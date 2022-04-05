U.S. markets close in 3 hours 14 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,544.18
    -38.46 (-0.84%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,792.78
    -129.10 (-0.37%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,242.42
    -290.13 (-2.00%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,060.89
    -34.55 (-1.65%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.79
    -0.49 (-0.47%)
     

  • Gold

    1,921.40
    -7.80 (-0.40%)
     

  • Silver

    24.52
    -0.07 (-0.26%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0917
    -0.0060 (-0.55%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.5600
    +0.1480 (+6.14%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3087
    -0.0028 (-0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    123.5800
    +0.8080 (+0.66%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,851.93
    +149.33 (+0.33%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,079.12
    -18.53 (-1.69%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,613.72
    +54.80 (+0.72%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,787.98
    +51.51 (+0.19%)
     

AGZA and NALP Collaborate on a Responsible Transition to Zero-Emission Equipment Usage in the Landscape Industry

·3 min read

FAIRFAX, Va., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Green Zone Alliance (AGZA) and the National Association of Landscape Professionals (NALP) announced today that they will work together on an approach to the responsible transition from gas to zero-emission equipment in the landscape industry.

Landscape contractors care for America's green spaces which provide incredible environmental benefits, including producing oxygen, sequestering carbon, providing energy savings, and helping to manage stormwater run-off. The adoption of zero-emission equipment will only increase the environmental benefits of managed landscapes. However, the transition isn't without challenges and can't be done overnight.

"The industry is committed to making a transition to zero-emission equipment in a time frame that is feasible," said Britt Wood, NALP CEO. "Unfortunately, this is not just a light switch to turn on and off as landscape businesses will have to invest in new and more expensive equipment and build the infrastructure required to power the batteries needed for commercial operations."

AGZA and NALP believe that the transition to zero-emission equipment will require:

  • education and workforce development training,

  • infrastructure support including the capacity to charge the equipment within the community electric grid and at contractor's facilities and in vehicles,

  • the knowledge and capacity for equipment dealers to maintain the equipment in a timely manner is in place,

  • the availability of battery-powered landscape equipment without supply-chain issues, and

  • proper funding through tax credits and rebate programs.

"The American Green Zone Alliance is neutral on regulation, bans, and restrictions, but instead prefers a solutions-based approach that involves the carrot versus a stick approach to help the landscape industry transition into lower-impact technologies," said Daniel Mabe. American Green Zone Alliance president. "We think this collaborative approach with the landscape industry is the fastest path to help us reduce emissions from outdoor power equipment."

NALP and AGZA will work together with federal, state, and local policymakers to provide landscape industry companies with the resources and training needed to transition to battery-powered equipment.

"There isn't a one-size-fits-all approach as different geographic regions of the country have different landscape equipment needs," said Wood. "This transition will take time, and we look forward to working with AGZA, the landscape industry, and policymakers on solutions that lead to widespread commercial usage of zero-emission equipment."

About AGZA
The AGZA alliance helps promote and facilitate lower impact operations and sustainable land care through peer-to-peer engagement, training, and certification with the landscape maintenance industry. For more information, visit www.agza.net.

About NALP
The National Association of Landscape Professionals represents an industry of approximately 1 million landscape, lawn care, irrigation, and tree care experts who create and maintain green spaces to benefit society and the environment. The association provides education, training, certification programs, and industry advocacy. For more information, visit www.landscapeprofessionals.org.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/agza-and-nalp-collaborate-on-a-responsible-transition-to-zero-emission-equipment-usage-in-the-landscape-industry-301517864.html

SOURCE National Association of Landscape Professionals

Recommended Stories

  • Why Uranium Energy Stock Popped 13% Today

    An SEC filing by the uranium miner may have just confirmed how valuable its newly acquired operations could be.

  • Don’t Expect U.S. Miners to Replace Russian Coal in Europe

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. coal miners including Peabody Energy Corp. are surging as the European Union proposes banning imports of the fuel from Russia. But it will be difficult, if not impossible, for them to fill the potential supply gap. Most Read from BloombergU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayElon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-UpUkraine Update: Zelenskiy to Address UN Body; China Holds T

  • Why U.S. consumers suspect gas price gouging — and how much stations actually profit from a gallon of the fuel

    A House panel will hold a hearing this week with oil company executives as consumers across the country allege gasoline price gouging at the pump, where drivers last month paid record-high prices per gallon for the fuel. But experts have a reasonable explanation for the climb.

  • Peloton launches strength training product at 40% lower price

    In the company's first major product launch since Barry McCarthy took charge as chief executive, Peloton said Guide is available for purchase in the United States, Canada, UK and Australia beginning Tuesday. The Guide, which is available to existing all access members at no cost, has a TV-connected camera that displays workouts and helps users track their movements and is different from the Peloton's other products such as bikes and treads that focus on cardio exercises. Peloton, a pandemic winner, unveiled the 'Peloton Guide' last year and had fixed a starting price of $495.

