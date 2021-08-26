Ahern Rentals, Inc. Announces Intention to Refinance

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Equipment rental company, Ahern Rentals, Inc. announced yesterday on its quarterly earnings call that it intends to refinance its outstanding $550 million principal amount of 7.375% Second Priority Senior Secured Notes due 2023 through an offering of new bonds, and that Oppenheimer & Co. has been retained as a bookrunner. The company expects to launch the transaction in September. A copy of the company's most recent earnings report can be found via the Datasite that can be accessed by filling out an investor form located at www.ahern.com/investor-information.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy new bonds or any other securities, nor shall there be any offer, solicitation or sale of new bonds or any other securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Media Inquiries:

Ahern Rentals Investor Relations

T: +1 (800) 400-1610

E: investor@ahern.com

