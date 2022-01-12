U.S. markets close in 2 hours 36 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,725.22
    +12.15 (+0.26%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,294.62
    +42.60 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,209.03
    +55.58 (+0.37%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,190.23
    -3.78 (-0.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.96
    +1.74 (+2.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,826.50
    +8.00 (+0.44%)
     

  • Silver

    23.19
    +0.38 (+1.66%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1443
    +0.0070 (+0.62%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7250
    -0.0210 (-1.20%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3703
    +0.0069 (+0.51%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.5960
    -0.7140 (-0.62%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,724.24
    +1,084.41 (+2.54%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,047.25
    +32.92 (+3.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,551.72
    +60.35 (+0.81%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,765.66
    +543.16 (+1.92%)
     

Agrosuper is First South American Chicken Producer to Earn Coveted American Humane Certified™ Seal

American Humane
·2 min read

Washington, D.C., Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As growing numbers of consumers are demanding that their foods be raised in line with their ethical values, farmers, ranchers, and producers worldwide are listening, and working to increase their standards of humane animal welfare. The latest is Chile-based Agrosuper, whose Las Cornizas broiler chicken farm is the first in South America to earn certification from American Humane, the largest certifier of animal welfare in the world.

To qualify as an American Humane Certified™ producer, Agrosuper’s Las Cornizas broiler chicken farm had to meet the program’s rigorous requirements, including nearly 200 science-based standards covering everything from adequate space to proper temperature, air and water quality, the ability to express natural behaviors and much more. Agrosuper also voluntarily agreed to undergo stringent, yearly audits by expert, independent, third-party auditors to ensure the program’s standards are being implemented correctly.

“As an American Humane Certified producer, Agrosuper’s Las Cornizas broiler chicken farm will help assure consumers that their food was raised humanely under the science and evidence-based protections established by American Humane,” said Dr. Robin Ganzert, American Humane president and CEO. “We applaud their commitment to animal welfare and welcome them to our program as our first South American broiler chicken producer.”

“At Agrosuper, we firmly believe that animal welfare is important and crucial for our business. Healthy production goes hand in hand with a responsible attitude towards the animals. For this reason, we are constantly updating our animal welfare policy, adding new trends and different aspects which include animal health and the environment where they are raised,” said Guillermo Díaz del Río, CEO of Agrosuper.

The science-based standards used in the American Humane Certified program are determined and regularly reviewed with the help of an independent Scientific Advisory Committee consisting of the nation’s top animal welfare experts, animal behaviorists, veterinarians, and ethicists, including renowned farm animal welfare pioneer Temple Grandin, PhD.

For a full list of American Humane Certified producers and more information about the program, visit www.AmericanHumane.org/humane-heartland.

About American Humane

Founded in 1877, American Humane is the United States’ first national humane organization and the largest certifier of animal welfare in the world. For more information, visit www.AmericanHumane.org.

About Agrosuper

We are a company with more than 65 years of experience of producing and marketing chicken, pork, turkey, and other products. Our production process is vertically integrated; it begins with the manufacture of feed for our animals and continues with the breeding centers, processing plants, distribution centers and commercial offices. This enables us to reach the dinner tables of consumers in Chile and around the world.

CONTACT: Mark Stubis American Humane 202-677-4227 marks@americanhumane.org


Recommended Stories

  • Turbine Collapse Spurs TransAlta to Rebuild Canada Wind Farm

    (Bloomberg) -- A Canadian renewable-power company will replace foundations at a New Brunswick wind farm after engineers determined a turbine collapse in October stemmed from design flaws.Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorRepeat Booster Shots Spur European Warning on Immune-System RisksEurope Slowly Starts to Consider Treating Covid Like the FluStocks Halt Five-Day Rout After Powell’s Remarks: Markets WrapSingapore Breaks Down Covid Deaths by Vaccin

  • Tesla Near its All-Time High: Bull Vs. Bear

    Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) and its CEO Elon Musk are no strangers to the spotlight. Tesla produced and sold over 930,000 electric vehicles (EVs) in 2021, which is around half as many vehicles as Ford (NYSE: F) sold in total in 2021. It's an incredible achievement considering Tesla delivered less than 250,000 vehicles in 2018.Let's dive into Tesla's performance and uncover reasons why the stock may or may not be a good buy now.

  • Goldman Sachs invests US$250,000,000 in Canadian underground battery firm

    Toronto-based Hydrostor, which uses compressed air to store excess electricity from the grid, says the financing is "transformational" as it looks to deploy the technology around the world.

  • Why Are Renewables Stocks Plunging?

    Renewable energy stocks, and some solar stocks in particular have seen a spectacular selloff over the last couple of weeks, and central bank policy is one of the main drivers behind the steep drop

  • Four reasons you're seeing empty grocery store shelves

    It's barely 2022 and already social media is swamped with pictures of empty grocery shelves - from cream cheese to paper towels, children's juice boxes and cat food. Some of the culprits for this round of shortfalls are the same as in the early days of the pandemic, and some can be chalked up to new problems bumping up against old ones.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories from The Washington Post. Here are some of the reasons an array of your favor

  • Uranium Stocks Are Glowing Hot As Global Nuclear Ambitions Grow

    Uranium is basking in the limelight as more and more countries are realizing that nuclear power is their best bet to significantly decrease emissions in the short term

  • Constellation execs emphasize role of nuclear energy in future of company

    Constellation executives plan to provide an annual dividend to shareholders and are also going all-in on nuclear energy even though it remains a controversial topic among many politicians.

