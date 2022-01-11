U.S. markets open in 1 hour 6 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,672.50
    +10.25 (+0.22%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,991.00
    +39.00 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,660.75
    +52.75 (+0.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,172.30
    +4.30 (+0.20%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.33
    +1.10 (+1.41%)
     

  • Gold

    1,807.40
    +8.60 (+0.48%)
     

  • Silver

    22.63
    +0.17 (+0.75%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1338
    +0.0006 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7800
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.33
    +0.57 (+3.04%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3580
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.5700
    +0.3620 (+0.31%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,862.25
    +890.23 (+2.17%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    991.03
    -55.20 (-5.28%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,491.35
    +46.10 (+0.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,222.48
    -256.08 (-0.90%)
     

AGTC Exceeds Enrollment Target in SKYLINE Trial of AGTC-501 for the Treatment of X-linked Retinitis Pigmentosa (XLRP)

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation
·7 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

  • Company on track to report three-month interim study results, including visual acuity, visual sensitivity, mobility and safety data, in Q2 2022

  • Company providing further updated guidance on other milestones

GAINESVILLE, Fla. and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq: AGTC), a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapies for the treatment of rare and debilitating diseases with an initial focus on inherited retinal diseases (IRDs), today announced it had exceeded the enrollment target in the Company’s SKYLINE trial of AGTC-501, a recombinant AAV vector-based gene therapy developed for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa (XLRP). A total of 14 patients have been enrolled across the high and low dose groups, exceeding the planned target enrollment of 12.

“We are pleased to have reached this important milestone in the clinical development of AGTC-501, which positions us to announce interim three-month trial results in the second quarter of 2022,” said Sue Washer, President and Chief Executive Officer of AGTC. “We’re looking forward to adding to the growing body of evidence that supports the potential of our product candidate and further validates the meaningful and durable benefits seen to date in treated patients. Specifically, we believe the mobility data, in conjunction with the visual acuity and visual sensitivity data from the high dose group in the SKYLINE trial, will potentially serve as a strong indicator of success for not only the final 12-month endpoint for the SKYLINE trial, but also for the Company's VISTA trial. We are extremely grateful to the patients and investigators participating in our clinical trials for their help completing enrollment with a goal of bringing this potential therapeutic option to patients suffering from the progressive vision loss resulting from XLRP.”

SKYLINE is a multi-site expansion of the ongoing Phase 1/2 study in which patients are randomized to either a high or low dose of AGTC-501 with the primary objective to identify the proportion of treated eyes that demonstrate improvement from baseline in measures of visual sensitivity and visual acuity as well as the patient’s ability to navigate a mobility maze more successfully under varying light and challenge conditions. Importantly, this is the first trial that has the potential to demonstrate a correlation of visual sensitivity and visual acuity with the maze outcome, a key functional endpoint in the VISTA trial.

Earlier this year, AGTC released updated data from the ongoing Phase1/2 clinical trial of AGTC-501, which demonstrated that at 12 months, 50% of patients in the high dose groups were considered responders to treatment based on visual sensitivity and that treatment resulted in a statistically significant improvement in best-corrected visual acuity (BCVA) across all treatment groups in patients where the macula was treated. Additionally, key findings on a patient’s baseline characteristics, combined with a novel application of machine learning techniques, are being applied to the SKYLINE and VISTA trials to potentially further enhance the ability to identify likely responders. Importantly, at 12 months post treatment, primary outcome measures of safety continued to indicate AGTC-501 to be generally safe and well-tolerated at all doses. The SKYLINE and VISTA trials are intended to support registration if they are able to show continued safety and comparable response rates.

The Company anticipates releasing the following, subject to any continuing impact of COVID-19:

  • 24-month results from the ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical trial of AGTC-501 in the third quarter of calendar year 2022;

  • 12-month results from the SKYLINE trial in the first quarter of calendar year 2023; and

  • interim results from the VISTA trial in the first half of calendar year 2023.

About X-linked Retinitis Pigmentosa (XLRP)
X-linked Retinitis Pigmentosa (XLRP) is an inherited condition that causes progressive vision loss in boys and young men. Characteristics of the disease include night blindness in early childhood and progressive constriction of the visual field. In general, XLRP patients experience a gradual decline in visual acuity over the disease course, which results in legal blindness around the 4th or 5th decade of life.

About AGTC-501
AGTC-501 (laruparetigene zosaparvovec), the Company’s lead gene therapy development program, uses an engineered AAV vector to insert a stabilized and functional copy of the Retinitis Pigmentosa GTSase Regulator (RPGR) gene into a patient’s photoreceptor cells. AGTC-501 is comprised of that stabilized RPGR gene and a promoter that was specifically selected due to its ability to drive efficient gene expression in rods and cones, maintain photoreceptor function and delay disease progression in large animal, naturally occurring preclinical models of XLRP. In addition, published NHP studies have demonstrated that AGTC’s proprietary AAV capsid has as much as twice the transfection efficiency in photoreceptors compared to capsids used in competing programs. AGTC was granted U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) orphan drug designation in 2017, as well as European Commission orphan medicinal product designation in 2016, for its gene therapy product candidate to treat XLRP caused by mutations in the RPGR gene.

