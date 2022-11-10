U.S. markets close in 4 hours 38 minutes

AGS Health Recognized as a Leader in Medical Coding Operations by Everest Group

AGS Health
·3 min read
AGS Health

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / November 10, 2022 / AGS Health, the tech-enabled revenue cycle management solution provider for major healthcare organizations across the U.S., has been named a Leader in Everest Group's Medical Coding Operations PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2023. The company, which was recognized in the top quartile of the market, was also recognized by Everest Group earlier this year as a Leader and a Star Performer in the Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Operations PEAK Matrix Assessment 2022.

The report assesses 22 operations service providers based on an evaluation of relative strengths, limitations relative to market impact, vision and capability, and the ability to successfully deliver services. AGS Health was highlighted as one of only five organizations to have strengthened their market presence with year-over-year revenue growth of more than 20%.

Everest Group analysts note that market changes, including a rapidly growing geriatric population and rising incidence of chronic diseases coupled with the ongoing shortage of qualified coders, are driving demand for outsourced medical coding services. Additionally, the transition from an inpatient to a home-based care delivery model, adoption of telehealth and remote patient monitoring, and release of new code sets have increased the complexity associated with medical coding processes - causing gradual shifts in medical coding services that are prompting healthcare providers to leverage AGS Health and other third-party providers for support.

"Given that coding is one of the most outsourced segments in the RCM space, we are proud to have achieved this notable industry recognition in a highly competitive market," said Patrice Wolfe, CEO of AGS Health. "It is a testament to our focus on providing quality services and the importance we place on staying current in a rapidly evolving coding landscape. We are committed to providing our customers with a strategic mix of technology, analytics, and process improvement to help ease their administrative and financial burdens so they can focus on their core mission of providing quality patient care."

AGS Health serves as a trusted partner in patient access solutions, patient financial services, coding and documentation, and business analytics to more than 100 major healthcare providers across the U.S. The company's 100% graduate workforce of more than 11,000 results-focused revenue cycle experts processes more than $50 billion in A/R annually and codes in excess of 41 million charts.

About AGS Health

AGS Health is more than a revenue cycle management company-we're a strategic partner for growth. With expert services complemented by AI-enabled technologies and high-touch support, AGS Health is the premier revenue cycle partner for leading health systems, physician groups, and academic medical centers in the U.S. With expert insight into modern revenue cycle practices, the company pairs cutting-edge technology with college-educated, trained RCM experts to help clients optimize workflows, maintain compliance, prevent revenue leakage, and achieve a high-performance revenue cycle. AGS Health employs more than 11,000 team members globally and partners with more than 100 clients across a variety of care settings, specialties, and billing systems.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Scott Rupp
scott@npccs.com

SOURCE: AGS Health



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/725003/AGS-Health-Recognized-as-a-Leader-in-Medical-Coding-Operations-by-Everest-Group

