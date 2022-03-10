U.S. markets closed

AGS REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2021 RESULTS

·7 min read
  • AGS

Fourth Quarter 2021 Highlights:

-- Domestic EGM RPD Exceeded $30 for the Third Consecutive Quarter

-- Premium EGM Footprint More than Doubled Year-over-Year

-- EGM Replacement Unit Sales Increased by over 35% Sequentially

-- Table Products Revenue Surpassed $3 Million for the Second Straight Quarter

-- Successfully Completed a Comprehensive Debt Refinancing on February 15, 2022

-- Continue to Target Year-End 2022 Net Leverage of less than 4.0x

LAS VEGAS, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PlayAGS, Inc. (NYSE: AGS) ("AGS", "us", "we" or the "Company"), a designer and developer of equipment and services solutions for the global gaming industry, today reported operating results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021.

AGS Logo (PRNewsfoto/AGS)
AGS Logo (PRNewsfoto/AGS)

In addressing the Company's fourth quarter and full year financial performance, AGS President and Chief Executive Officer David Lopez said, "If 2020 was the year of resiliency within our business, 2021 was the year of transition. Supported by the foundational changes put into place over the preceding 18 months and an accommodative macroeconomic backdrop, we were able to establish operating momentum within all three business verticals as we progressed throughout the year, a trend that continued into the fourth quarter."

Mr. Lopez continued, "With our improved 2021 financial results behind us, our attention has shifted to ensuring we are best positioned to achieve even greater success in 2022. To that end, I would characterize 2022 as a year of acceleration for AGS; one in which we will look to further leverage the continuous improvement in our people, products and processes to strengthen our financial performance."

Kimo Akiona, AGS' Chief Financial Officer, added, "I am pleased with the degree to which we were able to improve the quality and flexibility of our balance sheet throughout 2021. Looking ahead to 2022, I believe the operational momentum we continue to see within the business, the approximately $10 million of annualized cash interest expense savings we expect to realize as a result of our recent refinancing transaction, and our organizational commitment to maximizing free cash flow position us to deliver upon our year end net leverage target of less than 4.0x."


Summary of the Three Months Ended December 31, 2021, 2020 and 2019

(In thousands, except per-share and Adjusted EBITDA margin data)




Three Months Ended December 31,
















% Change




2021



2020



2019



2021 vs
2020



2021 vs
2019


Revenues:





















EGM


$

64,498



$

42,396



$

73,710




52.1

%



(12.5)

%

Table Products



3,189




2,551




2,757




25.0

%



15.7

%

Interactive



2,536




1,675




1,319




51.4

%



92.3

%

Total revenues


$

70,223



$

46,622



$

77,786




50.6

%



(9.7)

%

Income (loss) from operations


$

1,849



$

(7,835)



$

7,815




(123.6)

%



(76.3)

%

Net (loss) income


$

(9,090)



$

(17,242)



$

1,423




(47.3)

%



(738.8)

%

(Loss) income per share


$

(0.25)



$

(0.49)



$

0.04




(49.8)

%



(715.5)

%






















Adjusted EBITDA:





















EGM


$

29,487



$

19,696



$

36,630




49.7

%



(19.5)

%

Table Products



1,951




1,316




1,005




48.3

%



94.1

%

Interactive



816




287




(370)




184.3

%



(320.5)

%

Total Adjusted EBITDA(1)


$

32,254



$

21,299



$

37,265




51.4

%



(13.4)

%

Total Adjusted EBITDA margin(2)



45.9

%



45.7

%



47.9

%



25 bps




(198 bps)


Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results

  • Given the COVID-19 pandemic's continued impact on the global gaming industry throughout Q4 2020, we have included our Q4 2019 financial results in the tables presented throughout this release, as we believe comparisons to Q4 2019 metrics provide more meaningful insight into the recovery trajectory of our various business segments.

  • Consolidated revenue totaled $70.2 million, marking the fourth consecutive quarter in which we were able to achieve quarterly sequential revenue growth. Q4 2021 consolidated revenue exceeded the level reached in Q3 2021 by approximately 4%, supported by an over 20% increase in EGM equipment sales, sustained strength within our domestic EGM recurring revenue business, record Table Products performance, and further recovery in our international EGM gaming operations revenue. Q4 2021 consolidated revenue reached approximately 90% of the level achieved in Q4 2019, as higher revenue contributions from our domestic EGM recurring revenue, Table Products and Interactive businesses were more than offset by the more gradual post-COVID-19 recoveries we are experiencing within our EGM equipment sales and international EGM gaming operations verticals. Although slower to fully recover, it is important to note EGM equipment sales increased sequentially in all four quarters of 2021, while international EGM gaming operations revenue has improved sequentially in all six quarters since reaching COVID-19-impacted lows in Q2 2020.

