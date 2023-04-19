Ahmad Zaki Resources Berhad's (KLSE:AZRB) Prospects Need A Boost To Lift Shares

When you see that almost half of the companies in the Construction industry in Malaysia have price-to-sales ratios (or "P/S") above 0.9x, Ahmad Zaki Resources Berhad (KLSE:AZRB) looks to be giving off some buy signals with its 0.2x P/S ratio. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/S at face value as there may be an explanation why it's limited.

What Does Ahmad Zaki Resources Berhad's P/S Mean For Shareholders?

For example, consider that Ahmad Zaki Resources Berhad's financial performance has been poor lately as its revenue has been in decline. It might be that many expect the disappointing revenue performance to continue or accelerate, which has repressed the P/S. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

Do Revenue Forecasts Match The Low P/S Ratio?

Ahmad Zaki Resources Berhad's P/S ratio would be typical for a company that's only expected to deliver limited growth, and importantly, perform worse than the industry.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered a frustrating 49% decrease to the company's top line. As a result, revenue from three years ago have also fallen 58% overall. Accordingly, shareholders would have felt downbeat about the medium-term rates of revenue growth.

Weighing that medium-term revenue trajectory against the broader industry's one-year forecast for expansion of 27% shows it's an unpleasant look.

With this information, we are not surprised that Ahmad Zaki Resources Berhad is trading at a P/S lower than the industry. Nonetheless, there's no guarantee the P/S has reached a floor yet with revenue going in reverse. Even just maintaining these prices could be difficult to achieve as recent revenue trends are already weighing down the shares.

The Bottom Line On Ahmad Zaki Resources Berhad's P/S

Using the price-to-sales ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

Our examination of Ahmad Zaki Resources Berhad confirms that the company's shrinking revenue over the past medium-term is a key factor in its low price-to-sales ratio, given the industry is projected to grow. At this stage investors feel the potential for an improvement in revenue isn't great enough to justify a higher P/S ratio. Unless the recent medium-term conditions improve, they will continue to form a barrier for the share price around these levels.

