AGS REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2022 RESULTS

Third Quarter 2022 Highlights:

Global EGM Sales Eclipsed 1,000 Units for the First Time Since Q4 2019

Domestic EGM Recurring Revenue Topped $45 Million; Up 4% Y/Y and 8% Ahead of Q3 2019

Domestic Premium EGM Footprint Increased 18% Sequentially; Eleventh Consecutive Quarterly Increase

Domestic EGM RPD Exceeded $30 for the Sixth Consecutive Quarter

Domestic EGM Installed Base Expanded for the Second Straight Quarter; Up by over 300 Units YTD

Table Products Adjusted EBITDA Reached a Record $2.6 Million

On Pace to Achieve Year-End 2022 Net Leverage Target of less than 4.0x

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PlayAGS, Inc. (NYSE: AGS) ("AGS", "us", "we" or the "Company"), a designer and developer of equipment and services solutions for the global gaming industry, today reported operating results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Commenting upon the Company's third quarter performance, AGS President and Chief Executive Officer David Lopez said, "Our third quarter financial results further reflect the people, product and process-driven operating momentum building within our business. Given the encouraging initial customer response to the broader and more diverse new product lineup we recently unveiled at the Global Gaming Expo ("G2E"), I am even more excited about what lies ahead for our Company and its key stakeholders."

Kimo Akiona, AGS Chief Financial Officer added, "I am extremely pleased with the balance sheet deleveraging progress we have made year-to-date, as we ended the third quarter with net leverage at 4.0 times. Supported by the stable operating trends we continue to observe within the business, I remain confident in our ability to deliver on our year-end net leverage target of less than 4.0 times and look forward to further reducing leverage in the years ahead."

Summary of the Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 (In thousands, except per-share and Adjusted EBITDA margin data)





Three Months Ended September 30,







































2022



2021



$ Change



% Change

Revenues:































EGM

$ 71,620



$ 61,600



$ 10,020





16.3 % Table Products



4,036





3,104





932





30.0 % Interactive



2,603





2,573





30





1.2 % Total revenues

$ 78,259



$ 67,277



$ 10,982





16.3 % Income from operations

$ 9,031



$ 7,011



$ 2,020





28.8 % Net income (loss)

$ 476



$ (1,829)



$ 2,305





(126.0) % Income (loss) per share

$ 0.01



$ (0.05)



$ 0.06





(120.0) %

































Adjusted EBITDA:































EGM

$ 31,331



$ 29,474



$ 1,857





6.3 % Table Products

$ 2,561





1,628





933





57.3 % Interactive

$ 575





806





(231)





(28.7) % Total Adjusted EBITDA(1)

$ 34,467



$ 31,908



$ 2,559





8.0 % Total Adjusted EBITDA margin(2)



44.0 %



47.4 %



(3.4) %

(340 bps)



Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Total revenue increased approximately 16% year-over-year to $78.3 million. Table Products revenue advanced 30% versus the prior year, reflecting outsized growth within our progressive installed base, growing demand for our PAX S single-deck card shuffler, further adoption of our AGS Arsenal site license offering, and the Q1 2022 Lucky Lucky side bet acquisition. EGM revenue increased by more than 15% year-over-year, paced by EGM sales revenue growth of over 50%. Global EGM sales topped 1,000 units for the first time since Q4 2019, reflecting successful execution of our strategy to broaden our global customer account penetration, continued recovery in North American replacement unit demand and complementary EGM sales into international markets. Interactive revenue grew to $2.6 million in Q3 2022 as we continue to benefit from outsized growth within our Real Money Gaming ("RMG") business. Total revenue improved approximately 2% over the $76.6 million delivered in Q2 2022, representing our seventh consecutive quarter of sequential total revenue growth.





Gaming operations, or recurring revenue, increased 6% year-over-year to $56.6 million. Domestic EGM recurring revenue improved by 4% versus the prior year, topping $45 million for the second consecutive quarter. Our growing premium game mix, improved core content execution, further implementation of optimization initiatives, and a stable domestic gaming macroeconomic backdrop boosted our Q3 2022 Domestic EGM recurring revenue performance. International EGM recurring revenue advanced 16% year-over-year, paced by the consistent macroeconomic recovery underway throughout Mexico. To that end, International EGM recurring revenue has now increased sequentially for nine consecutive quarters. Table Products recurring revenue increased by more than 25% year-over-year to a record $3.8 million, supported by growth across all product verticals. Table Products revenue has also increased sequentially for nine consecutive quarters. In aggregate, recurring revenue accounted for over 70% of our consolidated Q3 2022 revenue mix.





We generated $476 thousand of net income in Q3 2022 compared to a net loss of $1.8 million in the prior year period. The year-over-year increase in our reported net income was predominantly driven by our strong year-over-year revenue growth, which contributed to Q3 2022 operating income of $9.0 million compared to $7.0 million in Q3 2021. Q3 2022 marked the second consecutive quarter in which we were able to generate positive net income.





Total Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)(1) increased 8% year-over-year to $34.5 million compared to $31.9 million in Q3 2021. Year-over-year Adjusted EBITDA growth within the Table Products and EGM segments of approximately 57% and 6%, respectively, was partially offset by a decline within the Interactive segment, as we continued to incur modest incremental expense in order to accelerate the flow of new AGS game content into the North American RMG channel over the coming quarters. Adjusted EBITDA increased modestly on a quarterly sequential basis relative to the $34.1 million delivered in Q2 2022.





Total Adjusted EBITDA margin (non-GAAP)(1) was 44.0% compared to 47.4% in Q3 2021. The year-over-year change in our Adjusted EBITDA margin was predominantly driven by a greater mix of EGM unit sales revenue, which carries a lower gross margin as compared to EGM gaming operations revenue, further post-COVID normalization in our discretionary business operating expenses and market-level inflationary cost fluctuations. Total Adjusted EBITDA margin compressed modestly versus the 44.6% achieved in Q2 2022, largely a function of unfavorable changes in revenue and product mix.