  • The $120 Billion Global Grain Trade Is Being Redrawn by Russia's War in Ukraine

    (Bloomberg) -- Across Ukraine’s farm belt, silos are bursting with 15 million tons of corn from the autumn harvest, most of which should have been hitting world markets.Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersElon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-UpUkraine Update: Zelenskiy to Address UN Body; China Holds TalksChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000The

  • Exxon Flags Huge Profit Jump as Lawmakers Target Dividends

    (Bloomberg) -- Exxon Mobil Corp. signaled its highest profit since 2008 as Russia’s war in Ukraine upended global commodity markets.Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersElon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-UpUkraine Update: Zelenskiy to Address UN Body; China Holds TalksChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000Exxon’s announcement that first-quarter r

  • Why Plug Power Stock Popped 10% on Monday

    Shares of hydrogen fuel cell stock Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) jumped Monday morning and were up 10.8% as of 11:10 a.m. ET. The pop was produced by something that Cummins (NYSE: CMI) announced today. Plug Power produces fuel cell systems primarily for powering forklifts and similar commercial vehicles, although it has broader hydrogen ambitions, including the production of vans powered by fuel cells and even the hydrogen to fuel them.

  • Wheat Soars on U.S. Crop Worries and Ukraine Export Blockages

    (Bloomberg) -- Wheat in Chicago surged as U.S. drought and trade route obstacles in Ukraine threaten to tighten global grain supplies.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayElon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-UpUkraine Update: Zelenskiy to Address UN Body; China Holds TalksPutin’s Pet Warlord Doubles Down in UkraineOnly 30% of America’s winter-wheat crop is in good or

  • Intel CEO Visiting Taiwan and Japan in Tour of Asian Suppliers

    (Bloomberg) -- Intel Corp. Chief Executive Officer Pat Gelsinger is on the move visiting customers and suppliers in Asia in an attempt to shake up an industry that’s fallen victim to a global pandemic and geopolitical ructions.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayElon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-UpUkraine Update: Zelenskiy to Address UN Body; China Holds TalksPuti

  • Applebee’s executive’s email sparks mass resignation: ‘It tipped everyone over the edge’

    ‘This was kind of a straw that broke the camel’s back situation where everyone was feeling unappreciated,’ bartender says

  • Some Chinese Companies Find Workaround to Avoid U.S. Delisting

    Facing the prospect of being booted off U.S. stock exchanges, several Chinese companies have come up with a way to keep their U.S. listings, while Beijing seeks to resolve a long-running audit standoff with Washington.

  • Is the Surge in Alibaba Stock Warranted? Here’s What You Need to Know

    Chinese stocks like e-commerce giant Alibaba (BABA) looked great to investors for quite a while. BABA had a massive market to pursue and at least some government support to help if things turned sour. Then, the very real potential of delisting emerged. That left overseas investors like those in the U.S. skittish about further investment. However, recent developments gave Chinese stocks new life in trading on Monday thanks to a potential move that could defuse the risk. Specifically, China offere

  • The Clean Energy Sector Has Turned Bullish Again

    Clean energy stocks saw their value plummet in late 2021 due to supply chain disruptions and steep valuations, but they are now bouncing back on calls for energy independence

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Alphabet's Wing to Begin Biggest U.S. Drone-Delivery Test in Texas

    (Bloomberg) -- Alphabet Inc.’s Wing is set to begin the largest drone-delivery test program so far in the U.S., starting Thursday in the Dallas suburbs. Most Read from BloombergU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayElon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-UpUkraine Update: Zelenskiy to Address UN Body; China Holds TalksPutin’s Pet Warlord Doubles Down in UkraineWing LLC, which had announced its i

  • The Battery Metal Really Worrying China Is Lithium, Not Nickel

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000Elon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-UpUkraine Update: More Talks Possible Even as Bucha Outrage GrowsUkraine Update: Kyiv Warns Russia Is Adding Troops in MoldovaNickel has captured much of the limelight among battery metals in recent weeks, and understandably so. Wild price swings, including an unprecedented 250%

  • Why Pinduoduo's Huge Bet in Agriculture Is Critical to Its Future

    Pinduoduo (NASDAQ: PDD) is an unusual company. Founded in 2015, the company took only a few years to become the second-largest e-commerce platform in China (by active buyers), behind Alibaba (NYSE: BABA). Another unusual decision that Pinduoduo took was to invest heavily in the agriculture industry.

  • Google’s former HR chief says your boss wants to boil you slowly like a frog to get you back in the office, and it will be terrible for morale and productivity

    Google employees are returning to the office three times a week. But a former Googler says that may not last long.

  • JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon: Russia-Ukraine war, inflation will have 'unprecedented' economic impact

    Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and penalizing sanctions against Moscow have roiled financial markets and wreaked havoc on global supply chains in recent weeks. Jamie Dimon thinks the worst is yet to come.

  • We’re in our 60s, my husband plans to work until he ‘drops dead’ and our medical bills are overwhelming – how can we retire like this?

    It is wonderful to hear that you have a home you’re almost done paying off and have some retirement accounts, even if it isn’t enough for you both right now. Whether you’re talking to your insurance company, your doctor’s office or the medical institution you received a procedure, be honest about what you are able to afford.