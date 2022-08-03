U.S. markets close in 5 hours 29 minutes

AgroFresh Expands VitaFresh™ Botanicals Plant-based Platform; Receives Organic Certification

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • AGFS
AgroFresh Solutions, Inc.
AgroFresh Solutions, Inc.

New VitaFresh Botanicals Life Select extends the shelf-life of fresh produces; receives CAAE organic certification

VitaFresh Botanicals Avocado

VitaFresh Botanicals portfolio of proprietary plant-based post-harvest solutions can be used on a wide variety of crops from citrus to avocados to mangos. The new coating reduces dehydration, maintains weight and locks in freshness.
VitaFresh Botanicals portfolio of proprietary plant-based post-harvest solutions can be used on a wide variety of crops from citrus to avocados to mangos. The new coating reduces dehydration, maintains weight and locks in freshness.

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: AGFS) (“AgroFresh” or the “Company”) today announced the launch of VitaFresh™ Botanicals Life Select, an organic plant-based coating to keep produce fresh longer and reduce food loss and waste. Developed from the carnauba tree palm leaf, the new VitaFresh Botanicals Life Select formulation has received organic certification from CAAE, a leading international certifier.  AgroFresh is a global agtech innovator and the leader in the fresh produce post-harvest segment, providing a full range of freshness solutions and digital technologies that enhance the quality and extend the shelf life of fresh fruits and vegetables. 

Life Select is the newest addition to the company’s full VitaFresh Botanicals portfolio of proprietary plant-based post-harvest solutions for a wide variety of crops from citrus to avocados to mangos. The new coating reduces dehydration, maintains weight and locks in freshness throughout the supply chain.

Recent trial testing of the product in avocados showed positive results both before and after ripening, including increased shelf life by two to three days, decreased internal browning by 50 to 67 percent, and improved internal appearance by 50 percent. These impacts on shelf life translate into an overall 50 percent reduction in waste.

“Our customers are looking for versatile solutions to address their most pressing operational and supply chain challenges in order to provide a consistent supply and the highest quality produce for consumers. Our focus is to help our customers with solutions that preserve freshness and minimize food loss and waste,” said Clint Lewis, Chief Executive Officer for AgroFresh. “Protecting our global food system has never been a more urgent charge. Advancements like VitaFresh Botanicals Life Select help us fulfill our promise to meet the world’s need for fresh, safe and abundant produce while reducing our impact on the environment.”

VitaFresh Botanicals Life Select ingredients are sustainably sourced and the product is created using certified ISO 14001 environmental management system standards. The new formulation has received CAAE organic certification according to REGULATION (EU) 2018/848 on organic production. In addition, it is packaged in reusable containers. Excellent crop coverage at low application rates offers better cost efficiencies to operators and gives retailers a stronger opportunity to market the best quality produce using consumer-friendly claims, while reducing food waste, increasing profit potential and adding the capability to reduce the amount of plastic packaging needed for the produce.

“Thanks to the dedication and formulation expertise of our scientific teams working around the world, we’re able to announce this important addition to our VitaFresh Botanicals portfolio,” said Duncan Aust, Chief Technology Officer for AgroFresh. “Now in addition to a full coatings product line that leverages natural and plant-based ingredients, we have an organic option that helps meet an increased demand for these types of solutions.”

AgroFresh operates seven innovation centers on four continents in key fruit growing regions and offers a full portfolio of post-harvest freshness solutions that meet the needs of growers and packers around the world. VitaFresh Botanicals products have exceptional quality, due in part to the company’s ISO 9001 quality management system certification. AgroFresh adds differentiating value by offering a comprehensive post-harvest portfolio, a complete range of packinghouse equipment, one-to-one problem-solving support and a high-touch service model, all aimed at delivering the highest level of client confidence and trust in the industry.

About AgroFresh 
AgroFresh (Nasdaq: AGFS) is an AgTech innovator and global leader with a mission to prevent food loss/waste and conserve the planet’s resources by providing a range of science-based solutions, data-driven digital technologies, and high-touch customer services. AgroFresh supports growers, packers, and retailers with solutions across the food supply chain to enhance the quality and extend the shelf life of fresh produce. The AgroFresh organization has 40 years of post-harvest experience across a broad range of crops, including revolutionizing the apple industry with the SmartFresh™ Quality System for more than 20 years. This is powered by a comprehensive portfolio that includes plant-based coatings, equipment and proprietary solutions that help improve the freshness supply chain from harvest to the home. To learn more about AgroFresh’s product freshness solutions visit www.agrofresh.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION: 

AgroFresh Media Contact 
Mary Roberts  
MRoberts@buzzmonkeyspr.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1a8860a4-5897-48f1-95f1-544eef56836a


