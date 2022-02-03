U.S. markets close in 4 hours 20 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,525.78
    -63.60 (-1.39%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,366.56
    -262.77 (-0.74%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,096.66
    -320.89 (-2.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,018.08
    -11.44 (-0.56%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.72
    +0.46 (+0.52%)
     

  • Gold

    1,807.20
    -3.10 (-0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    22.47
    -0.24 (-1.04%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1439
    +0.0133 (+1.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8340
    +0.0680 (+3.85%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3613
    +0.0037 (+0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.8550
    +0.4050 (+0.35%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,892.48
    -345.19 (-0.93%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    858.15
    -0.90 (-0.10%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,542.55
    -40.45 (-0.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,241.31
    -292.29 (-1.06%)
     
JOBS:

Jobless claims: Another 238,000 Americans filed new claims

The results marked back-to-back weeks of decline

AGSAA, Biogen, LunaPBC, and Genetic Alliance Launch Community-Led Discovery Program for Aicardi-Goutières Syndrome

·4 min read

Program incorporates families to inform research and drug development

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Aicardi-Goutières Syndrome Americas Association (AGSAA), LunaPBC, and Genetic Alliance today announced a program to assemble a patient-led drug discovery community studying the disease etiology of a rare neurodevelopmental disorder known as Aicardi-Goutières syndrome (AGS) and support development of therapeutic treatments for this devastating disease. The program is being launched in collaboration with Biogen, Inc. and represents Biogen's second collaboration with Luna and Genetic Alliance.

Devon Cordova and her daughter, Rafaella, age 6.

"With committed community engagement and thoughtful stewardship of our data, we will finally have what we need to tell our story and begin to write a different ending," said Devon Cordova, Vice President, AGSAA

The program will engage patients and their families, patient advocates, and pharmaceutical partners to create a patient-driven trial design—with patients and their parents as the stewards of their data with the goal of incorporating the optimal clinical and behavioral features and the most desired trial endpoints in the drug discovery process. Luna's proprietary Community-Driven Innovation technology will align families and researchers on their key priorities and needs.

"The passion of these parents drives research on this condition like never before," said Sharon Terry, president and CEO of Genetic Alliance. "Genetic Alliance is so excited to support these families. Our work with Luna is the kind of paradigm shift we saw in lots of other industries. People truly at the center, calling the shots."

AGS primarily affects the developing brain and immune system of infants and toddlers, most often resulting in profound developmental delays, lifelong physical impairments, and persistent neurological changes. Most newborns with AGS do not display any signs or symptoms at birth but go on to develop severe brain dysfunction within the first two years of life, often after months of typical development and good health. In AGS, the body's immune system turns on itself in a destructive way, targeting myelin, or white matter, in the brain and significantly impacting the nervous system.

Additionally, immune dysfunction associated with AGS can affect many other organs of the body, sometimes in a life-threatening manner. This can include the lungs, the liver, the heart, the skin, blood cells, and the kidneys. Because the signs and symptoms of the disorder are similar to those of a congenital viral infection, AGS is extremely difficult to diagnose.

Although rare, increasing awareness of AGS has revealed higher prevalence than previously ascertained. In order to manage severe progression and improve quality of life for affected individuals and their families, both early identification and timely access to emerging treatments are essential interventions.

The program gives the AGS community the power to shape clinical studies that have the potential to answer their needs more quickly and efficiently. This framework, constructed from deep dives into AGS's digital world and real-world interviews with parents and patients, helps guide researchers toward the most accurate observations and endpoints that will be built into the study design to increase participant engagement and retention, to ensure interventions meet the goals and needs of patients, to capture real-world and patient-reported insights, and to facilitate comprehensive, longitudinal study.

"This partnership represents a key element of our 'human-first' drug discovery approach at Biogen," said Sally John, Head of Translational Biology at Biogen. "We have learned how important it is to engage patients early in the process. The program will provide a deeper understanding of the natural history of the disease and insight into the families' lived experiences to help enable discovery of novel medicines and clinical research that best meet the needs of patients."

