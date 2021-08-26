Agrograph Closes Latest Funding Round for Agricultural Risk Rating

Investors back the Credit Score of Agriculture™ and risk management technology by Agrograph

MADISON, Wis., Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Agrograph, a Midwest agricultural technology company leading the industry in commercially viable and highly scalable data solutions, closed a successful Series Seed venture capital round led by Mucker Capital with participation from Idea Fund of La Crosse.

Agrograph creates data solutions for the industries that all farmers depend on (PRNewsfoto/Agrograph)

Investors back the Credit Score of Agriculture™ and risk management technology by Agrograph

The funding expands Agrograph's sales and marketing efforts, advancing its core customer base and expediting the delivery of its agricultural risk-management solutions.

Agrograph's core differentiation is the AGROS™ Risk Score, a standardized farm-to-farm creditworthiness rating for any field, any crop, anywhere across the globe. Agrograph's products benefit institutions managing financial, insurance, supply chain, and sustainability risk factors.

Outside of fundraising and customer growth, the company serves clients across the globe. Agrograph has offices located in Madison, Wisconsin USA but their distributed workforce includes team members from across the country.

About Agrograph

Agrograph is a global agrifinance company focused on data solutions that help industries supporting farmers. Much like FICO reshaped the financial industry with its personal credit scores, Agrograph standardized farm-to-farm creditworthiness for the agricultural industry. Its Boundless™ technology leverages precise, field-level data across more than 30 variables to produce a customized risk rating that helps companies anticipate trends, manage outcomes, and trigger important business decisions. Learn more at www.agrograph.com.

About Mucker

Mucker Capital invests in seed and "pre-seed" stage companies building defensible and scalable businesses in Internet software, services and media. We believe great companies can be built anywhere. While we are headquartered in Los Angeles, where there is a large and growing startup ecosystem, we also have offices in Austin and Nashville, investing across the United States and Canada in similar markets that are underfunded relative to Silicon Valley.

Story continues

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/agrograph-closes-latest-funding-round-for-agricultural-risk-rating-301362934.html

SOURCE Agrograph