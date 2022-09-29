Get ahead of Black Friday savings with these Amazon Prime Early Access TV deals on LG and TCL

Upgrade your home media setup with these TV deals at the Amazon Prime Early Access event.

If you're looking to get a better view of your favorite movies or the newest hit show, you can do it without breaking the bank. Amazon is hosting its Prime Early Access event on Tuesday, October 11 and, in honor of the special pre-Black Friday savings event, is letting shoppers get special savings on the best TVs. From compact TCL screens to expansive LG displays, Amazon can help you shop smart in more ways than one.

TVs come in a wide variety of sizes, brands, features and prices. We should know because we've tested the best TVs on the market (and some of the worst!). Whether you’re shopping for the best TV for gaming or just need a budget-friendly screen, there are TV deals for pretty much every need.

Here's a list of our favorite deals, broken down by retailer. If you're not sure what you're looking for in a TV, check out our Best TVs of 2022 guide for a complete run-down of what all those confusing acronyms like OLED and QLED actually mean.

The best Prime Early Access LG TV deals

The LG OLED C1 Series 4K Smart TV is one of the best TVs we've ever tested. The C1 offers amazing colors and incredible contrast in its images with perfect black levels and stellar highlights. It's also our top-rated TV for gaming thanks to its low latency and other gaming-friendly features. Right now, Amazon has it on sale in its 55-inch size for 20% off at $1,196.99.

The LG C1 has incredible picture quality and a stylish design, and you can get one for 20% off in time for Prime Early Access.

The best Prime Early Access TCL TV deals

We love the TCLs with built-in Roku. It's a smart, user-friendly streaming platform that makes it easy and affordable to have a Netflix, Hulu, Prime, Disney+, etc. experience wherever you plunk down a TV. The TCL 4-Series is highly ranked in our Best TVs Under $500 guide and you can get one for as low as $299.99 for Prime Early Access.

Don't sacrifice quality for pricing with the TCL 4-Series for $200 off at Amazon right now.

The Best Prime Early Access Hisense TV deals

Another brand behind TVs that are both dependable and affordable, Hisense screens offer great color production and user-friendly software built in. Take the U8G for example, another one of the best screens we've ever tested and on sale in its 65-inch size for $949.99 thanks to a 27% discount. In our testing, we commended its quantum dot technology mixed with a full-array backlight for incredible brightness along with its two gamer-friendly HDMI 2.1 ports and support of 4K content at 120fps.

The Hisense U8G has amazing features and eye-catching brightness for less than $1,000 right now.

The best Prime Early Access Samsung TV deals

Samsung is no stranger to quality technology and its line of TVs is no exception. The S95B smart screen is one of our favorites thanks to its ability to combine perfect black levels of an OLED display with the color- and brightness-boosting qualities of quantum dots. You can get the 4K display at Amazon today for $1,597.99 thanks to a 27% discount.

Bring more quality Samsung technology into your home with the S95B, now on sale for 27% off at Amazon.

What is the Prime Early Access sale?

The Prime Early Access sale is Amazon's October Prime Day sales event. The first ever Prime Early Access sale is set for Tuesday, October 11 and Wednesday, October 12. Similar to Amazon Prime Day held in July, Amazon Prime members can expect rock-bottom prices on everything from fashion and tech to home essentials and kitchen items. The exclusive two-day sale is available to both new and existing Prime members. Not an Amazon Prime subscriber yet? Don't worry, you can sign up right now.

When is the Prime Early Access sale?

Amazon's two-day sales event starts on Tuesday, October 11 and runs through Wednesday, October 12. But, there are plenty of deals available to shop before the big event!

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day is a two-day savings event held annually, during which Amazon offers Prime members incredible, often first-of-their-kind deals on popular and Reviewed-approved products, from housewares to tech, small businesses to national brands. We saw huge deals during Amazon Prime Day 2022 on Tuesday, July 12 and Wednesday, July 13, and the just-announced Prime Early Access sale is expected to have many of the same Prime Day-level markdowns. If you want to get ready for the savings, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial of Prime right now. You can also find out which Prime membership you qualify for today.

How do I find Prime Early Access deals ahead of time?

Stay right here, because there are already Prime Early Access deals on high-quality tech and user-friendly kitchen items, and we have the inside scoop. For the best—most prime, ahem—deals, you'll have to wait until Tuesday, October 11; for now, they're under lock and key.

You can also trust us here at Reviewed, because, nerds that we are, we know products intimately. When we aren't testing them at home or in our Cambridge, Massachusetts lab, we are researching them online to gauge other consumers' experiences. Basically, we can recommend the best right now of pretty much any product in the home, tech and lifestyle markets.

Lastly, if you see a deal that's too good to be true, jump on it. Some deals do sell out fairly quickly. These are lightning deals, which are typically live anywhere from one to six hours.

What TV deals can we expect during Prime Early Access?

Amazon frequently offers major savings on the best TVs on the market. That ranges from screens as small as 32 inches for your bedroom or office or displays as big as 75 inches to turn your living room into a home theater. You can find those screens from top developers including TCL, Samsung and more.

Do I need to be a Prime member to shop Prime Early Access?

Yes. Amazon's new savings event is exclusive to Prime members. If you don't already subscribe, you can sign up for Prime now to access member-only savings, including shopping the two-day sales event, plus perks like a 20% discount for all Prime members on select everyday essentials at Amazon Fresh stores in the U.S.

What should I not buy at Prime Early Access?

You should buy anything that you can find an amazing deal on! However, if you have a larger ticket item that you've been waiting for a price drop on before you buy, think big picture. Know the MSRP ahead of time and previously discounted prices. If it hits that number or lower—go for it!

Lastly, keep in mind Amazon's own competition—you'll probably find better deals and deeper discounts on Amazon Alexa smart home products than you may on Google Nest.

Are the October Prime Day deals better than Black Friday deals?

Some of them are and some of them are even better! Certain screens listed on Amazon are available at the best prices of the year right now. For example, the 65-inch Hisense R6 is typically listed for $799.99 but Amazon has it for a whopping 50% discount for $399.99.