The framework also enables children and their parents to participate in studies from the comfort and safety of their homes, thereby reducing the hardship on families, increasing participation, and expediting research.

"This partnership represents an incredible opportunity to not only document and validate the lived experiences of families grappling with Aicardi-Goutières syndrome, but actually use these hard-won insights to shape the future of research and treatment options" said Devon Cordova, vice president of the AGSAA. "With committed community engagement and thoughtful stewardship of our data, we will finally have what we need to tell our story and begin to write a different ending."

To learn more and determine eligibility to participate, visit https://www.agsamericas.org/ags-patient-registry to join and help accelerate discovery.

(PRNewsfoto/LunaDNA)
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/agsaa-biogen-lunapbc-and-genetic-alliance-launch-community-led-discovery-program-for-aicardi-goutieres-syndrome-301474966.html

SOURCE LunaDNA

Recommended Stories

  • Why Marijuana Stocks Hit a Pot-Hole Today

    After a terrific Tuesday, shares of marijuana stocks are getting stubbed out on Wednesday. As of 1:30 p.m. ET, Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares are down 2.4%, Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB) is down 3.4%, and Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC) is down 4.3%. It's all the more surprising given that, just yesterday evening, Marijuana Moment also reported that in the U.S. House of Representatives, the Secure and Fair Enforcement (SAFE) Banking Act (which is the official name of the marijuana banking law) has been refiled for consideration, and that the House Rules Committee has OK'd the bill for a vote by the full House this week.

  • Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency Grants Conditional Marketing Authorization for Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine in Great Britain*

    Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX), a biotechnology company dedicated to developing and commercializing next-generation vaccines for serious infectious diseases, today announced that the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has granted conditional marketing authorization (CMA) for Nuvaxovid™ COVID-19 Vaccine (recombinant, adjuvanted) for active immunization to prevent COVID-19 caused by SARS-CoV-2 in individuals 18 years of age and older in Great Britain. The vaccine, also known

  • Sorrento Therapeutics CEO details Covishield neutralizing antibody

    Sorrento Therapeutics Chairman and CEO Henry Ji joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the Covishield antibody Sorrento is developing, the timeline for getting FDA approval, cancer treatment research, and the pharmaceutical biotech sectors.

  • Merck sees 2022 sales up nearly 20%, mostly on new COVID pill

    (Reuters) -Merck & Co said on Wednesday it expects its 2022 sales to increase as much as 18 percent over last year, mostly on sales of its new COVID-19 pill, molnupiravir. The drugmaker said sales of the COVID-19 drug were $952 million in the fourth quarter, and it expects another $5 billion to $6 billion in molnupiravir sales in 2022. Merck developed the antiviral pill - and shares the profits equally - with Ridgeback Biotherapeutics.

  • Health care workers union accuses HCA Healthcare of Medicare fraud in new report

    A new report conducted by the Service Employees International Union says that HCA appears to be engaging in Medicare admissions fraud by routinely admitting patients for inpatient hospital stays regardless of medical need.

  • After Alzheimer's drug flop, Peninsula biotech's founding execs exit

    The company said it will try again with the failed drug, this time as a treatment for a type of head and neck cancer.

  • Gene-editing company shares drop by one-third after clinical hold

    The FDA ordered the clinical hold after two of the four patients who had been dosed in the trial developed severe blood reactions.

  • Anavex CEO Says 'Inaccurate Impression' Clouded Rett Drug's Promise

    Anavex Life Sciences on Tuesday touted the "very large" impact its treatment had on patients with Rett syndrome, but AVXL stock crashed.

  • Ultrasound reveals 2-year-old teeth and hair growing inside scared mom’s uterus: ‘This sounds like [a] horror movie’

    She'd been experiencing some "abnormal pain" in her abdomen — and now, she's begging other moms to listen to their bodies.