About AGTC
AGTC is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing genetic therapies for people with rare and debilitating ophthalmic, otologic and central nervous system (CNS) diseases. AGTC is a leader in designing and constructing all critical gene therapy elements and bringing them together to develop customized therapies with the potential to address real patient needs. AGTC’s most advanced clinical programs leverage its best-in-class technology platform to potentially improve vision for patients with an inherited retinal disease. AGTC has active clinical trials in X-linked retinitis pigmentosa (XLRP) and achromatopsia (ACHM CNGB3 and ACHM CNGA3). Its preclinical programs build on the company’s industry leading AAV manufacturing technology and scientific expertise. AGTC is advancing multiple important pipeline candidates to address substantial unmet clinical need in optogenetics, otology and CNS disorders, and has entered into strategic collaborations with companies including Otonomy, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics for neurotology, and Bionic Sight, LLC, an innovator in the emerging field of optogenetics and retinal coding.

Forward-Looking Statements This release contains forward-looking statements that reflect AGTC's plans, estimates, assumptions and beliefs, including statements about the potential of the Company’s late-stage development programs in X-Linked Retinitis Pigmentosa (XLRP), including the expected timing for the release of data in its SKYLINE and VISTA trials and the likelihood that these results further support the potential of AGTC-501. Forward-looking statements also include information concerning preclinical and clinical product development and regulatory progress, potential growth opportunities, and potential market opportunities. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts and can be identified by terms such as "anticipates," "believes," "could," "seeks," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "may," "plans," "potential," "predicts," "projects," "should," "will," "would" or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. Actual results could differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements, due to a number of important factors. Risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially include, among others: gene therapy is still novel with only a few approved treatments so far; AGTC cannot predict when or if it will obtain regulatory approval to commercialize a product candidate or receive reasonable reimbursement; uncertainty inherent in clinical trials and the regulatory review process; risks and uncertainties associated with drug development and commercialization; the direct and indirect impacts of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on our business, results of operations, and financial condition, including impacts on supply chain and availability of clinical trial material; factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements are set forth under the heading "Risk Factors" in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K and subsequent periodic reports filed with the SEC. Given these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Also, forward-looking statements represent management's plans, estimates, assumptions and beliefs only as of the date of this release. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements publicly or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

PR Contact:

Kerry Sinclair

Spectrum Science Communications

ksinclair@spectrumscience.com

Corporate Contact:

Jonathan Lieber

Chief Financial Officer

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation

T: (617) 843-5778

jlieber@agtc.com


Recommended Stories

  • Why Novavax Stock Jumped 6.5% Higher Today

    Monday was an up day for Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX), one of the more volatile coronavirus stocks on the scene. Its shares rose by 6.5% on the back of some regulatory news in a major overseas market. On Monday morning, Novavax and manufacturer Serum Institute of India announced that an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) submission had been filed with the South African Health Products Regulatory Agency (SAHPRA) for NVX-CoV2373, the company's coronavirus vaccine.

  • Oncolytics Biotech® Releases a Letter to Shareholders - 2021 Review and 2022 Outlook

    Oncolytics Biotech® Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCY) (TSX: ONC) is providing a letter to shareholders, included below.

  • Why Moderna Stock Jumped Today

    Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) climbed on Monday after the biotechnology leader said it could have a COVID-19 booster vaccine that specifically targets the omicron variant ready by the fall. As of 3:20 p.m. ET, Moderna's stock price was up more than 8%. CEO Stéphane Bancel said during an interview on CNBC that Moderna will soon begin clinical trials for its omicron-specific booster shot.

  • Why Molecular Partners Stock Crushed the Market Today

    The world is anxiously waiting for more-effective weapons against the coronavirus, so it was little wonder that the stock of Molecular Partners (NASDAQ: MOLN) shot more than 30% higher on Monday. The German biotech, along with its partner Novartis (NYSE: NVS), had some potentially excellent news to report about their pipeline drug targeting the still-raging disease. Molecular Partners and Novartis announced that the initial part of a phase 2 clinical trial evaluating intravenous dosing of that drug, ensovibep, met its primary endpoint of viral load reduction.

  • Why BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Jumping on Monday

    Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: BCRX) are soaring today in response to unaudited sales figures from the fourth quarter and projections for the entire year. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved BioCryst's first drug, Orladeyo, a little over a year ago. The first few quarters post-launch for the drug, which prevents attacks of hereditary angioedema, were less than inspiring.

  • Why BioNTech Stock Jumped Today

    Shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) closed Monday's trading session 8.6% higher, lifted largely by two developments. First, on Monday, BioNTech announced a collaboration with Crescendo Biologics to develop immunotherapies for treating cancer and other diseases. Pfizer and BioNTech are again working together to develop the omicron-specific vaccine.

  • Jenna Jameson diagnosed with Guillain-Barré syndrome, says it's not vaccine related

    Jenna Jameson was diagnosed with Guillain-Barré syndrome, a rare autoimmune disorder.

  • Pfizer Makes Foray Into CRISPR, Inking $1.35 Billion Deal With Beam Therapeutics

    Pfizer is entering the CRISPR space through a $1.35 billion deal with Beam, the companies said Monday. But Beam stock fell in response.

  • Biogen defends Alzheimer's drug, highlights pipeline at J.P. Morgan conference

    In a high-stakes presentation at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare conference, Biogen Inc. executives said they wanted to "improve the community's understanding" of Aduhelm but left less than 10 minutes to answer questions from investors and attendees.

  • Ocugen's stock gains 8% on promising COVID-19 booster data from partner Bharat Biotech

    Shares of Ocugen Inc. were up 8.1% in premarket trading on Monday, two days after a preprint came out Friday outlining Phase 2 clinical trial results for a COVID-19 booster dose being developed by Bharat Biotech, a privately held biotech based in Hyderabad. A preprint is a type of preliminary medical research that has not been peer-reviewed and is a common way to put out scientific information during the pandemic. The 184 participants in the study reported an increase in neutralizing antibody ti

  • My 3 Top Biopharma Stock Picks for 2022

    Thanks to the dual headwinds of sky-high inflation and the threat of rising interest rates, biopharmaceutical stocks appear poised for a turbulent 2022. Underscoring this point, investors have been dumping risky clinical and early commercial-stage biopharma stocks over the past several weeks in response to these closely intertwined macro variables. This year thus seems destined to be a bona fide "stock-picker's market" for biopharma investors.

  • Pfizer plans to ready hybrid shot to protect against omicron by March, says CEO Bourla

    Pfizer plans to have a hybrid vaccine that will work to combat omicron and other coronavirus variants by March.

  • Pfizer and Beam Partner to Develop Treatments for 3 Genetic Diseases

    The two companies will develop three treatments for genetic disease by correcting errors in our genes, using base-editing technology.

  • RNA startup inks deal worth up to $967M

    Bedford RNA firm Stoke Therapeutics Inc. has signed a collaboration agreement potentially worth nearly $1 billion with San Diego-based Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc.

  • Fusion Pharmaceuticals Announces Nomination of First Targeted Alpha Therapy Candidate in Collaboration with AstraZeneca to Advance into IND-Enabling Studies for Phase 1 Development

    Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: FUSN), a clinical-stage oncology company focused on developing next-generation radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines, today announced nomination of the first targeted alpha therapy (TAT) candidate under the Company's collaboration agreement with AstraZeneca (LSE/STO/Nasdaq: AZN). Both companies will jointly develop through a Phase 1 study the novel TAT which utilizes Fusion's Fast-Clear™ linker technology to radiolabel an AstraZeneca-owned bispecific an

  • Carisma Therapeutics to get $80M in cash and investment through new deal with Moderna

    Philadelphia cell therapy developer Carisma Therapeutics has entered into a research collaboration with Moderna that includes Carisma receiving an upfront payment of $45 million. Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) will also invest $35 million in Carisma in the form of a convertible note, and in return get options for up to 12 targets for potential cancer therapies. Under the partnership, the two companies will work together to discover, develop and commercialize potential cancer treatments.

  • Novartis seeks approval for COVID-19 drug

    It comes after its global clinical trials, which tested 407 patients during a Phase Two study, showed a 78% reduction in hospitalisations or emergency visits related to coronavirus versus a placebo.

  • Brevard County's COVID cases up 63.9%; Florida cases surge 40%

    New coronavirus cases leaped in Florida in the week ending Sunday, rising 40% as 423,150 cases were reported

  • Novavax Begins Shipping Covid Vaccine to Europe

    Novavax Inc.&nbsp;has shipped the first doses of its Covid-19 vaccine to Europe, marking the drug company's entry into a potentially large new market. He calls this a "big milestone for the company." He talks about when the vaccine could be approved in Canada and the U.S. He spoke to Bloomberg's Jon Erlichman and Matt Miller.

  • Molecular Partners Stock Surges as Novartis Plans to License Covid-19 Drug

    Novartis says it will license antiviral Covid-19 treatment ensovibep from Molecular Partners following positive trial results.