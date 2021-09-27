U.S. markets open in 1 hour 10 minutes

AGTC to Present at the 2021 Cantor Fitzgerald Virtual Global Healthcare Conference

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation
·2 min read
In this article:
GAINESVILLE, Fla. and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq: AGTC), a biotechnology company conducting human clinical trials of adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapies for the treatment of rare inherited retinal diseases (IRDs), today announced that Sue Washer, President and Chief Executive Officer of AGTC, will be participating in a fireside chat at the 2021 Cantor Fitzgerald Virtual Global Healthcare Conference at 1:20pm ET on Thursday, September 30th, 2021.

An audio webcast of the presentation can be accessed by visiting http://ir.agtc.com/eventsand-presentations. A replay will be available on the Company's website, http://agtc.com, following the event.

About AGTC
AGTC is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing genetic therapies for people with rare and debilitating ophthalmic, otologic and central nervous system (CNS) diseases. AGTC is a leader in designing and constructing all critical gene therapy elements and bringing them together to develop customized therapies with the potential to address real patient needs. AGTC’s most advanced clinical programs leverage its best-in-class technology platform to potentially improve vision for patients with an inherited retinal disease. AGTC has active clinical trials in X-linked retinitis pigmentosa (XLRP) and achromatopsia (ACHM CNGB3 and ACHM CNGA3). Its preclinical programs build on the Company’s industry leading AAV manufacturing technology and scientific expertise. AGTC is also advancing multiple important pipeline candidates to address substantial unmet clinical need in optogenetics, otology and CNS disorders, including entering into strategic partnerships with companies including Otonomy, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics for neurotology, and Bionic Sight, LLC, an innovator in the emerging field of optogenetics and retinal coding.

IR CONTACT:
Jonathan Nugent
Stern IR
T: 212-698-8698
jonathan.nugent@sternir.com

Corporate Contacts:
Jonathan Lieber
Chief Financial Officer
Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation
T: (617) 843-5778
jlieber@agtc.com