  • 2 Biotech Stocks That Could Make You Richer

    If you need some inspiration, here are two biotech stocks that are currently down and out with investors -- and while they carry some risk, I believe they have the potential to deliver strong returns to the patient shareholder: Bluebird Bio (NASDAQ: BLUE) and Exelixis (NASDAQ: EXEL). To say that Bluebird Bio has lagged the market in the past year would be an understatement. The company owes this poor showing to a combination of factors, but as is usual with biotech companies, clinical and regulatory setbacks played a significant role.

  • 'I suffered from back pain for years—here's what finally worked for me'

    Back pain is an intense struggle for a lot of people. These products can help.

  • GSK to get $1.25 billion to settle HIV drug patent row with Gilead

    Britain's GlaxoSmithKline will receive $1.25 billion from Gilead Sciences as part of a settlement between its HIV medicines unit and the U.S.-based drugmaker, ending a long-drawn patent dispute. The settlement, announced by GSK on Tuesday, relates to Gilead's antiretroviral drug Biktarvy, a medicine used to check the AIDS-causing virus, which GSK said in 2018 infringed on its unit ViiV Healthcare's dolutegravir and other similar compounds. HIV medicines developed by ViiV, in which Pfizer and Japan's Shionogi also hold small stakes, are a major part of GSK's plan to support its lagging pharmaceuticals business as it readies to spin off its consumer healthcare arm.

  • Merck, Eli Lilly Covid-19 Treatments Power Quarterly Sales Gains

    Covid-19 drug sales reflect how the rise and fall of the variants behind successive waves of the pandemic have forced changes to treatment approaches.

  • Watch mom snuggle newborn after United crew helps her deliver baby on flight to DC

    The airline crew and passengers jumped into action when the mother went into labor on the 11-hour flight from Ghana.

  • Michigan Medicine doctor helps deliver baby on plane

    A doctor at the University of Michigan was on a flight back to the U.S. from Africa when a woman went into labor. Dr. Stephen Ansah-Addo and two nurses helped deliver the baby mid-flight.

  • A different COVID-19 vaccine debate: Do we need new ones?

    COVID-19 vaccines are saving an untold number of lives, but they can't stop the chaos when a hugely contagious new mutant bursts on the scene, leading people to wonder: Will we need boosters every few months? “We need collectively to be rethinking what is the goal of vaccination," said Dr. Daniel Kuritzkes, infectious disease chief at Brigham & Women’s Hospital. "It’s unrealistic ... to believe that any kind of vaccination is going to protect people from infection, from mild symptomatic disease, forever.”

  • High blood pressure in younger adults linked to midlife brain changes

    Research Highlights: Younger adults (ages 20-40) with high blood pressure had brain changes by midlife (average age 55) that may increase their risk of cognitive decline later in life or over time. These changes were similar across all races and...

  • Susan Lucci, 75, Reveals She Had 2 Blockages in Her Heart, Urges Women to Prioritize Health ‘Guilt-Free’

    Susan Lucci, 75, nearly suffered a fatal heart attack in 2018 after ignoring chest pain and discovering 2 blockages—she’s now urging women to prioritize health.

  • I Tried The Peloton App For Two Weeks Without A Bike Or Treadmill — Here Are My Honest Thoughts

    I wanted to see what all the hype was about.View Entire Post ›

  • German vaccine commission backs Novavax COVID vaccine for adults

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Germany's expert panel on vaccine use on Thursday recommended Novavax's protein-based COVID-19 vaccine for basic immunisation for people over 18, in a push to win over the more than 15% of German adults still not fully vaccinated. The high-profile advisory group known as STIKO said a booster shot should still be given with an mRNA vaccine, and particularly vulnerable people should also receive a second booster with an mRNA vaccine. Novavax's recombinant protein vaccine uses a more established technology than mRNA, the novel method behind the two most commonly used COVID-19 vaccines in Germany - from Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna.