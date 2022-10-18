U.S. markets close in 3 hours 18 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,723.50
    +45.55 (+1.24%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,522.06
    +336.24 (+1.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,807.09
    +131.29 (+1.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,753.71
    +17.95 (+1.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.51
    -2.95 (-3.45%)
     

  • Gold

    1,654.90
    -9.10 (-0.55%)
     

  • Silver

    18.60
    -0.12 (-0.64%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9863
    +0.0018 (+0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0250
    +0.0100 (+0.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1329
    -0.0033 (-0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    149.1060
    +0.1500 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,414.55
    -115.43 (-0.59%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    440.34
    -4.37 (-0.98%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,936.74
    +16.50 (+0.24%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,156.14
    +380.35 (+1.42%)
     

Agroscience Market to observe USD 24.02 Bn incremental growth; BASF SE, ADAMA Ltd., AgBiTech Pty Ltd. emerge as key vendors -- Technavio

·13 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Agroscience Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Agroscience Market 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Agroscience Market 2022-2026

The potential growth difference for the agroscience market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 24.02 billion. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the competitive scenario, the vendor landscape, new product launches, and growth strategies adopted by various vendors including BASF SE, ADAMA Ltd., AgBiTech Pty Ltd., Agrinos AS, and Andermatt Group AG among others. Understand the scope of our report on the global agroscience market. Download Sample PDF Report

Market Dynamics

The market will be driven by factors such as shrinking arable land, the introduction of biopesticides, and the growing adoption of sustainable agriculture. In addition, technological improvements leading to efficient methods of agriculture is identified as one of the key trends in the market. However, challenges associated with plant breeding might hamper the market growth.

Competitive Analysis

The global agroscience market is fragmented due to the presence of a large number of international and regional vendors. The market is dominated by international vendors. Players in the market compete by providing differentiated products either based on quality or service. Some vendors in the market are investing significantly in R&D. Prominent vendors are adopting strategies such as product launches and development, expansions, partnerships, contracts, and acquisitions to increase their market share. Vendors compete among themselves as they try to increase their market share. Existing vendors in the market focus on increasing their consumer base to increase their market share. All these factors are intensifying the competition in the market.

The competitive scenario provided in the agroscience market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc. Request Sample PDF Report Here

Market Segmentation

  • By Product, the market is classified into segments such as genetically modified (GM) seeds, biopesticides, and biostimulants.

  • By geography, the market is classified as North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. North America will have the largest share of the market.

Key Vendors in the Agroscience Market:

  • BASF SE: The company offers agroscience-related products such as AgCelence.

  • Agrinos AS: The company offers agroscience-related products such as Invigorate and Agrinos.

  • Arysta LifeScience Corp.: The company offers agroscience-related products such as Atonik and Biozyme.

  • Bayer AG: The company offers agroscience-related products such as Adengo for crop protection.

  • Biostadt India Ltd.: The company offers agroscience-related products such as Brake and Nippout.

  • ADAMA Ltd.

  • AgBiTech Pty Ltd.

  • Andermatt Group AG

  • Gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio. Buy Full Report Now

Related Reports:

Global Agricultural Testing Market 2022-2026: The global agricultural testing market is segmented by application (soil testing, water testing, seed testing, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The soil testing segment will generate maximum revenue in the market. By region, North America will create maximum growth opportunities for vendors operating in the market. View Report Snapshot Here

Global Seed Drill and Broadcast Seeder Machinery Market 2022-2026: The global seed drill and broadcast seeder machinery market is segmented by type (seed drill and broadcast seeder) and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, Middle East and Africa, US, China, UK, Germany, and India). The market will witness increased demand for seed drills over the forecast period. Europe will emerge as a dominant market. View Report Snapshot Here

Agroscience Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.75%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 24.02 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

10.67

Regional analysis

North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 35%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, China, India, and Brazil

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

BASF SE, ADAMA Ltd., AgBiTech Pty Ltd., Agrinos AS, Andermatt Group AG, Arysta LifeScience Corp., Bayer AG, Biostadt India Ltd., BioWorks Inc., Corteva Inc., FMC Corp., Koppert Biological Systems, Novozymes AS, Nufarm Ltd., Nutrien Ltd., Stoller Group, Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd., Syngenta Crop Protection AG, VALAGRO Spa, and Valent BioSciences LLC

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 Genetically modified (GM) seeds - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Biopesticides - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Biostimulants - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Brazil - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 BASF SE

  • 10.4 AgBiTech Pty Ltd.

  • 10.5 Agrinos AS

  • 10.6 Arysta LifeScience Corp.

  • 10.7 Bayer AG

  • 10.8 Biostadt India Ltd.

  • 10.9 Corteva Inc.

  • 10.10 FMC Corp.

  • 10.11 Koppert Biological Systems

  • 10.12 Syngenta Crop Protection AG

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Agroscience Market 2022-2026
Global Agroscience Market 2022-2026
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/agroscience-market-to-observe-usd-24-02-bn-incremental-growth-basf-se-adama-ltd-agbitech-pty-ltd-emerge-as-key-vendors--technavio-301651600.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Exclusive-Exxon exits Russia empty-handed with oil project 'unilaterally terminated'

    Exxon Mobil Corp said on Monday that it left Russia completely after President Vladimir Putin expropriated its properties following seven months of discussions over an orderly transfer of its 30% stake in a major oil project. Exxon did not say if it received any compensation for the assets, which it had valued at more than $4 billion. An Exxon spokesperson declined to comment on whether it will proceed to contest the seizure through an international arbitration process, a possibility flagged in August.

  • US Chipmakers Will Reap Rewards From Chips Act

    The amount of chips used in devices and automobiles will increase exponentially over the next several years.

  • Energy Transfer's Charts Suggest There's More Upside Ahead

    Energy Transfer LP is one of the largest and most diversified midstream energy companies in North America. Let's check out the indicators and charts. In this daily bar chart of ET, below, we can see some very powerful technical clues.

  • Bitcoin Fails to Produce 1 Block for Over an Hour

    There hasn't been a block mined on the Bitcoin blockchain for more than one hour, leaving thousands of transactions stuck in an unconfirmed state.

  • ASML to report Q3 earnings as China, supply chain questions swirl

    Supply chain snags, spending cuts by customers and U.S. trade curbs on China are likely to be in focus at ASML Holding NV's quarterly results on Wednesday, which should benefit from strong past orders of its equipment to make computer chips. Europe's largest technology company is working through a 33 billion euro ($32.5 billion) order backlog that stretches into 2024. ASML, which sources fewer than 25% of parts in the United States for its lithography systems - $160 million machines used to create the circuitry of chips - has said it is still assessing the impact of U.S. measures imposed earlier this month to cut off China from certain chip supplies.

  • Apple workers strike, Boeing to review 737 Max 7 documents, Joby seeks air certification in Japan

    Notable business headlines include more than 100 Australian Apple workers forming a strike for higher hourly wages, the FAA requesting that Boeing review safety paper work for its 737 Max 7 jet, and U.S. air taxi startup Joby seeking an air certification in Japan.

  • Amazon keeps losing employees and it’s costing the company billions, leaked report suggests

    Only one out of three new hires in 2021 stay with the company for 90 or more days, the documents allege

  • American Airlines Will Pay Millions Over Huge Passenger Problem

    Few travel nightmares can be worse than packing small to avoid paying for a checked bag and then, upon arriving at the airport, being told that the bag is too big and needs to be checked anyway. At the same time, a recent study from IdeaWorks found that the percentage of revenue airlines derive from baggage fees has been rising steadily — 3.7% in 2019, 3.9% in 2020 and 4.6% in 2021. In February 2021, five passengers who traveled with American Airlines filed a class action lawsuit that accused the airline of incorrectly charging them baggage fees that they were not required to pay.

