Agroscience Global Market Report 2022: Sector to Reach $53.5 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 8.22%

·5 min read

DUBLIN, Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Agroscience Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global agroscience market size reached US$ 33.3 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 53.5 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.22% during 2021-2027.

Companies Mentioned

  • Agrinos Inc.

  • Nutrien

  • Arysta LifeScience Corporation (United Phosphorus Ltd.)

  • BASF

  • Bayer

  • Corteva Agriscience

  • Novozymes (Novo A/S)

  • Sumitomo Chemical

  • Syngenta (ChemChina)

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Agroscience refers to the multidisciplinary field of biology that studies various agricultural practices. It involves the study of scientific methods of crop production, agronomy, soil science, horticulture, plant pathology, entomology, plant breeding, molecular biotechnology and environmental science.

Agroscience is primarily focused on developing agricultural techniques to improve the quality and quantity, along with the production, preservation and packaging of the agriculture produce. It also involves the development of various products, such as biopesticides, biostimulants and genetically modified (GM) seeds, which are commonly used to ensure maximum yield.

Significant growth in the agriculture industry, along with the increasing adoption of sustainable agricultural practices across the globe, is one of the key factors creating a positive impact on the market.

Furthermore, the rapidly increasing global population that is resulting in the rising demand for food products is also providing a boost to the market growth. Apart from this, agricultural scientists are emphasizing on developing solutions to improve the quality of animal feed and biofuels.

Additionally, various innovations, such as the development of acid- and extract-based biostimulants to enhance crop quality and promote the development of roots, are acting as other growth-inducing factors. Acid-based biostimulants are manufactured using humic, amino and fulvic acid and protein hydrolysates, while extract-based biostimulants are manufactured using the essence of leaves, roots, and seeds.

They are a rich source of growth-enhancing bioactive compounds, phytohormones, amino acid and other nutrients. Other factors, including the implementation of favorable government policies, along with extensive research and development (R&D) activities, are expected to drive the market further.

Key Questions Answered in This Report
1. What was the global agroscience market size in 2021?
2. What are the key factors driving the global agroscience market?
3. What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global agroscience market?
4. What is the breakup of the global agroscience market based on the product?
5. What are the key regions in the global agroscience market?
6. Who are the key players/companies in the global agroscience market?

