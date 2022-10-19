U.S. markets open in 5 hours 31 minutes

Ahold Delhaize acquires minority stake in adtech company Adhese to drive development of digital advertising opportunities

Ahold Delhaize
·4 min read

Zaandam, the Netherlands, October 19, 2022 – Ahold Delhaize announces that it has acquired a minority stake in advertising technology company Adhese. With this step Ahold Delhaize accelerates the development of innovative digital advertising opportunities for B2B partners across Europe to create more tailored and relevant customer experiences. 

Ahold Delhaize is committed to accelerating its investments in building scalable digital advertising capabilities so its brands can build deeper digital customer relationships, online and offline. Ahold Delhaize’s investment in Adhese underpins this commitment to provide shoppers with seamless, highly tailored and relevant customer experiences and promotions.

Wouter Kolk, CEO Ahold Delhaize Europe & Indonesia commented on the announcement by saying: “Customers expect us to make shopping easier and improve their customer experience, for example by providing digital and in-store services and promotions. The partnership with Adhese allows us to develop and accelerate digital advertising solutions for B2B partners that can scale with our brands and generate insights to help us strengthen our omnichannel offering.”

Ahold Delhaize’s local Dutch brand Albert Heijn takes the lead in the partnership with Adhese through AH Media Services. Ultimately this partnership will serve more brands in Europe, including for example Delhaize in Belgium, in support of ecosystems to connect shopping experiences that offer customers more convenience, value and relevance.

Marit van Egmond, CEO of Albert Heijn said: "Through our own AH Media Services self-service platform we already provide advertising positions in Albert Heijn, Etos and Gall & Gall’s digital media like AH.nl and our apps. The stake in Adhese will accelerate further development of these attractive digital advertising opportunities. We are proud as a food tech company to be at the center of developing this innovative digital service for a further roll out to Ahold Delhaize’s other local brands in Europe.“ 

Tim Sturtewagen, CPO Adhese added: "With Ahold Delhaize and Albert Heijn as new partners, we get the opportunity to accelerate the realization of our innovative roadmap. Adtech is developing rapidly, and it is important for us to be able to stay at the forefront of technology to deliver powerful capabilities for advertisers and publishers. We now have partners on board that fully share this belief and that give us the space to build on this story with others as well. So, for both existing and new customers, this partnership is fantastic news."


- ENDS -

Cautionary notice  
This communication includes forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts may be forward-looking statements. Words and expressions such as drive, opportunities, committed, expect, step, opportunities, accelerating, underpins, commitment, journey, will, further, belief or other similar words or expressions are typically used to identify forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that are difficult to predict and that may cause actual results of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. (the “Company”) to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, the risk factors set forth in the Company’s public filings and other disclosures. Forward-looking statements reflect the current views of the Company’s management and assumptions based on information currently available to the Company’s management. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and the Company does not assume any obligation to update such statements, except as required by law.

For more information 

  • Press office: +31 88 6595134 / media.relations@aholddelhaize.com

  • Investor relations: +31 88 659 5213 / investor.relations@aholddelhaize.com

  • Social media: Instagram: @Ahold-Delhaize | LinkedIn: @Ahold-Delhaize | Twitter: @AholdDelhaize  

About Ahold Delhaize 
Ahold Delhaize is one of the world’s largest food retail groups and a leader in both supermarkets and e-commerce. Its family of great local brands serves 55 million customers each week, both in stores and online, in the United States, Europe, and Indonesia. Together, these brands employ more than 413,000 associates in 7,452 grocery and specialty stores and include the top online retailer in the Benelux and the leading online grocers in the Benelux and the United States. Ahold Delhaize brands are at the forefront of sustainable retailing, sourcing responsibly, supporting local communities and helping customers make healthier choices. The company’s focus on four growth drivers – drive omnichannel growth, elevate healthy and sustainable, cultivate best talent and strengthen operational excellence – is helping to fulfil its purpose, achieve its vision and prepare its brands and businesses for tomorrow. Headquartered in Zaandam, the Netherlands, Ahold Delhaize is listed on the Euronext Amsterdam and Brussels stock exchanges (ticker: AD) and its American Depositary Receipts are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. and quoted on the OTCQX International marketplace (ticker: ADRNY). For more information, please visit:www.aholddelhaize.com.


