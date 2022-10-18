AHIMA Foundation Launches Official Health Literacy for Health Equity Blog

Consumer Health Experts Invited to Submit Insights on Health Information Access, Understanding, and Use

Chicago, IL, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In honor of October’s Health Literacy Month, the American Health Information Management Association (AHIMA) Foundation is formally announcing the publication of their official thought leadership blog, Health Literacy for Health EquityTM Insights, dedicated to sharing diverse industry perspectives on a wide variety of topics relating to consumer health information access, understanding, and use for better health outcomes.

“From a public health perspective, we know working to improve health literacy can ultimately improve health equity; an investment in one is an investment in the other,” remarked Amanda Krupa, MSc, AHIMA Foundation Director. “And with so many dedicated healthcare professionals working to make a difference in this space, we hope this blog offers an outlet for them to share those ‘wins’ with each other through case studies, storytelling, and advocacy.”

The blog already has several compelling posts from industry thought leaders:

“Large-scale social change requires cross-sector partnerships among the public, business, and nonprofit sectors," said Anisa Tootla, MBA, AHIMA Foundation Executive Director. “We applaud those who’ve already stepped up and collaborated with our organization on this important Health Literacy for Health Equity initiative and invite others to get involved.”

Housed on AHIMA Foundation’s website, www.ahimafoundation.org, the Health Literacy for Health Equity Insights blog content is cross-promoted on social media and included in e-mail marketing to AHIMA’s members – health information professionals who work with health data for more than one billion patient visits each year. The blog audience also includes professionals in health information technology, public health, health policy, patient advocacy, patient engagement, academia, and other non-profit organizations.

How to submit to Health Literacy for Health Equity Insights:

Email info@ahimafoundation.org for submission guidelines and a template.

Submissions generally expand upon recent news, events, innovation, published literature, and AHIMA policy statements to engage readers with empathy through storytelling, case studies, and often provide solutions to problems and answers to questions.

About AHIMA Foundation:

AHIMA Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and philanthropic arm of the American Health Information Management Association (AHIMA) dedicated to empowering people with health information literacy to achieve better health outcomes. Founded in 1962, AHIMA Foundation programs, research, and projects help families make informed health decisions, guide evidence-based healthcare system policies and practices, and educate and train aspiring and current health information professionals. Recognizing that health information is human information, AHIMA Foundation works extensively to convene interdisciplinary stakeholders to identify unmet public health and education needs. Learn more at AHIMAFoundation.org and follow on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

CONTACT: Jennifer McGinley JLM Strategic Communications 410-303-2252 Jennifer@JLMStrategicCommunications.com