  • Retirement can mean a loss of identity — how to bring happiness to your next act

    Struggling with carving out a new identity in retirement, or massaging the identity you had when working full time, can be a serious challenge. “That identity issue is so huge because we spend our entire life building up to who we’re supposed to be,” said Michael Kay, who recently retired from the Livingston, N.J., financial planning firm he founded in 2001. Stuart Silverman wrestled with that question at age 67 in 2016 after retiring from the Mountain View, Calif., sales and market company he founded about 15 years earlier.

  • T. Rowe Price: Workers Over 50 Should Do This in a Down Market

    As markets tumble, folks nearing retirement are scrambling to locate strategies that will help them protect their nest eggs and grow their wealth. But if you're over 50 and currently in the workforce, you may specifically want to consider a … Continue reading → The post T. Rowe Price Says Workers Over 50 Should Do This in a Down Market appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Microsoft Lays Off Employees After Slowdown in Earnings Growth

    The software maker, which earlier said it had plans to cut positions affecting less than 1% of its total workforce, is latest tech company to show signs of concern about future demand.

  • More Appreciation on the Horizon for These 5 U.S. Upstream Stocks

    Notwithstanding recession-related headwinds, the Zacks Oil and Gas - US E&P operators like APA, AR, CRK, NOG and ESTE should enjoy some upside momentum for the time being.

  • Russia Leans on Turkey, India, China for Oil Sales Before EU Ban

    (Bloomberg) -- The three countries that helped Moscow to maintain crude exports in the wake of its invasion of Ukraine appear to be stepping back into the market for Russian barrels, with Turkey taking a lead role in the latest buying.Most Read from BloombergS&P 500 Bounces Off Make-Or-Break Technical Level: Markets WrapForecast for US Recession Within Year Hits 100% in Blow to BidenRussia Hits Ukrainian Capital Kyiv With Kamikaze DronesThe Time to Buy the Dip Is Fast Approaching — for One Count

  • Want to Pick a Low in Intel? What the Charts Reveal

    Intel Corp. INTC is not expected to report their quarterly earnings until October 27 but some Real Money subscribers seem to be "chomping at the bit" to buy this current weakness in the chip maker. In the daily Japanese candlestick chart of INTC, below, we can see a downward trend since January for the chip maker. The trading volume shows an increase in the past six weeks.

  • Microsoft CEO explains the 'paradox' of the remote work debate

    Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella says that companies that offer hybrid work options have a competitive advantage over rivals.

  • Ethereum price up 2% in day after preparations start on major upgrade

    Ethereum prices have spiked today after its core developers begin preparations for the network’s next, highly anticipated upgrade.

  • BofA warns that hot inflation might run rampant for another 10 years — here’s the 1 shockproof sector that could preserve your wealth under that worst-case scenario

    Think price levels will be back to normal soon? Think again.

  • Want to get richer? You may need to stop looking at saving money like this, and start viewing it like this instead

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Despite many high-yield savings accounts paying more than they have in over a decade — see the highest savings rates you may get now here — most Americans are under-saved. More than half (56%) of Americans couldn’t cover an unexpected $1,000 expenses with their savings, according to a survey from Bankrate.

  • How to Pay Fewer Taxes on Your Retirement Income

    Looking to pay fewer taxes on your hard-earned retirement income and extend the life of your savings? Doing so may be easier and simpler than you expected. For retirees with assets spread across various buckets, from taxable investment accounts to … Continue reading → The post Pay Fewer Taxes on Your Retirement Income With This Withdrawal Strategy appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Hyundai Motor is considering selling its Russia plant - media report

    SEOUL (Reuters) -South Korea's Hyundai Motor is considering options for its suspended Russia operations that could include selling its manufacturing plant there, South Korean media reported on Tuesday. Many factories in Russia have suspended production and furloughed workers due to shortages of high-tech equipment because of sanctions and an exodus of Western manufacturers since Moscow sent armed forces into Ukraine on Feb. 24. Hyundai Motor recently submitted to management a report analysing its future prospects in Russia due to the difficult operating environment, Dong-a Ilbo newspaper said, citing an unidentified auto industry source.