  • What is wishcycling? Two waste experts explain

    When in doubt, throw it out – but not in the recycling bin. Basak Gurbuz Derman/Moment via Getty ImagesWishcycling is putting something in the recycling bin and hoping it will be recycled, even if there is little evidence to confirm this assumption. Hope is central to wishcycling. People may not be sure the system works, but they choose to believe that if they recycle an object, it will become a new product rather than being buried in a landfill, burned or dumped. The U.S. recycling industry was

  • Cummins Part of Partnership to Increase Supply of Green Hydrogen in China

    Global power leader Cummins Inc. is partnering in a new joint venture to accelerate the affordability and availability of green hydrogen in China through increased technological innovation, researc...

  • Long Island Offshore Wind, Power Lines Part of U.S. Climate Push

    (Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration on Wednesday outlined an array of initiatives to advance clean energy, including plans to hold the largest-ever sale of offshore wind farm rights in U.S. history and accelerate the construction of new power lines to transmit renewable electricity across the nation.Most Read from BloombergEurope Slowly Starts to Consider Treating Covid Like the FluDjokovic Admits Doing Photo Shoot With Covid, Paperwork ErrorWorld’s Worst-Performing Bank Lent Billions to Chi

  • OSU Study: A third of deer tested in Ohio had COVID-19

    How the deer became infected with the disease is still a mystery to ODNR biologists.

  • Invenergy Announces Approximately $3 Billion Investment From Blackstone Infrastructure Partners to Accelerate Renewable Development Activities

    NEW YORK, CHICAGO, and MONTRÉAL, January 11, 2022 /3BL Media/ – Blackstone Inc. (NYSE: BX) announced that funds managed by Blackstone Infrastructure Partners have entered into a definitive agreeme...

  • Tesla Gets Nod to Test Cars From Behind-Schedule German Factory

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. won approval to build more test cars at its unfinished German factory as the U.S. electric-vehicle maker continues to wait for final permitting of the project.Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorEurope Slowly Starts to Consider Treating Covid Like the FluStocks Halt Five-Day Rout After Powell’s Remarks: Markets WrapSingapore Breaks Down Covid Deaths by Vaccine, With Moderna Seeing Lowest RateRepeat Booster Shots Spur Europea

  • Legendary buck to be displayed in Coshocton County

    Commissioners take possession of 26-pointer poached in 2018

  • Twin panda cubs shown at Tokyo's Ueno Zoo

    BROADCAST AND DIGITAL RESTRICTIONS~**Broadcasters: Do not obscure courtesy. Digital: Do not obscure courtesy. *~Over 500 lucky winners of a lottery walked into the panda enclosure in the morning to get their first look at Japan's popular twin pandas. Their mother "Shin Shin" arrived in Japan from China about a decade ago, and they are the first twin pandas born in the capital's Ueno Zoo.The panda public viewing event will span over three days, while the zoo itself has been temporarily closed since January 11 due to the resurgence of new coronavirus cases in Tokyo. Only the limited number of lottery winners will have one minute each to view the mammals. It is not clear when the cubs will be on display for the public next time.According to the zoo, each of the twins weighed about 100 grams when they were born, but they have grown steadily since, with Xiao Xiao weighing 14.6 kilograms and Lei Lei coming in at 14.4 kilograms as of January 11.

  • Cincinnati Zoo's Fiona the Hippo is 'Best Buds' with New Male Hippo Tucker

    Tucker was first introduced to Fiona and her mom Bibi nearly four years after Fiona's dad Henry died from health complications

  • Scientists see silver lining in fed’s latest efforts to avoid ‘dead pool’ at Lake Powell

    In response to drought, less water will be released through the Glen Canyon Dam in January through April. Some scientist see a silver lining.

  • Exxon Mobil in Biofuels Move With Norwegian Biojet Stake

    Exxon will be able to purchase as much as 3 million barrels a year of biofuels that can be used for passenger vehicles and heavy trucks.

  • How to Keep Animals Out of Your Garden

    Stop deer, rabbits, and groundhogs from invading your garden—the safe and humane way.

  • BlackRock Unveils Climate Funds Targeting the Toughest ESG Clients

    (Bloomberg) -- BlackRock Inc. is launching two funds designed to live up to the European Union’s highest standard for sustainability, in an effort to draw in investors looking for the greenest products on the market.Most Read from BloombergEurope Slowly Starts to Consider Treating Covid Like the FluDjokovic Admits Doing Photo Shoot With Covid, Paperwork ErrorWorld’s Worst-Performing Bank Lent Billions to China EvergrandeCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorCannabis Compounds