - Product and service

*Exhibit 71:  Syngenta Crop Protection AG - Key offerings

**10.11 UPL Ltd.

*Exhibit 72:  UPL Ltd. - Overview

*Exhibit 73:  UPL Ltd. - Business segments

*Exhibit 74:  UPL Ltd. - Key offerings

*Exhibit 75:  UPL Ltd. - Segment focus

**10.12 Yara International ASA

*Exhibit 76:  Yara International ASA - Overview

*Exhibit 77:  Yara International ASA - Business segments

*Exhibit 78:  Yara International ASA - Key news

*Exhibit 79:  Yara International ASA - Key offerings

*Exhibit 80:  Yara International ASA - Segment focus

***11. Appendix                           

**11.1 Scope of the report

*11.1.1 Market definition

*11.1.2 Objectives

*11.1.3 Notes and caveats

**11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

*Exhibit 81: Currency conversion rates for US$

**11.3 Research Methodology

*Exhibit 82: Research Methodology

*Exhibit 83: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

*Exhibit 84: Information sources

**11.4 List of abbreviations

*Exhibit 85: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/agrochemicals-market-size-in-canada-to-grow-by-usd-279-69-million--basf-se-and-bayer-ag-among-key-vendors--technavio-301558998.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • I invested in Tesla early and now have a low 8-figure nest egg. I want to live off the interest and leave my kids money so they ‘don’t have to struggle like I had to.’ Do I need a financial adviser?

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. What’s more, if they’re telling you a 3% to 4% rate of return is what they can do, that’s because those lower returns are consistent with the goal of capital preservation rather than a growth-above-all-else strategy that would be needed to generate annual returns of 10% or more, says McBride.

  • New Forecasts: Here's What Analysts Think The Future Holds For Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB)

    Albemarle Corporation ( NYSE:ALB ) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making substantial...

  • Amazon Stock Splits This Week: Should You Buy Now?

    After exploding in the headlines back in March, Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) stock split is set for this Friday, and its share price has been climbing higher this week in anticipation. The main reason to buy shares before the split is the likelihood that the share price will rise before and after the split. Historically, stock splits have generated price increases.

  • Elon Musk tells Tesla staff: return to office or leave

    Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk has asked employees to return to the office or leave the company, according to an email sent to employees and seen by Reuters. "Everyone at Tesla is required to spend a minimum of 40 hours in the office per week," Musk wrote in the email sent on Tuesday night. "The more senior you are, the more visible must be your presence,” Musk wrote.

  • Strong Insider Buying Puts These 3 Stocks in Focus

    Corporate insiders give us one of the clearer signals available in the stock markets. The insiders are company officers, with ‘inside’ positions that give them greater access to company plans and resources, the very facts that will impact stock prices. Governmental regulators require insiders to publish their trades in a timely manner, as a way of avoiding their having an undue advantage, and retail investors can use tools like the Insiders’ Hot Stocks to follow these trades. We’ve gotten the pr

  • 5 large companies that will emerge from the tech wreck as even more fearsome

    Technology companies that provide a real value for the economy will stand apart from those that benefited from pandemic-era hype.

  • 3 Cryptocurrency Stocks With Up to 439% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Select analysts believe these crypto-related stocks can skyrocket between 118% and 439% over the next 12 months.

  • Why Block Stock Dropped 5% Today

    Shares of fintech giant Block (NYSE: SQ), formerly Square, tumbled in Wednesday morning trading after The Wall Street Journal warned that business is getting tough in the buy now, pay later (BNPL) space. As of 11:40 a.m. ET, Block stock is down 5%. The company was an early entrant into the BNPL space, bidding $29 billion in August 2021 to acquire Australian BNPL leader Afterpay and its 16 million installment-paying customers.

  • Should I buy this big dip? Warren Buffett has spent a third of his cash hoard — so it might be a sharp idea to start nibbling

    Buffett is buying. Time to follow his coattails?

  • Is It Too Late to Benefit From Amazon's Stock Split?

    Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) stock split is set to happen. The company's shareholders recently approved a 20-for-1 stock split, and Amazon shares will begin trading at the split-adjusted price on June 6. In the case of Amazon, this date was May 27.

  • Relief at the Pump Could Come Soon. Thank Saudi Arabia.

    Facebook’s COO Sandberg to quit, fresh data on manufacturing and jobs, Pfizer seeks approval for Covid vaccines for young children, and other news to start your day.

  • Jeremy Grantham warns the S&P 500 will ‘likely’ plunge another 40% minimum — here are 3 shockproof stocks in his portfolio to help limit the pain

    Grantham remains ultra bearish. But this trio may offer some protection.

  • China EV startups say May sales up, post-lockdown output constrained

    Li Auto Inc reported a May sales gain of 166% from a year earlier to 11,496 vehicles on Wednesday. Xpeng Inc posted a gain of 78% with 10,125 deliveries. Nio Inc delivered 7,024 EVs, up 5% from a year earlier.

  • C3.ai Stock Swoons as Guidance Disappoints

    For the July quarter, C3.ai sees revenue of $65 million to $67 million, falling well shy of the Street consensus at $74.4 million.

  • Lumber Is the Cheapest in Seven Months as Housing Markets Soften

    (Bloomberg) -- The days of pricey lumber might finally be over.Lumber futures are toppling to levels not seen since November amid fears of a softening housing market and economic recession. Futures fell as low as $604.50 per 1,000 board feet in Chicago on Wednesday, extending a slump to about 46% this year. The commodity’s collapse is a stark reversal from all-time highs set in 2021 during a pandemic-fueled homebuilding boom.“Lumber markets are probing for a floor,” said Kevin Mason, managing di

  • 2 Under-the-Radar Growth Opportunities Energy Transfer Investors Won't Want to Overlook

    Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) has a lot of growth coming down the pipeline to expand its existing operations. The master limited partnership (MLP) has several pipeline projects under way and in development, along with building new processing and export capacity. Two that investors might have missed are its potential expansion into Panama and the emerging carbon capture and storage (CCS) market.

  • Billionaire Ken Griffin Loads Up on These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    What to make of the markets right now? Stocks finished the last full week of May with gains. The S&P 500 pulled back from the bear-market territory by gaining 6% for the week and moderating its year-to-date loss to 13%. The NASDAQ remains low, at a 23% year-to-date loss. It’s all a reminder that while markets are falling this year, the true key to understanding them is volatility. It’s natural at times like this to turn to the financial experts – traders who’ve risen to prominence through long-t

  • Tesla CEO Elon Musk issues ultimatum to remote workers

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian joins the Live show to detail Tesla CEO Elon Musk's demand that the company's workers and executives should be expected to return to the office.

  • Saudi Arabia to raise oil production if Russian output falls under sanctions- FT

    Discussions had been held about an immediate increase in production from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, which could be announced at Thursday's OPEC+ meeting, according to the report https://www.ft.com/content/cf18ce69-e46a-4802-9058-1340c5a2c94d, citing a diplomatic source. OPEC+ comprises of members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies led by Russia. Production increases that are scheduled for September would be brought forward to July and August, the source said.

  • Dimon says brace for U.S. economic 'hurricane' due to inflation

    Jamie Dimon, Chairman and Chief Executive of JPMorgan Chase & Co described the challenges facing the U.S. economy akin to an "hurricane" down the road and urged the Federal Reserve to take forceful measures to avoid tipping the world's biggest economy into a recession. Dimon's comments come a day after President Joe Biden met with Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell to discuss inflation, which is hovering at 40-year highs. "It's a hurricane," Dimon told a banking conference, adding that the current situation is unprecedented.