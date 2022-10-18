Agroscience Market to observe USD 24.02 Bn incremental growth; BASF SE, ADAMA Ltd., AgBiTech Pty Ltd. emerge as key vendors -- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Agroscience Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Agroscience Market 2022-2026

The potential growth difference for the agroscience market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 24.02 billion. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the competitive scenario, the vendor landscape, new product launches, and growth strategies adopted by various vendors including BASF SE, ADAMA Ltd., AgBiTech Pty Ltd., Agrinos AS, and Andermatt Group AG among others. Understand the scope of our report on the global agroscience market. Download Sample PDF Report

Market Dynamics

The market will be driven by factors such as shrinking arable land, the introduction of biopesticides, and the growing adoption of sustainable agriculture. In addition, technological improvements leading to efficient methods of agriculture is identified as one of the key trends in the market. However, challenges associated with plant breeding might hamper the market growth.

Competitive Analysis

The global agroscience market is fragmented due to the presence of a large number of international and regional vendors. The market is dominated by international vendors. Players in the market compete by providing differentiated products either based on quality or service. Some vendors in the market are investing significantly in R&D. Prominent vendors are adopting strategies such as product launches and development, expansions, partnerships, contracts, and acquisitions to increase their market share. Vendors compete among themselves as they try to increase their market share. Existing vendors in the market focus on increasing their consumer base to increase their market share. All these factors are intensifying the competition in the market.

The competitive scenario provided in the agroscience market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc. Request Sample PDF Report Here

Story continues

Market Segmentation

By Product, the market is classified into segments such as genetically modified (GM) seeds, biopesticides, and biostimulants.

By geography, the market is classified as North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. North America will have the largest share of the market.

Key Vendors in the Agroscience Market:

BASF SE: The company offers agroscience-related products such as AgCelence.

Agrinos AS: The company offers agroscience-related products such as Invigorate and Agrinos.

Arysta LifeScience Corp.: The company offers agroscience-related products such as Atonik and Biozyme.

Bayer AG: The company offers agroscience-related products such as Adengo for crop protection.

Biostadt India Ltd.: The company offers agroscience-related products such as Brake and Nippout.

ADAMA Ltd.

AgBiTech Pty Ltd.

Andermatt Group AG

Gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio. Buy Full Report Now

Related Reports:

Global Agricultural Testing Market 2022-2026: The global agricultural testing market is segmented by application (soil testing, water testing, seed testing, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The soil testing segment will generate maximum revenue in the market. By region, North America will create maximum growth opportunities for vendors operating in the market. View Report Snapshot Here

Global Seed Drill and Broadcast Seeder Machinery Market 2022-2026: The global seed drill and broadcast seeder machinery market is segmented by type (seed drill and broadcast seeder) and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, Middle East and Africa, US, China, UK, Germany, and India). The market will witness increased demand for seed drills over the forecast period. Europe will emerge as a dominant market. View Report Snapshot Here

Agroscience Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.75% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 24.02 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 10.67 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, India, and Brazil Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled BASF SE, ADAMA Ltd., AgBiTech Pty Ltd., Agrinos AS, Andermatt Group AG, Arysta LifeScience Corp., Bayer AG, Biostadt India Ltd., BioWorks Inc., Corteva Inc., FMC Corp., Koppert Biological Systems, Novozymes AS, Nufarm Ltd., Nutrien Ltd., Stoller Group, Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd., Syngenta Crop Protection AG, VALAGRO Spa, and Valent BioSciences LLC Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Product

5.3 Genetically modified (GM) seeds - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Biopesticides - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Biostimulants - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Brazil - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 BASF SE

10.4 AgBiTech Pty Ltd.

10.5 Agrinos AS

10.6 Arysta LifeScience Corp.

10.7 Bayer AG

10.8 Biostadt India Ltd.

10.9 Corteva Inc.

10.10 FMC Corp.

10.11 Koppert Biological Systems

10.12 Syngenta Crop Protection AG

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email:media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Agroscience Market 2022-2026

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/agroscience-market-to-observe-usd-24-02-bn-incremental-growth-basf-se-adama-ltd-agbitech-pty-ltd-emerge-as-key-vendors--technavio-301651600.html

SOURCE Technavio