  • Gaming operations, or recurring revenue, increased to $52.9 million versus $40.0 million and $51.6 million in Q4 2020 and Q4 2019, respectively. Relative to Q4 2019, the growth achieved within our domestic EGM, Table Products, and Interactive recurring revenue businesses was partially offset by a decline in our international EGM recurring revenue business, as previously discussed. In aggregate, recurring revenue accounted for approximately 75% of our consolidated Q4 2021 revenue compared to approximately 86% and 66% in Q4 2020 and Q4 2019, respectively.

  • Our 2021 fourth quarter net loss of $9.1 million improved as compared to the $17.2 million net loss incurred in Q4 2020. The year-over-year decline in our reported net loss reflects our improved financial performance and lower depreciation and amortization ("D&A") expense. Our net loss increased relative to net income of $1.4 million realized in Q4 2019, driven by the modest decline in our financial performance, higher interest expense and decreased income tax benefit, partially offset by lower D&A expense.

  • Total Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)(1) was $32.3 million compared to $21.3 million in Q4 2020 and $37.3 million in Q4 2019. Interactive and Table Products Adjusted EBITDA increased sharply relative to the levels achieved in Q4 2019, supported by the successful execution of our strategic revenue growth initiatives within each of the segments. EGM Adjusted EBITDA decreased approximately 20% versus Q4 2019 levels, as the upside from our improved Q4 2021 domestic EGM gaming operations performance was more than offset by the more gradual recoveries we are experiencing within our EGM equipment sales and international EGM gaming operations businesses.

  • Total Adjusted EBITDA margin (non-GAAP)(1) was 45.9%, relatively consistent with the 45.7% achieved in Q4 2020. Adjusted EBITDA margin compressed by approximately 200bps(2) compared to the 47.9% reached in Q4 2019, as the improved profitability achieved within the Table Product and Interactive segments was more than offset by a reduction in our EGM segment Adjusted EBITDA margin, which we attribute to our tactical decision to allow operating expenses to normalize to pre-COVID-19 levels in advance of a corresponding recovery in EGM revenues to ensure we best position the business to achieve long-term success.

(1) Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are non-GAAP measures, see non-GAAP reconciliation below.
(2) Basis points ("bps").

EGM


Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 compared to Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 and 2019


(Amounts in thousands, except unit data)


Three Months Ended December 31,
















% Change




2021



2020



2019



2021 vs
2020



2021 vs
2019


EGM segment revenues:





















Gaming operations


$

47,309



$

35,940



$

47,586




31.6

%



(0.6)

%

Equipment sales



17,189




6,456




26,124




166.2

%



(34.2)

%

Total EGM revenues


$

64,498



$

42,396



$

73,710




52.1

%



(12.5)

%






















EGM Adjusted EBITDA


$

29,487



$

19,696



$

36,630




49.7

%



(19.5)

%






















EGM unit information:





















VLT



-




-




512




N/A




(100.0)

%

Class II



11,256




11,794




12,415




(4.6)

%



(9.3)

%

Class III



4,683




4,474




5,441




4.7

%



(13.9)

%

Domestic installed base, end of period



15,939




16,268




18,368




(2.0)

%



(13.2)

%

International installed base, end of period



7,643




7,985




8,497




(4.3)

%



(10.1)

%

Total installed base, end of period



23,582




24,253




26,865




(2.8)

%



(12.2)

%






















Installed base - Oklahoma



8,045




8,871




10,171




(9.3)

%



(20.9)

%

Installed base - non-Oklahoma



7,894




7,397




8,197




6.7

%



(3.7)

%

Domestic installed base, end of period



15,939




16,268




18,368




(2.0)

%



(13.2)

%






















Domestic revenue per day


$

30.17



$

23.26



$

24.97




29.7

%



20.8

%

International revenue per day


$

5.55



$

2.56



$

7.65




116.8

%



(27.5)

%

Total revenue per day


$

22.16



$

16.42

